AUCTIONEERS believe that there could be hidden fortunes in the Scottish jewellery boxes after a surge in the value of vintage pieces.

Research has found that the most rare and sought-after pieces of vintage jewellery have soared in value by over 80 per cent during the past ten years.

And experts say that many of these pieces rarely see the light of day because they have fallen out of fashion, are complicated to wear or are not as attractive as modern items.

