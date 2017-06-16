An elderly woman has died in hospital three days after she was hit by a lorry.

Helen Livingstone, 81, had been crossing Wellington Road in Aberdeen when the collision happened at around 10.10am on Monday.

She was freed by firefighters as she was trapped underneath the vehicle, and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 81-year-old, who was from the Altens area of the city, died in hospital on Thursday.