Protesters outside the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea headquarters have stormed the building while chanting: "We want justice."
Hundreds of people, gathered outside the town hall, said they wanted answers over the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Scores of protesters later surged towards the building's entrance, apparently trying to get in.
But they were soon called back away from the foyer by one of the organisers, who urged them to remain calm.
A council spokesman initially declined to comment on the action.
A number of people could later be seen inside the building being confronted by police and security guards in high visibility vests on a stairwell.
Protesters began covering their faces as the atmosphere appeared to get increasing ugly.
At one point some of the crowd chased a television cameraman down the street.
Police officers lined the door to the hall with some protesters still inside.
There were calls of "murderers" and "we want justice now".
Among the demands of some protesters was the rehousing within the borough of all those who lost their home and more information on the victims.
