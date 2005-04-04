The mother of a woman murdered 12 years ago is to make a fresh appeal for information about her daughter's killer.

Emma Caldwell, 27, was found dead in woods near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, in May 2005, a month after she was last seen alive.

Police have been reinvestigating the unsolved case since the Crown Office asked them to do so in 2015 after the original investigation failed to bring the killer to justice.

Ms Caldwell's mother Margaret will feature on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow at 9.15am on Monday.

Detectives from Police Scotland will also appeal for information on the programme and will urge anyone who may have seen Ms Caldwell in the weeks before her body was found to come forward.

In April this year, police revealed they were carrying out searches near where her body was found, and are investigating a potential new sighting of her on the day she disappeared.

The four-week roadshow is hosted by Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley and is broadcast every weekday until July 7.

Each programme will feature crimes from across the UK, appealing for viewers' help to put those responsible behind bars.

The BBC said that last year, viewers' calls helped police make more than 60 arrests for crimes including rape, fraud, grievous bodily harm and burglary.

The last recorded sighting of Ms Caldwell was on Butterbiggins Road on the south side of Glasgow at around 11pm on April 4, 2005.

But detectives now believe she may have been seen at the bottom of Argyle Street in the city at around 11.30pm on the night she went missing.

Ms Caldwell, originally from Erskine in Renfrewshire, may have been seen getting into a black saloon car similar to a BMW that may have been owned by someone in the Dumfries area who regularly came to Glasgow.