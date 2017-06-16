KNIGHTS BACHELOR

William (Billy) Connolly, CBE. For services to Entertainment and charity. (East Sussex)

Professor Vito Antonio Muscatelli, FRSE. Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Glasgow. For services to Economics and Higher Education. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

CVO

Joseph Willoughby David Clarke, LVO. For services as Regional director of the Americas The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Miss Margaret Annie Geddes Dunnett. LordLieutenant of Caithness.

Mrs Georgiana Louise Osborne. LordLieutenant of Angus.

Mrs Clare Nancy Russell. Lord-Lieutenant of Banffshire.

LVO

Richard Robert Gledson. Resident Factor Balmoral Estate.

MVO

Miss Kathleen Craig Mason. Clerk to the Lieutenancy of Tweeddale.

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

RVM

Mrs Lynn Frances Murray. Hairdresser to The Queen in Scotland.

Duncan Martin Stewart. First Gardener Balmoral Estate.

ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF HONOUR

CH

Ms Joanne Kathleen Rowling, OBE. Author. For services to Literature and Philanthropy. (Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE

Dr John Colin Adams. Formerly director of Commercialisation and director of Informatic Ventures University of Edinburgh. For services to Innovation and Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh)

Niall Forbes Ross Dickson. Formerly chief executive General Medical Council. For services to Patient Safety. (Brasted, Kent)

Ms Rose Mary Fitzpatrick, QPM. Deputy chief Constable, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order. (Edinburgh)

Alasdair George Hay, QFSM. For services to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. (Dundee)

Robert Keiller. Chairman Scottish Enterprise. For services to Business and Entrepreneurship. (Aberdeen)

William Mackendrick Mann. For services to Sport Recreation, the Arts and charity. (Glasgow)

Colin James Stewart McClatchie, FRSE. Vice-president, Scottish Opera. For services to Music and voluntary service in the West of Scotland. (Kilmacolm, Inverclyde)

Professor John Halstead Hardman Moore, FBA, FRS. Professor of Political Economy, University of Edinburgh and Professor of Economic Theory, London School of Economics. For services to Economics. (Edinburgh)

Ms Mary Elizabeth Scanlon. For political and public service. (Edinburgh)

Professor Charles Pirie Skene, OBE. For services to Business and Enterprise Promotion. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Professor Graham Charles Murray Watt, FRSE. Norie Miller Chair of General Practice, University of Glasgow. For services to Healthcare. (Glasgow)

OBE

Ms Dawn Ailsa Adams. Clinical director Public Dental Service, NHS Fife. For services to Dentistry. (Glenrothes, Fife)

Professor Michael Calvert Appleby. Formerly chief Scientific Adviser World Animal Protection. For services to Animal Welfare. (Edinburgh)

Professor Polly Louise Arnold. Crum Brown Chair of Chemistry University of Edinburgh. For services to Chemistry and Women in STEM.

Professor William Buchanan. Professor of Computing and director Centre for Networking, Security and Distributed Systems, Edinburgh Napier University. For services to Cyber Security. (Edinburgh)

Professor David Clark. Wellcome Trust Investigator University of Glasgow. For services to Education in Dumfries and Galloway and Research into End of Life Care. (Dalswinton, Dumfries)

John Gordon Cluff. For services to Business and charity. (Dover, Kent)

Professor Belinda Jane Dewar. Professor of Practice Improvement University of the West of Scotland. For services to Nursing. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Dr Thomas Nicholas Dixon. For services to Underwater Archaeology Public Engagement and the Economy in Scotland. (Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross)

William Alexander Finlayson. Founder MBM Commercial. For services to Entrepreneurship and voluntary service in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Professor Brenda Elizabeth Simpson Gibson. Lead Clinician for Haematology and Oncology Service Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children. For services to Child Healthcare. (Glasgow)

Mrs Linda Gregson. Head, Primary Care Transformation Team, Scottish Government. For services to Education and Social Care. (Edinburgh)

Asif Abdul Haseeb. For services to Racial Equality Health and Education in Scotland and Pakistan. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Dr The Very Reverend Elizabeth Lorna Hood. For services to the Church of Scotland and charity

Dr Patricia Denise Jackson. For services to Children with Additional Support Needs and to charity

Miss Morag Dorothy MacKellar. Allied Health Professionals Children’s Services manager, NHS Forth Valley. For services to Dietetics, the Dietetic Profession and Public Health. (Doune, Perth and Kinross)

