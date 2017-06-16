UPDATE: Man dies after falling from height in Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries

A SHOPPING centre has been cleared due to a police incident.

Eyewitnesses have said Buchanan Galleries has been evacuated and officers are patrolling through the city centre mall.

Loading article content

There have been unconfirmed reports that a shopper was seen falling from a balcony.

At least two ambulances are thought to be at the scene, along with dozens of police officers.

One eyewitness said: "Everyone has been chucked out and police are all going inside.

"They're all looking upstairs but I don't know what they're looking at."

Another eyewitness, who was in the shopping mall at the time, said she was ushered out of the centre by police.

She said: "There are about six police cars and ambulances. Police officers are stopping people going up and down the escalators.

"They ushered me to use another escalator and said to go and use another one."

Police are thought to have arrived at the mall around 1.50pm.