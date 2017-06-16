Presenter Gabby Logan has said she encourages “gender fluidity” among her children and refuses to intervene with their personal choices.
She prefers to let 11-year-olds Lois and Reuben make their own decisions about fashion and hobbies rather than push them towards male and female stereotypes.
The 44-year-old BBC sports reporter shares the twins with husband Kenny Logan, whom she married in 2001.
She told the Sun newspaper: “I encourage gender fluidity at home.
“I don’t try to force my daughter into only being into girly things like clothes and make-up, and I don’t try to force my son into only being interested in typically male things either.”
Saying it is important to “leave (children) be”, she added: “Let them make up their own minds about what they wear.
“If my daughter wants to wear an outfit I don’t like, or have her hair a certain way, I won’t intervene.”
Logan, who won the NEP UK presenter award in December, also admitted she does not allow the twins to have mobile phones and they do not have social media accounts.
