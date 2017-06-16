Is it possible that after waiting for so long - much to the dismay of film producers, writers, technical and directors - for a film studio, Scotland could be getting two at once?

Earlier this year, in April, after the decision had been passed up to Scottish ministers, the broad plans for a studio complex in Straiton, Midlothian was approved by Scottish ministers. The decision, which went against the advise of the official reporter, David Bullya, was greeted with some relief, as well as prompting questions, in the screen industry. The scheme, which also includes an energy centre, is badged at costing around £250m. It has still has to be approved by Midlothian Council in detail, and there remains the significant issue of the farmer who lives on the land which Pentland Studios wish to build. Pentland Studios Limited have previously said they hope the studio will be in operation by late 2018.

Jim Telfer, whose family have lived on a 60 acre plot for many years, have already said he and his family will "fight it to the utmost", and the family have had the formidable Green MSP Andy Wightman on their side.

Entering stage left, or at least from across the Atlantic, is another bid. Guardhouse Studios is led by energetic president Surya Iacono, whose enthusiastic backers remain, at present, anonymous. Their £65m plans, she said, envisage building two studios in Europe: one on land owned by Heriot-Watt University, and one on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Guardhouse have been in lengthy talks with both the university, and with Scottish Enterprise, the business body tasked with trying to get a film studio off the ground. The plans have designs by Scottish architects Reiach and Hall, based in Edinburgh. Like Pentlands, Guardhouse is completely private venture: no public money will be spent (or risked). Ms Iacono is "150% certain" her business model will work and be sustained in Scotland. But can Scotland have two major film studios, within 50 miles of each other? Will they get planning permission at all? And prosper as well as the sound stages in Cumbernauld? That is the £65m - or is it £250m? - question.