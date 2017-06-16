By James Hamilton

THE Scottish boss of the management company responsible for Grenfell Tower took a share of £760,000 in salaries for managing properties in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Four members of senior management at Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), including chief executive Robert Black, shared the sum, although a breakdown is not known.

Mr Black took office in 2009, following his role as executive director of Services at Circle Anglia, which is responsible for services for 45,000 homes across seven companies.

According to reports, the father-of-two lives in a £1 million house in South East London with his wife of almost 20 years.

He attended Gray’s School of Art (RGIT), which is part of Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen between the years of 1977 — 1982, gaining a diploma and post-graduate degree.

Previously, he attended Whitehill Secondary School, a comprehensive, non-denominational secondary in Dennistoun, Glasgow, from 1971 to 1977, according to his Linkedin account.

In a financial breakdown, the accounts show KCTMO turned over £17.6m last year and recorded total income of £4.4m, up from £3.5m in 2015.

Accounts show that the company had previously been slapped with enforcement notices from the fire brigade following a blaze at a neighbouring high rise block.

Following a fire at Adair Tower, put down to arson, KCTMO was ordered by London Fire Brigade to provide self-closing devices “on all flat front doors and to improve fire safety in the escape staircases”.

Fire authorities also issued the same enforcement notice for the nearby Hazelwood Tower, according to KCTMO’s latest published accounts.

Accounts for the year to March 31 2016 also show Grenfell underwent a £10 million refurbishment, with the cash used for the installation of insulated exterior cladding, double glazed windows and a new communal heating system.

Overall KCTMO was handed £11 million last year by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to manage its housing stock which consists of 6,900 rentable homes and over 2,500 leasehold properties.