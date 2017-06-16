A school in Perth had to be evacuated after a four-storey building caught fire.

Part of Perth High School on Oakbank Road went up in flames at around 10.45am on Friday.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Two appliances attended the incident.

The blaze was put out by 11.20pm.

Crew members are now cutting away parts of the fire-damaged building.