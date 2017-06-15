A section of the busiest street in Glasgow fell silent prior to a protest this evening in remembrance of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze before erupting with chants of: “Theresa May has got to go.”

Organised by two Glasgow University students, a large crowd gathered at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall steps at the top of Buchanan Street at 6pm to oppose any deal between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

As reported by The Herald earlier, describing the DUP as “a deeply racist, sectarian, anti-Catholic, anti-LGBT and anti-women party” in an open invitation online, the organisers described how last week’s General Election results have shown that Mrs May’s government is “far from being strong and stable.”

The pair added: “She thought she would get a stronger majority but her campaign was a disaster and the manifesto revealed the Tories’ commitment to continue crushing ordinary people.

“Finding themselves unable to rule and conquer alone, May announced a possible alliance with the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland, the DUP - a deeply racist, sectarian, anti-Catholic, anti-LGBT and anti-women party - demanding the criminalisation of women seeking an abortion.”

Speakers at the event included Han Deacon from the Scottish Irish Abortion Campaign who blasted the DUP for its record on women’s abortion rights.

She said: “It is shameful that Northern Irish people have been ignored for so long. But the attention brought to them by this election and this proposed coalition can be a positive thing. Stay informed. Please stay active.”

She continued: “Theresa May, your willingness to jump into bed with the DUP demonstrates your disregard for women, LGTBQIA+ people, and people seeking abortions.

“You have no mandate to let a party with these oppressive policies into the governance of the UK.”

In another rousing and scathing speech, political activist, lecture, and LGBT campaigner, Lynn Sheridan, drew roars and applause from the crowd when she said: “We have a Tory Party leader who is so desperate to hold onto power that she will make a deal if it means she can stay.

“Then you’ve got Ruth Davidson who says we shouldn’t worry about the LGBT stuff because it’s a devolved matter.

“Well, I don’t like it.

“As a nation, we need to say will not tolerate homophobia, we will not tolerate sexism, we will not tolerate the taking away of women’s rights to choose, and we will stand with the parties of Northern Ireland who are fearful of the outcome of this coalition because it infringes on the Good Friday Agreement of Northern Ireland - and we don’t want to go back to the 1970s.”