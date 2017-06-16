Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour

Sir Terence Orby CONRAN For services to Design.

(Berkshire)

Sir Mark Philip ELDER, CBE Musical Director, The Hallé Orchestra. For

services to Music.

(London)

Dame Beryl GREY, DBE For services to Dance.

(West Sussex)

Sir James Paul MCCARTNEY, MBE Musician. For services to Music.

(London)

Ms Joanne Kathleen ROWLING, OBE Author. For services to Literature and Philanthropy.

(Edinburgh)

Dame Vera Stephanie SHIRLEY, DBE FREng Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. For services to the IT Industry and Philanthropy.

(Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire)

Delia Ann, Mrs SMITH, CBE Cook and Writer. For services to Cookery.

(Stowmarket, Suffolk)

Nicholas Herbert, Lord STERN OF BRENTFORD, FRS FBA For services to Economics, International Relations and Tackling Climate Change.

(Midhurst, West Sussex)

Sir John Edward SULSTON, FRS For services to Science and Society.

(Stapleford, Cambridgeshire)

Knights Bachelor

Knighthoods

George William John BENJAMIN, CBE Composer, Conductor and Performer. For services to Music. (London)

Leonard BLAVATNIK For services to Philanthropy. (London)

Mark John BOLEAT Lately Chairman, Policy and Resources Committee, City of London Corporation. For services to the Financial Services Industry and to Local Government in London. (Moor Park (Northwood), Hertfordshire)

William (Billy) CONNOLLY, CBE For services to Entertainment and charity. (East Sussex)

Professor Hugh Charles Jonathan GODFRAY, CBE Hope Professor of Zoology, University of Oxford. For services to Scientific Research and for Scientific Advice to Government. (Mapledurham, Oxfordshire)

Professor Simon LOVESTONE Professor of Translational Neuroscience, University of Oxford. For services to Neuroscience Research. (London)

Dr John Menzies LOW, CBE Chief Executive, Charities Aid Foundation. For charitable services. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)

Professor Vito Antonio MUSCATELLI, FRSE Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Glasgow. For services to Economics and Higher Education. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Professor Graham John THORNICROFT Consultant Psychiatrist and Professor of Community Psychiatry, King's College London. For services to Mental Health. (London, SE22)

His Honour Peter Ribblesdale THORNTON Lately Chief Coroner. For services to the Administration of Justice and the Coroner Service. (London)

William John Anthony TIMPSON, CBE For services to Business and Fostering. (Tarporley, Cheshire)

Malcolm Conrad WALKER, CBE Chairman and Chief Executive, Iceland Frozen Food. For services to Retailing, Entrepreneurship and charity. (Deeside, Flintshire)

Professor Mir Saeed ZAHEDI, OBE FREng Technical Director, Chas A Blatchford & Sons. For services to Engineering and Innovation. (London, SW13)

Professor Alimuddin ZUMLA Professor of Infectious Diseases and International Health, University College London. For services to Public Health and Protection from Infectious Disease. (London, WC1B)

Order of the Bath

Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath

Claire Elizabeth, Mrs CLANCY Chief Executive and Clerk, National Assembly for Wales. For public service in Wales. (Usk, Monmouthshire)

Order of the Bath

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath

Thomas Whinfield SCHOLAR Permanent Secretary, HM Treasury. For public service. (London, SW1A)

Christopher Stephen WORMALD Permanent Secretary, Department of Health. For public service. (London, SW1A)

Order of the Bath

Companions of the Order of the Bath

Ms Janet Mary AISTON Director, Wealthy and Mid-Sized Business Compliance, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax Payers and Tax Collection. (London, TW10)

Janice Lindsay, Mrs HARTLEY Implementation and Delivery Director, Universal Credit, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to the Development of Universal Credit. (Bowdon, Greater Manchester)

Tyson Julian HEPPLE Director, Immigration and Protection. For services to the Home Office. (London, SE13)

Diana Frances, Mrs LUCHFORD Lately Crime Director, Home Office. For services to Reducing Crime and to Public Order. (London, SW17)

Jonathan Henry LYLE Chief Executive, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to Defence. (Wiltshire)

Peter Neil MILLEDGE Lately Counsel to the Chairman of Committees, House of Lords. For services to the House of Lords. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Peter Hugh Gordon SCHOFIELD Lately Director General, Housing and Planning, Department for Communities and Local Government. For services to Housing and Planning. (Redhill, Surrey)

