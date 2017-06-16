THE victims of Grenfell fire are beginning to be named as the full scale of the tragedy begins to sink in the devastated community.

Police have confirmed 30 people have died in the blaze, with 24 victims still receiving treatment, including 12 in critical care,

At least 70 people are also still unaccounted for, including children and entire families. Frantic appeals from friends and relatives are still circulating as they desperately try to local their missing loved ones.

It comes as angry protesters gathered, demanding answers over the tragedy.

It is expected that the incident will become one of the deadliest peace-time disasters in British history.

The first of the victims to be named was Mohamad Alhajani, a 23-year old Syrian refugee.

According to reports, he is believed to have come to the UK in 2014 and was studying civil engineering while living in North Kensington.

He had been in a flat on the 14th floor with his brother Omar but the pair lost each other in their attempt to leave the building.

Mohammed then returned to the flat and tried to call family members in Syria but could not get connected to them, so spoke on the phone to a friend in the country for two hours while he waited to be rescued.

The brothers had been due to join the Syria Solidarity Campaign on Saturday to take part in The Great Get Together, celebrating the life of murdered MP Jo Cox and marking Refugee Week.

Syria Solidarity Campaign said: “[He] undertook a dangerous journey to flee war and death in Syria, only to meet it here in the UK, in his own home.”

Local artist Khadija Saye, 24, was the second to be named.

The talented photographer currently has artwork, based on Gambian spiritual practices, being shown in the Venice Biennale.

She had been filmed for the BBC2 documentary Venice Biennale: Sink or Swim, which follows the artists whose work is on display.

A BBC spokeswoman said the show, which was due to air at 7.30pm on Saturday, would not be shown “for obvious reasons”.

Her death was confirmed by family friend and Tottenham MP David Lammy, who wrote on Twitter: “May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss of a wonderful young woman.”

Creative Access, a social enterprise which helped kick-start her career, said: “Khadija was a tremendous talent who had such a bright future ahead of her.”

Metropolitan Police said the bodies of twelve people have been recovered from the building, which includes one person who has also died at hospital.

It is expected that the total will rise as it is not expected that any survivors will be found.

Commander Stuart Cundy said:”A priority of each and every one of us involved in the ongoing operation at Grenfell Towers is to recover and identify all the victims.

He said that efforts were focused on keeping families as informed as soon as possible when they know beyond doubt that it is their loved one who has been identified.

He added: “The conditions inside Grenfell Tower mean that the search and recovery operation to find and recover the victims is extremely challenging. The upper floors of the block are particularly hazardous due to the damage caused by the fire.

“The sad reality is that this work will take some time, stretching into many, many weeks.”

Reports have began to emerged that five-year-old Isaac Shawo is among those confirmed dead. He had last been seen escaping the blaze with neighbours and family, but reportedly got lost in the smoke.

Described by his mother Genet Shawo as a “beautiful boy”, he was a pupil at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School and lived in Grenfell Tower with parents Ms Shawo and Paulos Petakle and brother Luca, who is three.

Reports also detailed Italian couple Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi, as those confirmed dead. The pair had made final phone calls to relatives as the flames closed in on their flat. The family’s lawyer said there was ‘no hope to find them alive’.

The streets around the high rise block in north Kensington were plastered with posters begging for information about those who were in the building.

One appeal read: “Since a deadly fire broke out in their home in Latimer, no one has heard from 16 year old Nurhuda El-Wahabi, 21 year old Yasin El-Wahabi and their family.

Another asked for information about “Amal and daughter” while a whole family, the Choucairs, were reported missing on another.