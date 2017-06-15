2/2 A pathetic excuse of a person who is unfit, with her

party, for government. Putting profit before human life did this. I'm

indignant.

#TheresaMay privately visits #Grenfell. Doesnt meet residents. She knows the reception she would get. Remind you of anyone? pic.twitter.com/ZgTorzOxVC — Sanaa Alimia (@SanaaAlimia) June 15, 2017

Appalling that Theresa May went to Grenfell Tower and didn't meet the residents. It's just appalling. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 15, 2017

Feeling genuinely angry that Theresa May would go to the scene of a disaster like Grenfell and choose not to speak to residents. — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) June 15, 2017

If it's true that @theresa_may didn't meet #Grenfell residents, I want to know why. She's failing on all fronts as a leader. — James Walsh (@JamesLWalsh) June 15, 2017

@theresa_may really needs 2 get a grip & in her capacity as PM should have met #Grenfell survivors & not hide behind the responders ruse! — Teddy Bass (@teddyboybass) June 15, 2017

. @theresa_may 's lack of courage to meet with community members affected by Grenfell Tower fire today is shameful and speaks volumes — Louise (@Loulabelleruns) June 15, 2017

Theresa May is going to visit the Grenfell site 'privately' and is apparently refusing to meet residents.



Wow. — Jack Xatzinikolas (@MxJackMonroe) June 15, 2017

@theresa_may too scared 'for her own security' to meet residents of #Grenfell is outrageous & pathetic. @jeremycorbyn picking up her slack. — Maxine Grainger (@maximuseen) June 15, 2017

In sharp contrast, when Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited the site shortly after May departed, he was only too happy to speak with locals for just under an hour, something the residents at the scene praised him for.

Mr Corbyn listened to their concerns about safety and was also pictured embracing a woman who became emotional when speaking to him about a missing 12-year-old girl who was on the 20th floor of the tower.

Distraught woman resident tells Jeremy Corbyn: "Theresa May was here but she didn't speak to any of us. She was s**t." — Andy Lines (@andylines) June 15, 2017

SHARE: Jeremy Corbyn visits Grenfell Tower. Unlike Theresa May, not private but a public visit. "Truth will come out". pic.twitter.com/kJcKm11g7J — Rob Abdul (@robabdul) June 15, 2017

Optics mean a lot in politics, particularly at times like this. Theresa May didn’t meet #grenfell residents. Corbyn did. pic.twitter.com/ncr0WmgFHW — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) June 15, 2017

Theresa May didnt speak to survivors of Grenfell tower but Corbyn was on the ground listening to people one-by-one. Who is the leader there? — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) June 15, 2017

Today, I spoke with residents of Grenfell Tower. We must & will do everything in our power to ensure the truth about this tragedy comes out. pic.twitter.com/28EHTVeAMS — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 15, 2017

So far, 17 people are confirmed to have died and 34 casualties are being treated in London hospitals after the 24-storey tower block in north Kensington went up in flames just before 1am on Wednesday.

Forty fire engines and more than 200 firefighters worked tirelessly to tackle the blaze.

Ordering a full public inquiry into the disaster after her visit, May said at Downing Street: “We need to ensure that this terrible tragedy is properly investigated.”

At the scene, Mr Corbyn, on the other hand, said the “truth has got to come out and it will.”

Visiting St Clements Church, where volunteers have set up a refuge centre after the tragedy, volunteers and community leaders showed him the donations that have been pouring in.

“It’s great that you’re in place,” he told them.