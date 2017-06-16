Switzerland's attorney general is leading 25 separate investigations into suspected corruption linked to Fifa and World Cup bidding.
The office of Michael Lauber confirmed the scale of "football-related cases" after securing a first conviction since its Fifa probes began in 2014.
Cases were not specified, but criminal proceedings are open against former Fifa officials Sepp Blatter and Jerome Valcke, and some 2006 World Cup organisers including Franz Beckenbauer.
Loading article content
Swiss and US prosecutors worked together on a guilty plea this week from Jorge Arzuaga, a former employee of Swiss private banks from Argentina.
Arzuaga admitted conspiring with former Fifa finance chairman Julio Grondona and others in a money-laundering conspiracy linked to bribes.
Mr Lauber's office said Arzuaga forfeited 650,000 US dollars (£510,000) in "unlawfully obtained" bonuses to the Swiss treasury.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.