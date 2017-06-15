DAVID BOWIE has been honoured with a blue plaque outside where he recorded some of his best known albums, Hunky Dory and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust.

The plaque was unveiled outside Trident Studios in St Anne’s Court in London’s Soho by by singer songwriter Billy Bragg and Bowie’s lifelong friend, painter and designer George Underwood.

George Underwood said: “Knowing David he would be pleased about the plaque, but he would also make a witty remark about it! I’m sure he’d be very chuffed.”

Loading article content

The plaque is part of an initiative for BBC Music Day, a UK-wide annual celebration of music. Some 47 new plaques will be revealed to commemorate people or places that have influenced the musical landscape in the country.