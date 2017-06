The Galloway Hoard, the £2m trove of artefacts discovered in a Dumfries field, may not be as Viking as previously thought.

As half of the hoard, which has been allocated to the National Museum of Scotland (NMS), goes on display in Edinburgh for the first time, experts have already begun to decode the evidence contains in its runes, patterns, and jewellery.

The "unparalleled" fund of gold, silver and jewelled treasures, is now the subject of a ££1.98m fund raising scheme - the NMS needs to raise the sum in six months, with the amount going to its finder, Derek McLennan.

Loading article content