A SENIOR Catholic monk has admitted there was an "alarming failure" by brothers to protect children in care, a public inquiry into child abuse heard.

Brother Laurence Hughes, provincial of the De La Salle Brothers, also accepted there was a "disturbing lack of awareness" of abuse in schools run by the order in Scotland.

He also apologised at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry in Edinburgh for abuse inflicted by both those who were convicted of offences and other brothers who were not convicted.

