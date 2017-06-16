Outlander star Sam Heughan has celebrated the end of filming the third series of the show in South Africa.

The Scots actor and co-star Caitriona Balfe took to social media with the actor showcasing a celebratory bike ride after filming wrapped.

The crew and castmembers have been filming for months on locations across the world to create the new season of the hit US series. 

Loading article content

They were even spotted filming on location in Edinburgh shortly before Marvel bosses snapped up the area. 

He tweeted: “Last day shooting season 3!! What a ride. Thank you to all our crew in SA (and Scotland). It’s going to be the best yet! @Outlander_STARZ”

This week it was revealed the hit series has found a UK home on television screens.

The series will stream on channel More4 after first airing in 2014. 