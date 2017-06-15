As if her position isn’t already precarious enough, Theresa May looks set to face a storm after visiting the site of the devastating Grenfell Tower blaze but not meeting with any of the families affected.

Standing with emergency service staff at the charred out building in the west of London this morning, the Prime Minister spoke only to the workers and their bosses. No families, survivors, members of the public, or media were present.

In sharp contrast, when Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited the site shortly after May departed, he was only too happy to speak with locals for just under an hour, something the residents at the scene praised him for.

Mr Corbyn listened to their concerns about safety and was also pictured embracing a woman who became emotional when speaking to him about a missing 12-year-old girl who was on the 20th floor of the tower.

So far, 17 people are confirmed to have died and 34 casualties are being treated in London hospitals after the 24-storey tower block in north Kensington went up in flames just before 1am on Wednesday.

Forty fire engines and more than 200 firefighters worked tirelessly to tackle the blaze.

Ordering a full public inquiry into the disaster after her visit, May said at Downing Street: “We need to ensure that this terrible tragedy is properly investigated.”

At the scene, Mr Corbyn, on the other hand, said the “truth has got to come out and it will.”

Visiting St Clements Church, where volunteers have set up a refuge centre after the tragedy, volunteers and community leaders showed him the donations that have been pouring in.

“It’s great that you’re in place,” he told them.