Ms Heather Patricia Melville. Director for Strategic Partnerships Royal Bank of Scotland. For services to Gender Equality. (London)

Ms Judith Mary Murray. For services to Tennis Women in Sport and charity. (Bridge of Allan, Stirling and Falkirk)

Mrs Susannah Athenais Polly Purvis. Chief executive, ScotlandIS. For services to the Digital Economy in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Ms Emily Ramsay. For services to Improving Health and Safety in the Forestry and Arboriculture Industries. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Margaret Katherine Ross. Formerly Senior Lecturer for Dental Care Professionals, University of Edinburgh. For services to Dentistry. (Haddington, East Lothian)

Hugh Shaw. Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention Department for Transport. For services to Maritime Safety. (Newport on Tay, Fife)

Dr Richard John Simpson. For services to Scottish Politics and Public Life. (Bridge of Allan, Stirling)

Miss Laura Ann Pender Smith. For services to Disability Sports. (Forfar, Angus)

Adrian Brian Turpin. Artistic director Wigtown Book Festival. For services to Literature and the Economy in Wigtownshire. (London)

MBE

Mrs Evelyn Isabel Aitken. Owner, Fergushill Riding Stables. For services to Equestrianism and Riding for the Disabled in North Ayrshire. (Kilwinning, North Ayrshire)

Mrs Sharon Margaret Aitken. Principal Teacher, Special Educational Department, Buckie High School. For services to Children with Special Needs and the community in Buckie, Banffshire. (Buckie, Banffshire)

William Bruce Allan. Principal Teacher Physical Education, Buckhaven High School, Levenmouth. For services to Youth Rugby and charity. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Ms Samera Jabeen Ashraf. For services to Sport and Diversity. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Katrina Brennan. Stroke Managed Clinical Network manager, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Stroke Care in Scotland. (Carnbroe, North Lanarkshire)

Mrs Jacqueline Cairnie. Unit manager, Greendykes Early Years Centre. For services to Vulnerable Children and their Families in East Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Professor David Coates. Director of Life Sciences Learning and Teaching, University of Dundee. For services to Biology. (Nethergate, Dundee)

Miss Patricia Mary Cunningham. For voluntary political service. (Glasgow)

John Anthony Delaney. For services to the Teenage Cancer Trust. (Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire)

Mrs Gillian Mary Dinsmore. Formerly viceChair, Music in Hospitals UK and Convenor Music in Hospitals Scotland. For services to Music and charity. (Glasgow)

John Dunn. Marine Scientist. For services to the Promotion of Marine Science and Education. (Portlethen, Aberdeenshire)  Miss Joanne Idonia Eccles. For services to Equestrian Vaulting. (Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire)

Mrs Claire Rashleigh Garnett. Founder, Peebles Orchestra and Peebles Youth Orchestra. For services to Music in the community in the Scottish Borders. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Mrs Jeanette Gilchrist Gordon. Higher Executive Officer, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Department for Work and Pensions and to the community in East Ayrshire. (Ayrshire)

Mrs Margaret Patricia Stuart Henton. Formerly Non-Executive director, Coal Authority. For services to the Environment and Professional Education. (Edinburgh)

Keith Hopkins. For services to charity and the community in Kirriemuir Angus. (Kirriemuir, Angus)

John Wallace Howie. For services to Business and the Economy. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and Arran)

Dr Kenna Kennedy. For services to Promotion of the Gaelic Language Music and Gaelic Medium Education. (Pollokshields, Glasgow)

Christopher Peter Kirk. Deputy District commissioner Perth and Kinross District. For services to the Scouting Movement. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Ms Fiona Margaret Larg. Chief Operating Officer and secretary University of the Highlands and Islands. For services to Education in Scotland. (Nairn)

Mrs Carolyn Little. Chair, Support in Mind Scotland. For services to Mental Healthcare. (Dumfries)

Professor Rebecca Jane Lunn. Professor University of Strathclyde. For services to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. (Renfrewshire)

Professor Richard Mark Lyon. Consultant in Emergency Medicine The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. For services to Emergency Healthcare. (Edinburgh)

William John Mcleod Reid MacKie. Formerly Convenor Peterhead Port Authority. For services to the Fishing Industry. (Peterhead, Aberdeen)

The Reverend Roderick MacLeod. For services to the Gaelic Language and voluntary service in Argyll. (Inveraray, Argyll and Bute)

Mrs Isabella Macgregor MacRae. Community Councillor, Dores and Essich. For services to the community in Inverness and the Highlands. (Dores, Inverness-shire)

