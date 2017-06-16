by Jack McGregor

THEY work at the heart of their communities, working selflessly to help others less fortunate than themselves.

But the unsung heroes were amongst the ordinary members of the public who have been recognised by the Queen.

John Delaney, who will receive an MBE for his fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and head teacher Mary McNulty, who is to be given an MBE for services to education, described their surprise at the honour.

John, who began volunteering for the charity following the death of his 15-year-old son Andrew, said: “I’m chuffed to bits. I’m totally, totally, utterly gobsmacked.

“When the letter first came in I thought it was a spoof to start with because it was a very ordinary black and white printed letter and I very nearly binned it.

“Then I read it again and began to wonder. I asked my wife if she thought it was legit and she said, ‘I hope so - I nominated you for it two years ago.

“I’m very pleased because it’s great for the charity and gets their name in the paper again.”

Mary is head teacher of St Roch’s Primary and Hearing Impaired School, and is delighted to be receiving an MBE.

She said: “I am honoured and delighted to receive this prestigious recognition.

“I feel very blessed in my role as a teacher who has been able to work with, inspire, nurture and teach children in Glasgow for almost 40 years.

“In my role as a head teacher, it has been a privilege to support children and families to raise aspirations and to empower them to believe they can achieve whatever they want in their lives.”

There are more than 100 Scottish recipients in this year’s list with Glasgow and the surrounding areas well represented.

Cara O’Donnell, co-founder of east end charity SAMS, receives a BEM.

Professor Brenda Elizabeth Simpson Gibson, lead clinician for Haematology and Oncology Service at Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children, will be given an OBE.

Kevin Hill, NHSGGC’s Director of Women and Children’s Services, said: “This recognition is thoroughly deserved as it reflects her dedication to the highest quality of patient care.”

The chairman of St Margaret of Scotland Hospice, Professor Leo Martin, has received an MBE for his services to healthcare and education.

Professor Martin, who has been on the board of the Clydebank hospice for 20 years and chairman since 2005, said: “We should also remember the fundraisers who work tirelessly every week to bring in the money that is vital to keep the doors of the hospice open.”

There was also recognition for two other Glasgow University academics.

Professor David Clark is to receive an OBE for services to education and research into end of life care. Emeritus Professor Graham Watt will receive a CBE for services to healthcare.