Order of the British Empire

Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire

Sir Michael David RAWLINS Chair, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. For services to the Safety of Medicines, Healthcare and Innovation. (London, EC1V)

Sir David John WEATHERALL Regius Professor of Clinical Medicine Emeritus, The Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, University of Oxford. For services to Medicine. (Oxfordshire)

Order of the British Empire

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Ms Hilary BOULDING For services to Education and Culture in Wales. (Abergavenny, Monmouthshire)

Ms Carmen Thérèse CALLIL Founder, Virago Press. For services to Literature. (London, W11)

Ms Sarah Patricia CONNOLLY, CBE Mezzo Soprano. For services to Music. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Ms Olivia Mary DE HAVILLAND Actress. For services to Drama. (Abroad)

Professor Carolyn Paula HAMILTON Director, International Programmes and Research, Coram Children's Legal Centre. For services to Children's Rights. (London, N1)

Professor Xiangqian JIANG Director, UK EPSRC Future Advanced Metrology Jane Hub, University of Huddersfield. For services to Engineering and Manufacturing. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Parveen June KUMAR, CBE Professor of Medicine and Education, Bart’s and (Mrs Leaver) the London School of Medicine, Queen Mary, University of London. For services to Medicine and Medical Education. (Epsom, Surrey)

Professor Theresa Mary MARTEAU Honorary Professor and Director, Behaviour and Health Research Unit, University of Cambridge. For services to Public Health. (Cambridgeshire)

Helena Louise, Mrs MORRISSEY, CBE For services to Diversity in Financial Services. (London, W11)

Ms Cilla Deborah SNOWBALL, CBE Group Chief Executive Officer and Group Chairman, AMVBBDO Advertising Agency. For services to Advertising, Diversity and Equality. (London, SW13)

Dr Angela Rosemary Emily STRANK Chief Scientist and Head of Downstream Technology, BP. For services to the Oil and Gas Industry and Encouraging Women into STEM Careers. (London, SW11)

Ms Julie Mary WALTERS, CBE Actress. For services to Drama. Julie Walters (West Sussex) Ms June Rosemary WHITFIELD, CBE Actress. For services to Drama and Entertainment. (London)

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Dr John Colin ADAMS Lately Director of Commercialisation and Director of Informatic Ventures, University of Edinburgh. For services to Innovation and Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh)

Ms Helen Folasade ADU, OBE Singer, Songwriter and Composer. For services to Music. (London)

John AKOMFRAH, OBE For services to Art and Film Making. (London)

Richard James Frank ALCOCK Chief Operating Officer, Office for Security and Counter Terrorism, Home Office. For services to National Security. (London)

Professor Ruth ANNAND Lord Chancellor's Appointed Person. For services to Intellectual Property. (Bristol)

Nicholas Peter BALDWIN Chair, Office for Nuclear Regulation. For services to Nuclear Safety and Security and to the charitable sector. (Worcestershire)

Elizabeth Christiana, Mrs BANKS, DL For services to Horticulture through the Royal Horticultural Society. (Kington, Herefordshire)

Ian BAUCKHAM Executive Headteacher, Bennett Memorial Diocesan School, CEO, The Tenax Schools Trust and President, Association of School and College Leaders. For services to Education. (Tunbridge Wells, Kent)

Professor Haro Moushegh BEDELIAN, OBE FREng For services to Engineering and International Trade. (Tadworth, Surrey)

Beverley Claire, Mrs BELL Lately Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain. For services to Road Safety and the Freight Industry. (Mawdesley, Lancashire)

Edwin Joseph BELTRAMI Chief Crown Prosecutor London North, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Upton by Chester, Cheshire)

Professor Serena Michelle BEST, FREng Professor of Materials Science, University of (Mrs Jaunzens) Cambridge. For services to Biomaterials Engineering. (Royston, Hertfordshire)

Peter Malcolm BLACK Councillor, Cwmbwrla Ward, Swansea City Council. For services to Politics and Public Life in Wales. (Swansea) Councillor Judith Vivienne BLAKE Leader, Leeds City Council. For services to Local Government. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Ronald George BLYTHE Author. For services to Literature. (Colchester, Essex)

Professor Carol Elspeth Goodeve BRAYNE Professor of Public Health Medicine, Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge. For services to Public Health Medicine. (Weston Colville, Cambridgeshire)

Raymond Redvers BRIGGS Illustrator, Cartoonist and Author. For services to Literature. (Westmeston, East Sussex)

Pauline, Mrs BROOMHEAD For services to Charity Management and Young People. (Andover, Hampshire)

