AUCTIONEERS believe that there could be hidden fortunes in the Scottish jewellery boxes after a surge in the value of vintage pieces.
Research has found that the most rare and sought-after pieces of vintage jewellery have soared in value by over 80 per cent during the past ten years.
And experts say that many of these pieces rarely see the light of day because they have fallen out of fashion, are complicated to wear or are not as attractive as modern items.
Auctioneers Bonhams said that Art Deco (1920s and 1930s) and Belle Epoque jewellery (1890 to 1915) has soared by a remarkable 88 per cent since 2006, while antique jewellery has risen by 68 per cent.
Jewellery from the post war era (1945-1975) has risen by 70 per cent during the same period, the valuers said.
Nathalie Rodwell, jewellery specialist for Bonhams in Scotland, said: “Jewellery can often be left sitting in a jewellery box or in a safety deposit box with the owners unsure what to do with it so it remains untouched for years therefore we are actively encouraging customers to bring in pieces for a free and confidential valuation.
“People can often be unaware of how valuable a piece could be because the hallmarks, signatures or initials of its creators are unnoticed or unrecognised."
She added: “Hallmarks, signatures, initials, even a name or a code on the back of a jewel can signify that a piece of jewellery has come from a highly sought-after house. These could include names like Cartier or Van Cleef & Arpels and these ‘signatures’ can make a considerable difference to the eventual selling price.”
The auction house says that fewer people are selling jewellery they own, preferring to hang onto it.
It has launched a 'Jewellery in June' campaign offering people the chance to have items valued. The next meeting is on 19 June in Edinburgh, followed with a second event in Kirkhill House, Newton Mearns, on Tuesday.
