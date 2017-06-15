RYAN Stevenson still recalls the knowing looks in the Tynecastle dressing room when a brash young kid called Jamie Walker set foot there for the first time. This was early 2012-13, when the 19-year-old Walker had just returned from a loan spell at Raith Rovers. And let’s just say a few of the older heads at Hearts felt he might need brought down a peg or two.

Fast forward five years, though, and Walker has lived up to those boasts - thriving even during a period which included administration, relegation and subsequent promotion. The winger, still only 23, was the club’s most reliable player last season in a campaign which harvested 15 goals and is now closing in on 200 first team appearances. In no hurry to extend a contract which is scheduled to expire next summer, Hearts rejected a £500,000 bid from Rangers for their star man this week but it seems likely that the two sides will reach an agreement sooner or later.

If so, Stevenson feels that Rangers will be landing a player not only capable of registering that priceless commodity of goals from midfield, but emulating Lee Wallace by kicking on again to reach a new level. He similarly knows his pal will be anything but fazed about the prospect of playing in front of 50,000 at Ibrox each week. Because quite simply he loves being the centre of attention.

“Jamie always had a bit about him,” says Stevenson, speaking at a training session ahead of the PFA Scotland’s exit trials yesterday. “We went into administration and there were a couple of boys who came in with a bit of swagger about them and he was one. When he came into the first team dressing room, he had only been in a few days and he already had his feet beneath the table. He was one who came in that a few older boys thought ‘oh right, we will see how he goes’. ‘We’ll give him a few in training’. But as I said at the time probably the best thing for those kids was coming in when the club was in that situation. Jamie, Callum [Paterson], Sam [Nicolson]. Would they have got the opportunity if Hearts hadn’t got into administration?

“At Rangers you’ve got to enjoy that [being the centre of attention] so I don’t see playing at Ibrox fazing him,” Stevenson added. “Being the boy he is, he enjoys that kind of thing. He has played there before and Rangers are obviously a massive club in the world but knowing the way Jamie is he will use that as a positive not a negative.”

Stevenson reckons Walker will improve Rangers and Rangers will improve Walker. “If he does go there I am sure he will do very well,” said the 32-year-old. “Any team he goes into he will improve. And if he goes and plays with better players then he will improve as well. Look at Lee Wallace, he went to Ibrox and totally kicked on, and look at him now. He was a great player for us at Hearts but now he has gone on to the next level.

“Midfielders who can go and score you goals are like hen’s teeth,” he added. “When you are not playing well, they can pop up with a goal and win you a game. When he first started off, you thought he could go one way or another but credit to him, he works ever so hard, he really works on his game. It is not easy to score 10 plus goals a season and he has done it.

“Probably the biggest thing for him was his wee boy [Jace] being born, that has grounded him. As much as he has a head of broken bottles at times, he is a sensible enough guy. And it does take balls not to just jump at the first contract, say ‘I’m not signing that’. Because you could go and have a bad six months and it goes the other way. The contract maybe wasn’t for him but he believed in his own ability that he could go and get something else, maybe something better. I don’t really know what his overall plan is but if Rangers come chapping at the door it is hard to run down.”

With Paterson away, Nicholson likely to leave for the MLS and now Walker, Hearts now face a touch recruitment job of their own. “They are three big players, three home grown players who have an affiliation with the club,” said Stevenson. “These boys know what it means to play for Hearts and if they lose all three it is a big job to bring in others who are going to replace them or can improve on them.”