Wayne BULPITT For voluntary service to the Scout Association. (Channel Islands)

Humphrey Alan Edward CADOUX-HUDSON Managing Director, Nuclear New Build Generation Company Ltd, EDF Energy plc. For services to Secure Low-Carbon Electricity. (Guildford, Surrey)

Anita Rose, Mrs CHARLESWORTH Economist. For services to Economics and Health Policy. (London, N4)

Sally Kaye, Mrs CHESHIRE Chair, Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) and Chair, Health Education England (North). For services to the NHS and Infertility Patients. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Ms Charlotte Lucy CLARK Director, Private Pensions and Stewardship, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to DWP. (London, SE11)

Dr Nicholas Paul CLARKE Head of Professional Regulation, NHS. For services to Acute Care and Workforce. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

John Edward CUNNINGHAM Managing Director, Camlin Ltd. For services to the Business Community in Northern Ireland. (Cookstown, Tyrone)

Professor Norma Margaret DAWSON Professor of Law, Queen's University, Belfast. For services to Legal Education and the Development of the Legal Profession in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Niall Forbes Ross DICKSON Lately Chief Executive, General Medical Council. For services to Patient Safety. (Brasted, Kent)

His Honour Judge Marc David DIGHT Senior Circuit Judge, Central London County Court. For services to Diversity and Community Relations in the Judiciary. (London)

Anthony Michael Manton ELLIOTT Founder, Time Out. For services to Publishing. (London, NW3)

Gerald Hunter FINLEY, OC Opera singer. For services to Opera. (Kent) Ms Rose Mary FITZPATRICK, QPM Deputy Chief Constable, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order. (Edinburgh)

Professor Carlos Silvestre FRENK, FRS Ogden Professor of Fundamental Physics, Durham University. For services to Cosmology and the Public Dissemination of Basic Science. (Durham)

Professor Jonathan Israel GERSHUNY, FBA Professor of Economic Sociology and Senior Research Fellow, Nuffield College, University of Oxford. For services to the Social Sciences and Sociology. (London, HA9)

Professor Aisha Kulwant GILL Professor of Criminology, University of (Professor Kulwant Gill) Roehampton. For services to Tackling Forced Marriage, Honour Crimes and Violence against Women. (London, KT4)

David Warren GODFREY For services to the British Export Economy and Charity Finance. (London, N1)

Alexander David (Lex) GREENSILL Founder and Chief Executive, Greensill Capital. For services to the Economy. (Chester, Cheshire)

Barbara Joan, Mrs GUBBINS, DL Chief Executive, County Durham Community Foundation. For services to the Voluntary and Community Sectors. (Meadowfield, Durham)

Michael Arnold HAMMOND For services to International Development. (Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex)

Dr Andrew Charles HARTER, FREng Founder and CEO, RealVNC Ltd. For services to Engineering. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Professor Andrew Tym HATTERSLEY, FRS Professor of Molecular Medicine, University of Exeter, and Consultant Physician, Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Science. (Exeter, Devon)

Alasdair George HAY, QFSM For services to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. (Dundee)

Dr Gordon Christopher HORSFIELD For services to Young People and to Charitable Giving. (Brandsby, North Yorkshire)

Margaret Joan, Lady JARVIS For services to People with Visual Impairments and to Philanthropy. (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire)

Isaac JULIEN Artist and Film Maker. For services to the Arts. (London, WC1N)

Dr Anthony JUNIPER Fellow, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. For services to Conservation. (Cambridgeshire)

Paul KEHOE Chief Executive Officer, Birmingham International Airport. For services to the Aviation Industry and UK Economy. (Alcester, Warwickshire)

Robert KEILLER Chairman, Scottish Enterprise. For services to Business and Entrepreneurship. (Aberdeen)

Stephen Philip LANSDOWN For services to Business and the community in Bristol. (Channel Islands)

Professor Deborah LAWLOR Professor of Epidemiology, University of Bristol. For services to Social and Community Medicine. (Bristol)

Professor Melissa LEACH Director, Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex. For services to the Social Sciences. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Professor Graham Andrew LESLIE Visiting Professor of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, Huddersfield University. For services to Entrepreneurship. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Ms Amanda Jane LEVETE For services to Architecture. (London, N1)

Ani, Mrs MAGILL Executive Headteacher, St. John the Baptist Anne Catholic Comprehensive School, Woking. For services to Education. (Fulmer, Buckinghamshire)

William Mackendrick MANN For services to Sport, Recreation, the Arts and charity. (Glasgow)

