A man who carried out "sickening" assaults on three victims he duped into believing they could have radiation poisoning from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been jailed for 16 years.

John Beaumont, 59, of Bury, Greater Manchester, pretended to take samples from two teenage children and a woman as he injected them with needles in their arms, necks and genitals.

His victims thought they been potentially contaminated from the incident at the Chernobyl power station in April 1986 even though none of them had visited the area in Ukraine, which was then part of the former USSR.

As part of the ruse, Beaumont falsely claimed he was employed by the Ministry of Defence and in one case even used a Geiger counter to check for "radiation" after one of four nuclear reactors at Chernobyl exploded.

His offences came to light after the victims came forward to police in 2014.

It emerged that Beaumont had previously been convicted of similar offences dating back 30 years in Scotland, said Greater Manchester Police.

On Friday, Beaumont, of Byron Road, was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one assault and nine indecent assaults committed on various dates between 1986 and 1996.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Debra Gallagher, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "In my career as a detective I have never dealt with a case as unusual at this one, and I will never comprehend how anyone could use such tragic circumstances to manipulate and abuse people.

"Beaumont went to extreme lengths to convince these victims they could have radiation poisoning by spinning a web of lies including a false identity of working for the Ministry of Defence.

"He even placed the Geiger counter in the room to make his examinations appear legitimate and told the victims the samples would be sent away for tests.

"Beaumont was able to carry out these sickening assaults which were uncomfortable and painful by abusing their trust and scarring them. These victims had no reason to doubt him and were extremely vulnerable.

"It took huge bravery coming forward to police and words can't begin to describe what they have been through. They should be incredibly proud of themselves for the courage they have shown throughout this case.

"I can only hope this sentencing today has gone some way to providing them with comfort."