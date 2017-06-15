Police fear they may not be able to identify everybody killed in the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Six bodies have so far been recovered from the gutted 24-storey tower, while 11 have been located inside but cannot be removed.

The death toll from the blaze is 17, but that figure is expected rise significantly.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said: "It may be - and I just don't know - it may be that ultimately some victims remain unidentified.

"I won't know that until we've gone through the full recovery from Grenfell Tower and we know exactly what we've got and I anticipate that is going to take a considerable period of time.

"Not just the immediate recovery of the bodies we have found but the full search of that whole building we could be talking weeks we could be talking months - it is a very long process.

"There is a risk that sadly we may not be able to identify everybody."

His comments came as Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the disaster.