NOMINATIONS have opened for the second Herald GenAnalytics Diversity Awards.

Last year saw the launch of the awards, which celebrate groups with a strong commitment to diversity and equality.

Working with a variety of partners to present a number of awards, they aim to reward the outstanding successes of companies, organisations, individuals, third sector organisations and community groups.

Karen Murray, head of national training programme development at Skills Development Scotland, said: “The Diversity Awards are all about recognising and celebrating examples of positive, inclusive efforts.

“SDS is committed to supporting equality and diversity and would encourage organisations to submit their entries.”

Audrey Ross, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, said the company was delighted “to play our role in embracing diversity and inclusion within businesses in Scotland”.

Katy Wedderburn, partner at MacRoberts LLP, said: “Supporting the awards is acknowledgment of the outstanding contribution that many people make in diverse kinds of organisations to nurturing and promoting diversity.”

Other sponsors noted:

Lynne Connolly, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Standard Life said:

“Standard Life are delighted to be supporting the second Scottish Diversity Awards. We know from the recent Diversity conference that there is great work underway across Scotland to promote the value of a diverse workforce and we are looking forward to celebrating good practice and progress at the awards dinner.”

Wheatley Group’s Partnership Manager Lorraine McLaren, said:

“The Diversity Awards 2017 will recognise the best examples of work being done in Scotland today to promote equality and diversity in all walks of life. As an organisation which works hard to tackle disadvantage and social exclusion, Wheatley is proud to support the awards.”

Hamish Watson, ScottishPower UK HR Director said:

“ScottishPower is delighted to be part of these awards, which recognise those organisations and individuals who champion inclusiveness and are role models to others in helping create workplaces that reflect our diverse communities across Scotland."

Ed Cochrane, Managing Consultant & Head of YSC Scotland said:

“YSC are delighted to sponsor the Diversity Awards. Following the recent inspiring conference, we look forward to recognising and celebrating the success of everyone working at the forefront of diversity and inclusion initiatives in Scotland.”

Solutions Driven, managing director, Gavin Spears said:

‘Solutions Driven is delighted to be sponsoring Scotland’s Diversity Awards again this year. Last year the awards did a fabulous job of stirring up the conversation around diversity in the workplace and we are keen to keep that conversation going!’

Catriona Mackie, HR Director Diageo, Global Supply said:

“Diageo in Scotland are delighted to be a supporter of The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards. Diversity is an important area of focus for us as an organisation and we know that greater diversity drives better performance and decision making. These Awards provide the opportunity to recognise the achievement of organisations across diversity.”

Thomas Huscroft, Head of HR at Royal Mail said:

“Royal Mail are delighted to be sponsoring The Diversity Awards, as a large employer we are keen to ensure that our work environment is one that nurtures diversity – diversity of thought, experience and skills.”

A City of Glasgow College spokesperson said:

"As an inclusive super college with equality and diversity at the heart of all that we do, we're delighted to support this year's awards."

Jill Miller, Director of Cultural Services at Glasgow Life, said:

“We’re delighted to be continuing our support for The Herald and GenAnaytics’ Diversity Awards. From the breadth of last year’s winners, it’s clear that there’s a strong commitment to diversity and equality in workplaces and communities not just in Glasgow, but across the country. Diversity and equality benefit all of society and are the foundations on which to grow our economy and drive innovation. These awards provide the perfect platform through which to recognise those outstanding individuals, organisations, businesses and community groups that are positively shaping the cultural and economic fabric of Glasgow today.”

Now the search is on for 2017, with nominations welcome from businesses and organisations of all sizes and sectors.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 12, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

The entry deadline is Friday, August 11. Contact Claire Hunter on 0141 302 7319 or visit http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/