Police fear they may not be able to identify everybody killed in the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Six bodies have so far been recovered from the gutted 24-storey tower, while 11 have been located inside but cannot be removed.
The death toll from the blaze is 17, but that figure is expected rise significantly.
Loading article content
Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said: "It may be - and I just don't know - it may be that ultimately some victims remain unidentified.
"I won't know that until we've gone through the full recovery from Grenfell Tower and we know exactly what we've got and I anticipate that is going to take a considerable period of time.
"Not just the immediate recovery of the bodies we have found but the full search of that whole building we could be talking weeks we could be talking months - it is a very long process.
"There is a risk that sadly we may not be able to identify everybody."
His comments came as Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the disaster.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.