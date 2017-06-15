IT is Scotland's lesser-known border problem.

A long-running disagreement over where the boundary between two of Scotland's biggest local authorities lies is expected to result in one again losing scores of houses and hundreds of thousands of pounds in annual council tax payments.

People living in Cardowan, near Stepps, who currently fall under Glasgow City, want the border to be redrawn so they become North Lanarkshire residents.

They have claimed they are being disadvantaged by being in a different council area from their neighbours and have argued that they have stronger ties with the North Lanarkshire council area than they do the country's biggest city.

The plan has been put forward by the Local Government Boundary Commission for Scotland.

The Commission is proposing that the boundary be realigned with the southernmost edge of a newly completed housing development, which, if adopted, would result in the transfer of approximately 150 homes from Glasgow to North Lanarkshire.

And it is not the first time Cardowan's citizens have opted to switch authorities.

Both councils were in a dispute between 2004 and 2008 over the jurisdiction of 169 newly-built villas in the area, which led to the Commission recommend it transfer across to Lanarkshire.

At the time, Glasgow argued the move would result in the loss of approximately £300,000 council tax income annually, that it ran counter to efforts to address population decline and could impact on the future of school rolls in the east end.

In some cases the division between the authorities ran through individual properties with residents at one stage receiving council tax bills from both for their band G homes, the second most expensive level.

Any decision this time around will have an impact not only on the size of council tax bills but on which schools children would be designated to attend, planning regulations and recycling and refuse collections.

The Commission is seeking the public's views on the proposals by 6 September 2017 and expects to report its final recommendations to the Scottish Government later in 2017 or early 2018.

The Commission’s Secretary, Isabel Drummond-Murray, said: “We are particularly keen to hear from those residents and electors affected by the proposed changes, but would welcome any interested parties’ views, whether in favour of the proposals or not.”

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman said: "We have no overriding objections to the proposals however we do have some concerns around schools capacity which we have informed the Boundary Commission of.

"We would encourage people to respond to the Boundary Commission consultation."