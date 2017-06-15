HAVING only just tied the knot with to his long-term partner on Friday, married life may be a new experience for Ryan Jack.

But the midfielder, who has joined Rangers after his contract with their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Aberdeen expired at the end of last season, is more than used to being the bridesmaid.

Jack has been an important player for the Pittodrie club in each of the last three seasons as they have finished second in the top flight behind Celtic. Last term, they threw in runners-up finishes in both the Betfred Cup and William Hill Scottish Cup for good measure. The Parkhead club were their conquerors on both occasions.

The 25-year-old, though, has no inferiority complex as a result of all those near things during his time in the north-east. Which is just as well given that his new manager will not be content with his side finishing as best of the rest in the forthcoming campaign.

Pedro Caixinha has declared that Rangers must challenge their city rivals for the major honours in Scottish game, not simply supplant Aberdeen as their main challengers, next season and expects his new signings to deliver silverware.

Jack, who joined up with his new team mates for pre-season training at Monday, appreciates the performance levels which are required in order to prevail in the top flight and is optimistic they can be attained by Rangers in the coming months.

“When you come to a club like Rangers, you know the demands straight away and what’s expected,” he said as he promoted season ticket sales at Auchenhowie yesterday.

“Everyone can see, with the signings Rangers are making and what’s going on at the club - even the season ticket sales are over 40,000 - that everyone is trying to do their bit to get the club back to the top.

“I’m no different. I want to aim as high as I can. I wanted to come here to play a part in getting Rangers back to the top where they belong. There is obviously a major effort required because the standards last season were not good enough for where Rangers wanted to be.

“Not all the new players are in yet, but when we get the squad together and talk about our aims for the season, then I’m sure we will know a lot more. It’s hard to judge right now, but I’m sure we will be aiming as high as we can.

“It could be the start of something special. We are signing players, building the squad and looking really strong. It’s up to us to work hard on the training ground then do the business on match days.

“You can sign as many players as you like, but as soon as you go over that white line, it’s up to us to perform. We want to get a good team spirit about us and make sure we go and do ourselves proud in the new season.”

Jack is nothing if not eager. He arrived at his new club for training at the start of this week despite only getting hitched a few days before. Mercifully, it hasn’t caused any matrimonial discord between the happy couple.

“I signed for Rangers on the Thursday and then got married the following Friday and then came in on the Monday,” he said. “It has been a massive 10 days in my life. Maybe later on I will look back on it as being a massive part of my life.

“My wife fully understands. She knew that I was out of contract in the summer. That is why I never booked a honeymoon. I knew the chances were that I would have to be straight back in. She understood in that sense. I told her there would be plenty of times that we could go away on honeymoon and holiday together.

“When I spoke to the manager he said he wanted me in on the Monday. I knew they had been in for a week so I didn’t want to miss too much pre-season or the work that was going on. I was delighted to come back.”

Jack’s decision to move from Aberdeen, where he had been captain, to Rangers is one which has, understandably given the enmity that exists between the two rivals, not gone down well with followers of his former club. However, the 25-year-old had no hesitation in agreeing to the move.

“The manager didn’t have to say much to be honest,” he said. “It was just the size of the club and the fan base and the support and the facilities. He just told me I was a player he really likes and wanted to come to Rangers and thinks he can improve and help my career. It was all positive. As soon as we had the phone call it was where I wanted to come.

“There were a few options. But I think when this one came up it was the best. I have played here before and experienced the atmosphere. I know what the support is like and I know what the match day atmosphere is like. It has been great when I have played here in the past.

“I just weighed it all up, the facilities, the way the manager spoke, the group that’s in the changing room as well, and it all added up to being the right move.”

“I felt for my career it was the right time to move on. I was at Aberdeen from when I was eight. It was time for a new challenge and the start of something fresh for myself. This came along and I can’t wait to get going.”