HOLYROOD bosses have refused to scale back portions in the parliament canteen after an SNP MSP complained the helpings were too big.

John Mason said he’d recently been given twice as much pizza as he could stomach, and warned obesity was a contributory factor to cancer and diabetes.

He asked the parliament’s corporate body, which oversees catering, if it had considered “reducing the portion size” in the restaurant where most MSPs and staff have lunch.

The Glasgow Shettleston MSP told the chamber: “I do accept that some people need to eat more than others do. But the assumption in the restaurant seems to be that the norm is a very large portion and you have to really, really ask for a smaller one. Last week, we had a very large pizza offered to us, plus chips, when in fact half a pizza was sufficient for me.”

Responding, Labour’s David Stewart said portion sizes were “based on standard catering practices for workplace restaurants” and there were “no plans” to reduced them.

He said: “Customers can ask for smaller portions and our catering staff will be happy to oblige. When developing the menus our executive chef takes into consideration that lunch will be the main meal of the day for many customers. All meals are nutritionally balanced.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser asked what was on offer to “all the growing lads and lassies around the chamber who occasionally would like larger portions?”

Deputy Presiding Officer Christine Grahame said she feared things were “descending into some nonsense” and Mr Stewart need not reply.

He deadpanned: “We are thinking of relocating members’ rooms so that members who need more exercise have to go to the top floor.”