Ms Alexandra Louise MARKS Crown Court Recorder, Criminal Cases Review Commissioner, Judicial Appointments Commissioner and Chair, Prisoners' Education Trust. For public service. (London, N1)

Graham Christopher Spencer MATHER, President, European Policy Forum. For services to Economic Regulation, Competition and Infrastructure Development. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Dr Julie Katherine MAXTON Executive Director, The Royal Society of London. For services to Science, Law and Education. (London, SW1Y)

Bernard Cornelius MCCAUGHEY Director of Rehabilitation, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For public service. (Belfast)

Colin James Stewart MCCLATCHIE, FRSE Vice-President, Scottish Opera. For services to Music and voluntary service in the West of Scotland. (Kilmacolm, Inverclyde)

Andrew MCNAB For services to Literacy and charity. (Cornwall)

Ms Gilian Mary MCNEIL Director and Chief Executive, Theirworld. For services to the Health and Education of Vulnerable Children and Women. (Canterbury, Kent)

Ms Helena MILLS CEO, Burnt Mill Academy Trust, Essex. For services to Education. (London, E12)

Professor John Halstead Hardman MOORE, FBA FRSE Professor of Political Economy, University of Edinburgh and Professor of Economic Theory, London School of Economics. For services to Economics. (Edinburgh)

Melvyn MORRIS Non-Executive Chairman, King Digital Entertainment plc. For services to Business and charitable services. (Derbyshire)

Ms Alison Mary MUNRO (MRS REEVES) Managing Director, Phase 2, HS2 Ltd. For services to the Rail Industry. (London, SW2)

Ms Diana Georgina NOBLE MRS PATTERSON) Chief Executive, CDC Group. For services to International Development. (London, W14)

Dr Carl Michael O'BRIEN Chief Fisheries Science Adviser, Cefas. For services to the Management of Internationallyshared Fisheries. (Beccles, Suffolk)

Dr Crystal Elizabeth OLDMAN Chief Executive, Queen's Nursing Institute. For services to the Queen's Nursing Institute and Community Nursing. (East Sussex)

Adrian PACKER Chief Executive Officer, Core Education Trust. For services to Education. (Chatham, Kent)

William Henry Marcello PARENTE For services to the Arts and Philanthropy. (Worksop, Nottinghamshire)

Dr Paul Lasseter PHILLIPS, OBE Principal and CEO, Weston College Group, Weston-super-Mare. For services to Further and Higher Education. (Newport, Monmouthshire)

Professor Lucilla POSTON Head, Division of Women’s Health, King’s College London and KCL Campus Dean, St Thomas’ Hospital. For services to Women’s Health. (London, SW12)

Lesley Anne, Mrs POWELL CEO, North East Learning Trust, Principal, Shotton Hall Academy and Member of the Headteacher Board for the North. For services to Education. (Chester-le-Street, Durham)

Ms Clair Jennifer PRICE Chief Executive, Sport England. For services to Jennie Sport, especially increasing Women and Girls participation in Sport (Reigate, Surrey)

Ms Lucinda Jane RICHES Non-Executive Director, UK Financial Investments. For services to Financial Services, British Industry and charity. (London, SW15)

Ms Jane Christina RINTOUL For public service. (Long Buckby, Northamptonshire) Christopher Alfred ROBBINS For political and public service. (London, E10)

Hugo ROBSON Chief Commercial Negotiator, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to the Security of Low-Carbon Electricity. (London, SW10)

Shamit SAGGAR Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, University of Essex. For services to Social Science and Public Policy. (London, N12)

Christopher James SATTERTHWAITE Chairman, The Roundhouse. For services to the Arts. (Surrey)

Ms Mary Elizabeth SCANLON For political and public service. (Edinburgh)

Terrence SCUOLER Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Employers Federation. For services to Manufacturing and Engineering. (Welwyn, Hertfordshire)

Nora Margaret, Mrs SENIOR President, British Chambers of Commerce. For services to the Scottish and UK Business Community. (Ruddington, Nottinghamshire)

Louise Claire, Mrs SHEPHERD Chief Executive, Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool. For services to Healthcare. (Northwich, Cheshire)

Professor Charles Pirie SKENE, OBE For services to Business and Enterprise Promotion. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Alan Frank SMITH Chairman, RAF Charitable Trust Enterprises. For voluntary service to RAF Personnel. (Surrey)

Ms June SPENCER, OBE Actress. For services to Drama and charity. (Mrs Brocksom) (Surrey)