Ms Angela Patricia Malone. For services to Wheelchair Curling. (Glasgow)

Professor Leo Martin. Chairman St. Margaret of Scotland Hospice, Clydebank. For services to Healthcare and Education. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Matthews. For services to the Girl Guides and to The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme. (Alloa, Clackmannanshire)

David McAllister. Chairman Lanarkshire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to Service Personnel. (Strathaven, South Lanarkshire)

Dr John Pender McClure. Chairman the Scottish Cot Death Trust. For services to Paediatric Healthcare. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Miss Linda Ann McConnell. Founder The Symphony of Dreams Charitable Trust. For services to charity. (Scotstoun, Glasgow)

James Crawford McLaren. Chair Quality Meat Scotland. For services to the Farming Industry in Scotland. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Mrs Mary Elizabeth McNulty. Headteacher, St. Roch’s Primary and Hearing Impaired School. For services to Education and the Deaf community in Glasgow. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Mohammad Ajman (Tommy) Miah. Chef and Restauranteur. For services to the Hospitality Industry and charity. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Katherine Ann McKenzie Milne. For voluntary service Abroad. (Elgin, Moray)

Robert John Mitchell. Emeritus Curator St. Andrews Botanic Garden. For services to Horticulture and Horticultural Education in Scotland. (Elie, Fife)

Peter Arthur Nicol. For services to the Highland Games the Economy and voluntary service in the North of Scotland. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Miss Eunice Olumide. For services to Broadcasting The Arts and charity. (Edinburgh)

Richard Archer Porter. For services to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Mrs Jean Hamilton Purves. For services to Girlguiding and the community in Moffat, Dumfriesshire. (Largs, Ayrshire and Arran)

Dr Bharti Rajput. Director Sole Body Soul. For services to Podiatry and the Economy in Dundee. (Dundee)

Dr John Rooney Richards. Director Kilbryde Hospice. For services to Palliative Care in South Lanarkshire. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Mrs Sylvia Russell. Chair, Lanark Community Development Trust. For services to the community and Heritage in Lanarkshire. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Stephen John Ryder. For services to the Highland Games the Economy and voluntary service in Perthshire. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Ms Adele Emily Sande. For services to Music. (London)

Dr Alan Campbell Stanfield. For services to Curling. (Nairn)

James Stretton. Formerly chairman Lammermuir Festival. For services to the Arts, Finance and charity in Scotland. (Haddington, East Lothian)

Mrs Catherine Walker. War Poets Collection Curator, Edinburgh Napier University. For services to Education, Heritage and Public Engagement. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Una Maria Wiatrek. Senior Executive Officer, Scotland Lead, Devolution Strategy, Advice and Legislation Team, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Department for Work and Pensions. (Falkland, Fife)

Dr John Alasdair Wilson. Consultant Gastroenterologist Fife Health Board. For services to Healthcare. (Cupar, Fife)

John Melville Young. Formerly president Homeless World Cup. For services to Sport and Social Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

James Campbell Anderson. Honorary president 1st Stonehouse Company. For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire. (Larkhall, Lanarkshire)

Ms Catherine Rachel Bache. Founder Secret Garden Outdoor Nursery. For services to Early Years Play and Education in Fife. (Cupar, Fife)

Bryan Logan Bain. Volunteer Nairn Citizens’ Advice Bureau. For services to the community in Nairn. (Auldearn, Nairn)

Paul James Breen. For charitable services to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Therapeutic Roof Garden. (Bridge of Don, Aberdeen)

Miss Grace Brown. For voluntary service to the community in Langholm Ewes and Westerkirk. (Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway)

Ian Elliott Brown. For services to Badminton. (Scone, Perth and Kinross)

Mrs Mary Young Brownlie. For services to the community in Broughton and Upper Tweeddale. (Broughton, Tweeddale)

Mrs Eileen Fiona Buchan. Management Team Chair, Peterhead Unit, Sea Cadet Corps. For voluntary service to Young People. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Mrs Denise Burgin. Sessional Supervisor, ParentLine Scotland. For services to the Welfare of Children and their Families. (Earlsferry, Fife)

Alistair Cassie. For services to the community in Ballater Aberdeenshire. (Ballater, Aberdeenshire)

Connal Murray Cochrane. Director The Cochrane Foundation. For services to the community in Alva, Clackmannanshire. (Clackmannanshire)

Mrs Lillian Cook. Co-Owner, Perth and Dundee Tuition Centres. For services to Education. (Doune, Perth and Kinross)

