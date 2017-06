A section of the busiest street in Glasgow fell silent prior to a protest this evening in remembrance of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze before erupting with chants of: “Theresa May has got to go.”

Organised by two Glasgow University students, a large crowd gathered at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall steps at the top of Buchanan Street at 6pm to oppose any deal between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

As reported by The Herald earlier, describing the DUP as “a deeply racist, sectarian, anti-Catholic, anti-LGBT and anti-women party” in an open invitation online, the organisers described how last week’s General Election results have shown that Mrs May’s government is “far from being strong and stable.”