Ms Stephanie SPRING Chair, Children in Need. For services to charity. Stevie (London, W2)

Euan Rodgers STEWART, OBE Head of Intelligence, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Protecting Tax Revenue. (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Bernard John TAYLOR, DL For services to Business, Education and the Arts. (Thame, Oxfordshire)

Professor Pamela Jane TAYLOR Professor of Forensic Psychiatry, Cardiff University. For services to Forensic Psychiatry. (London, BR2)

Kenneth Olumuyiwa THARP, OBE Lately Chief Executive, The Place. For services to Dance. (London, NW5)

Professor Alexandra Marie WALSHAM, FBA Professor of Modern History, University of Cambridge. For services to History. (Cambridgeshire)

Ms Jennifer WATSON Lately Chair, Electoral Commission. For Jenny services to Electoral Democracy. (London, E8)

Professor Graham Charles Murray WATT, FRSE Norie Miller Chair of General Practice, University of Glasgow. For services to Healthcare. (Glasgow)

Professor Jean Christine WHITE Chief Nursing Officer, Welsh Government. For services to Nursing and Midwifery in the UK and Europe. (Pencoed, Bridgend)

Petra, Mrs WILKINSON Head, Transport Security Co-ordination and Operational Response, Department for Transport. For services to Transport Security. (Surrey)

Paul Ernest WILLIAMS Labour Market Operations Director, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to DWP and to charity. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Gregory Mark WOOD Chairman, NSPCC. For services to Children and Mark Young People. (Chorleywood, Hertfordshire)

Order of the British Empire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Agatha, Mrs (OCANSEY) AKYIGYINA For political and public service. (London, CR4)

Aubrey John ADAMS Honorary Patron and Chair, Wigmore Hall. For services to the Arts. (Reading, Berkshire)

Ms Dawn Ailsa ADAMS Clinical Director, Public Dental Service, NHS Fife. For services to Dentistry. (Glenrothes, Fife)

Professor Michael Calvert APPLEBY Lately Chief Scientific Adviser, World Animal Protection. For services to Animal Welfare. (Edinburgh)

John ARCHBOLD Programme Manager, Liverpool, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Digital Innovation and the community in Merseyside. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

Professor Polly Louise ARNOLD Crum Brown Chair of Chemistry, University of Mrs Love Edinburgh. For services to Chemistry and Women in STEM. (Edinburgh)

Ms Catherine ASHLEY Lately Chair, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. For sevices to Holocaust Commemoration and Awareness. (London, SE21)

Neil Roderick BAKER Lately Consultant Podiatrist, Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Podiatry and Diabetes. (Thetford, Norfolk)

Councillor Rodney Lister BASS Lately Councillor, Essex County Council, For services to Local Government. (Witham, Essex)

Ms Catherine Mary BENNETT Lately National Director for Wales, Equality and Human Rights Commission. For services to Equality and Human Rights. (Cardiff)

Richard Jonathan BENSON President, Tell MAMA and Board Member, Community Security Trust. For services to the Jewish community. (London, HA5)

Rory David BEST For services to Rugby. (Craigavon, Armagh)

Professor Graeme BLACK Professor of Genetics and Ophthalmology, Central Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Genetics and Ophthalmology. (Didsbury, Greater Manchester)

Professor Katherine Mary BLUNDELL Professor of Astrophysics, University of Oxford. For services to Astronomy and the Education of Young People. (Oxfordshire)

Ruth Dorothy, Mrs BOVILL Headteacher, Heathermount Special Needs School, Berkshire. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Ascot, Berkshire)

Keith George BRADSHAW For services to charity and Young People in the West Midlands. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Simon Thomas BRAMWELL Chief Executive Officer, SS Simon and Jude C.E. Primary Academy Trust. For services to Education (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Professor Susan Mary BRAYE Emerita Professor of Social Work, University of Sussex. For services to Vulnerable People. (Sedbergh, Cumbria)

Ms Andrea Ruth BREWSTER Member and Lately President, Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys. For services to Intellectual Property. (Winscombe, Somerset)

Ms Tracey BROWN Director, Sense about Science. For services to Science. (Faversham, Kent)

Professor William BUCHANAN Professor of Computing and Director, Centre for Networking, Security and Distributed Systems, Edinburgh Napier University. For services to Cyber Security. (Edinburgh)

Ms Sally Jane BURLINGTON Head of Policy, Local Government Association. For services to Adult Social Services. (London, CR0)

