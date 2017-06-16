A MAN is in a life threatening condition in hospital after he was arrested by police in Glasgow's East End.
The 37-year-old was arrested at 6.30pm yesterday in London Road at the Barras.
Police would not reveal what he was arrested for and would only confirm it was in connection with an ongoing investigation
The man, however, took unwell at the scene and was rushed to hospital where his condition has been described as life threatening.
London Road is now closed between Ross Street and Kent Street while a police probe is ongoing into the incident.
It is not known at this stage if the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner are involved in the case.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "It was around 6.30pm on Thursday, June 16, officers were in London Road near to the Barras and arrested a 37-year-old man as part of ongoing investigation.
"Officers then called an ambulance as the man had taken unwell. The man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as life threatening."
