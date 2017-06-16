A MAN has died after falling from height within a busy shopping centre in Glasgow.
Traumatised shoppers watched in horror as the man fell from at least level two or above to the ground floor at the escalator entrance of the Buchanan Galleries.
His body landed close to Costa Coffee and The Herald understands quick-thinking security staff rushed to give first aid.
The incident happened at around 1.45pm today.
One eyewitness said: "It is a sound I will never forget.
"The man was a bit older with grey hair.
"The women in front of me were screaming - it was just horrible to see."
He added: "Guys in grey suits, I think they might be Buchanan Galleries security, tried to give him CPR."
Police were quick on the scene and cordoned off the entrance of the Galleries next to Office and Gap on Buchanan Street.
Specialist ambulance triage teams arrived on the scene shortly after, but left while the man's body remained at the scene.
CID then launched their probe into the death while uniformed officers stood guard around the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed that they were investigating the fall and the circumstances surrounding it.
Shoppers were still given access to the centre via the Sauchiehall Street entrance.