Mrs Margaret McCall Driscoll. For services to the community in Burnmouth, Berwickshire. (Eyemouth, Berwickshire)

Brian Wynn Evans. For voluntary service in the Scottish Borders. (Scottish Borders)

Mrs Eileen Anne Gardner. Art Tutor. For services to Adult Education and the Arts in Fife. (Newport-on-Tay, Fife)

Robert Edward Glasgow. Secretary Cockenzie and Port Seton Amateur Radio Club. For services to Amateur Radio, the community and charity in South East Scotland. (Port Seton, East Lothian)

Mrs Sheena Mhairi Glover. For services to Music and charity in Angus. (Arbroath, Angus)

Ms Mary Ishbel Haggarty. Secretary Arrochar and Tarbert Community Council. For services to the community in Arrochar, Tarbet and Ardlui, Argyll. (Arrochar, Dunbartonshire)

Mrs Elizabeth McRae Hendry. For services to Clydebank Golden Jubilee Hospital. (Glasgow)

Hugh Arthur Hutchinson. Captain 1st Vale of Leven Boys’ Brigade. For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Vale of Leven. (Clydebank, Dunbartonshire)

Mohammed Tauqeer Malik. Councillor Aberdeen City Council. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen)

Ms Dorothy Mary Markham. Director Cairn Mhor Childcare Partnership. For services to Children, Young People and their Families in Fife. (Falkland, Fife)

Mrs Anne Isabel Masino. For voluntary service to Young People through the UK Scout Association. (Argyll and Bute)

Mrs Margaret Mather. Secretary, Inveraray Highland Games. For services to the community in Inveraray. (Inveraray, Argyll and Bute)

Mrs Mary McGowan. First Aid Volunteer, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to First Aid in Aberdeen

Miss Elaine McHaffie. Volunteer North East Sensory Service, Aberdeen Branch. For services to People with Disabilities and charity. (Aberdeen)

Frank McHugh. Group Scout Leader 33rd Ayrshire Scout Group. For services to the Scouting Movement and the community in East Ayrshire. (Dalmellington, Ayrshire and Arran)

Ms June McIntosh. Deputy Charge Nurse Edinburgh Cancer Centre. For services to Young People with Cancer and to charity in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Iris Ann Hume King McNab. Secretary, Friends of Victoria and Whyteman’s Brae Hospitals. For services to charity in Kirkcaldy, Fife. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Mrs Jacqueline Fraser McNairn. For services to Young People and the community in Pathhead, Midlothian. (Pathhead, Midlothian)

David Meldrum. For services to Rothesay Brandanes Amateur Football Club Argyll and Bute. (Rothesay, Argyll and Bute)

Andrew Johnston Michie. For services to the Safety of Outdoor Adventure Activities. (Clackmannan, Clackmannanshire)

Miss Cara O’Donnell. Co-Founder SAMS. For services to charity in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Michael John Pattie. For services to charity in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries)

Mrs Mary Ellen Phillips. Director, Motherwell and Wishaw Citizens’ Advice Bureau. For services to the community in Lanarkshire. (Wishaw, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Alice Victoria Rankin. Owner, Baker’s Oven Cafe. For services to the community in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire. (Bellshill, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Fiona Florence Russell. Shop Volunteer, Capability Scotland. For services to charity in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Alexander Douglas Ruthven. Trustee Therapet. For voluntary service to the community in Edinburgh and the Lothians. (Edinburgh)

Miss Ann Stewart. For voluntary service to the Arts Healthcare and Steam Railway Preservation in London, Edinburgh and Derby. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Mrs Christine Helen Sutherland. For services to the community in Banff and Buchan. (Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire)

Mrs Mary Olivia Tebble. For voluntary service to Wildlife Conservation and the community in East Lothian. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

David Noel Tod. Vice chairman Scottish Fisheries Museum. For services to Preserving the Heritage of the Scottish Fishing Industry. (Cellardyke, Fife)

Mrs Effie Walker. School Crossing Patrol Warden, Colgrain Primary School. For services to Education and the community in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute. (Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute)

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL

QPM

Johnny Gwynne. Deputy chief Constable Police Scotland

Ms Gillian Imery. Chief Superintendent Police Scotland

QUEEN’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

QFSM

Ms Linda Coughlan. Watch manager Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Kenneth Simmons. Watch manager Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Andrew Watt. Group manager Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

QAM

Lewis Campbell. General manager for East Central Division Scottish Ambulance Service