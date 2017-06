One of the most prestigious awards of the Edinburgh Festival season is back - The Herald Angels will once again be in operation in 2017.

The Herald Angel Awards, supported by the Festival Theatre, will weekly honour performers, writers, artists, actors, comics, producers, and many more during this year's festival period in August.

Past winners of the awards, which took a break last year, include Patti Smith, JK Rowling, Sheena Wellington, Emily Watson, John Bellany, Gillies Mackinnon, John Tiffany, Daniel Kitson, Robert Lepage, the film Billy Elliot, Shirley Henderson, and many more.

