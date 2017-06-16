The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge have arrived at a rest centre helping those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The royal visitors are expected to meet volunteers, local residents and community representatives while visiting Westway Sports Centre, near the charred remains of the building in west London.

On Thursday the Queen paid tribute to the ''bravery'' of firefighters who battled the fire and praised the ''incredible generosity'' of volunteers offering their support.