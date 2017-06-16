A HIGHLAND bed and breakfast described as “heterosexual friendly” on its website has removed phrases after being threatened with legal action.

Owner Tom Forrest also featured the phrase “man + woman = marriage” on the site for Cromasaig B&B in Kinlochewe.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in Scotland had begun action to seek a court order. But this has been halted after Mr Forrest agreed to remove the phrases voluntarily. The commission said it was concerned these phrases were potentially discriminatory.

Loading article content

Lynn Welsh, of the EHRC, said: “I am pleased that the owners of Cromasaig B&B have agreed to remove these phrases. Removing the phrases will have no negative impact on their business, and alleviates EHRC’s concerns.”