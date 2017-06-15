Top Republican congressman Steve Scalise remains in a critical condition after he was shot as he practised for a charity baseball game in Virginia.

Several other people were hurt in the incident at a baseball field in Alexandria. The shooter, identified as 66-year-old James T Hodgkinson, was subsequently shot dead by Capitol Police.

Mr Scalise, 51, was hit by a bullet which entered at the hip and damaged his internal organs.

He had been fielding at second base when he was hit, and dragged himself away from the infield, leaving a trail of blood until colleagues could rush to his aid.

Hodgkinson, a home inspector from Illinois who had several minor run-ins with the law in recent years, belonged to a Facebook group called "Terminate the Republican Party".

Over social media he had lashed out at President Donald Trump and his party.

Some Republicans have blamed the shooting on vitriolic political rhetoric, particularly rising from the left in the era of Trump.

Speaking on the US House floor, representative Glenn Thompson issued a call to "replace the hateful rhetoric and resistance with respect".

Democrats cautioned against falling into partisanship or apportioning blame.

"Let us not jump immediately into blaming this one or that one," said Texas representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

US vice president Mike Pence visited Mr Scalise on Thursday morning.

Mr Pence tweeted shortly after leaving the MedStar Washington Hospital Centre that he and his wife, Karen, had thanked doctors and hospital staff, and he sought prayers for Mr Scalise and the others injured.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, visited Mr Scalise late on Wednesday.

Mr Scalise, 51, was first elected in 2008. The popular and gregarious politician is known for his love of baseball and handed out commemorative bats when he secured the job of House whip several years ago.

Zack Barth, an aide to Texas representative Roger Williams, was also shot but was released from hospital after treatment.

The wounded Capitol Police officers were identified as David Bailey, who was treated for a minor injury, and Crystal Griner, who was shot in the ankle.

Also wounded was former congressional aide Matt Mika, who now works for Tyson Foods in its Washington office. Mr Mika's family said the lobbyist was shot multiple times and is also in a critical condition following surgery.

The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, where Republican politicians and others were gathered for a morning practice session.

They were preparing for the congressional baseball match which pits Republicans against Democrats.

The popular annual face-off, which raises money for charity, is scheduled to go forward as planned on Thursday evening at the Nationals stadium across the Potomac from where the shooting took place.

Hodgkinson has been in the area since March, living out of his van, said local FBI Special Agent In Charge Tim Slater.

Hodgkinson's apparent Facebook page included strong criticism of Republicans and the Trump administration. But Special Agent Slater said authorities are still working to determine a motive and had "no indication" Hodgkinson knew about the baseball practice ahead of time.

The event raised questions about the security of members of Congress. While the top representatives, including Mr Scalise, have security details, others do not, and they regularly appear in public without protection.

The last time a US politician was shot was when Democrat Gabby Giffords of Arizona was hit in the head and grievously injured while meeting with constituents at a supermarket car park in 2011.

Following the Giffords shooting, politicians have held fewer open town halls and have been advised to increase security at such events.