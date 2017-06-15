The UK Government no longer has a mandate for the type of hard Brexit it wants to pursue, Scotland's Brexit minister has said.

Mike Russell MSP said the Conservatives were much weakened by an "unnecessary poll" which resulted in the loss of their majority in the General Election on June 8.

He is calling on the UK Government to "reset the process and substance" of the Brexit negotiation process and make sure that the voices of all four nations are heard.

Mr Russell said that a blueprint for a softer Brexit already exists in Scotland's Place in Europe document that the Scottish Government produced in December, which includes membership of the single market among its proposals.

He is also calling on parties in Scotland to work together to secure "the least bad Brexit for Scotland".

He was speaking at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow at an event organised by the University of Glasgow and Policy Scotland.

He said: "The opportunity now exists to break the logjam in the Brexit process that has existed since before the Article 50 letter and which was made worse by the election.

"We have made and will continue to make these suggestions to the UK Government. But we do not have a monopoly of wisdom.

"So we need not just all-party discussions in London but an open, healthy and positive discussion in Scotland.

"That is why I have this evening emailed my counterparts in the other parties in Scotland suggesting we meet, either bilaterally or multilaterally, in the coming days to see if we can agree on the key issues which will produce progress on securing the least bad Brexit for Scotland and the best transition that will protect a re-entry by Scotland, should Scotland choose that route at a future date.

"Those discussions would be good for Scotland and good for the many sectors in Scotland that are increasingly waking up to the threat of Brexit and the real damage that could be done by the process - and particularly by a hard Brexit."

Mr Russell said that membership of the EU is important to the higher education sector for issues such as funding, research collaboration and schemes such as Erasmus, and that these need to be considered in the negotiation process.

He and Welsh Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford have written to UK Brexit Secretary David Davis calling for a seat at the table during the Brexit negotiations.

In his speech in Glasgow, Mr Russell said: "We need the UK Government to reset both the process and the substance of the negotiations. We need them to recognise that the type of hard Brexit that they wish to pursue no longer has a mandate.

"We need to make sure that the voices of the four nations are heard within this debate.

"The electorate of Scotland have not supported the prospect of leaving the EU, they have certainly not supported the prospect of a hard Brexit."

The first round of formal negotiations on Britain's withdrawal from the EU will begin on June 19

Mr Davis is expected to meet the European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the Commission's headquarters in Brussels on Monday but it is not known how long the initial round of talks will last.