Michael CECIL Chairman, Rathlin Development and Community Association. For services to Community Development on Rathlin Island. (Antrim)

Roger Arthur Holden CHADWICK Member, Courts of Common Council and The Irish Society. For services to the City of London Corporation and community initiatives in Northern Ireland. (London, CR2)

Michael Hugh CHERRY National Policy Chairman, Federation of Small Businesses. For services to the Small Business Community. (Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Sultan Ahmed CHOUDHURY CEO, Al Rayan Bank. For services to the UK Market for Islamic Finance. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

William John CHRISPIN Project Manager, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence Acquisition and to Military Capability. (Bristol, Gloucestershire)

Professor David CLARK Wellcome Trust Investigator, University of Glasgow. For services to Education in Dumfries and Galloway and Research into End of Life Care. (Dalswinton, Dumfries)

John Gordon (Algy) CLUFF For services to Business and charity. (Dover, Kent)

David John COLDMAN For services to Business, Young People and charity. (Edenbridge, Kent)

Jeremy Michael Rooke COLLINGRIDGE For voluntary service in Leicestershire. (Narborough, Leicestershire)

Hugh CONNOR Director, Centre for Effective Services. For services to Social Care. (Belfast)

James Gareth COOPER Chief Executive, Middletown Centre for Autism Ltd. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs. (Belfast)

Major General Patrick Anthony John CORDINGLEY Chair, National Remembrance Visitor Centre Appeal Council, National Memorial Arboretum. For voluntary service. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Ms Jane COWELL Director, Young People's Funding Allocations and Student Support, Education Funding Agency. For services to the Department for Education. (Sandbach, Cheshire)

John Sebastian COX Head, Air Historical Branch, Ministry of Defence. For services to the Royal Air Force and Aviation Heritage. (London, N20)

Professor Margaret Elizabeth CUPPLES Professor of General Practice, Queen's Mrs Tommy Reid University, Belfast and General Practitioner. For services to Higher Education and Healthcare in Northern Ireland. (Craigavon, Armagh)

Dr Mehtabunisa CURREY For services to Global International Development (Headington, Oxfordshire) Ms Lauren CURRIE Co-founder, SNOOK. For services to British Design Industry Exports and to Diversity in Design. (London, N1)

Christopher David DANIEL Lately Change and Implementation Group Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to DWP and Cancer charities. (Merthyr Tidfil, Mid Glamorgan)

Christopher DARMON For services to Young People through the Youth Hostel Association. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Ms Clare DAVIES HR Director, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (Hampshire)

Colm Francis DAVIS, Principal, Tor Bank School. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs. (Belfast)

Michael John DE GIORGIO For services to Sport and the community in London. (London, W11)

Louis Anthony DESA Lately Headteacher, Bishop Thomas Grant Catholic Secondary School, London. For services to Education. (London, CR8)

Ms Joan Miner DESLANDES Headteacher, Kingsford Community School, Beckton, London. For services to Education. (London, E4)

Professor Belinda Jane DEWAR Professor of Practice Improvement, University of the West of Scotland. For services to Nursing. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

David DEWING Lately Director, the Geffrye Museum of the Home. For services to the Arts. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Sital Singh DHILLON Head of Law and Criminology, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Dr Thomas Nicholas DIXON For services to Underwater Archaeology, Public Engagement and the Economy in Scotland. (Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross)

Declan Michael Martin DONNELLAN For services to Theatre. (London, NW3)

Mark DUCKER Executive Principal and Chief Executive Officer, STEP Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Bracknell, Berkshire)

Brian Leslie DUNSBY Director, Yorkshire Business Market Ltd and lately Chief Executive, Harrogate Chamber of Trade and Commerce. For services to Business and the community in Harrogate. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Belinda Jane, Mrs EARL Style Director, Marks and Spencer. For services to Retail. (Oxted, Surrey)

Professor Christopher Trevor ELLIOTT Pro-Vice Chancellor, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, Queen's University, Belfast. For services to the Agri-Food Supply Chain. (Antrim)

Gloria Maureen, Mrs ELLIOTT Chief Executive, Noise Abatement Society. For services to Awareness of and Solutions to Pollution from Noise. (Hove, East Sussex)

Professor Alison Mary ETHERIDGE, FRS Professor of Probability, Mathematical Institute and Department of Statistics, University of Oxford. For services to Science. (Oxfordshire)

Dr David Thomas EVANS National Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer in Sexual Health, University of Greenwich, London. For services to Nursing and Sexual Health Education. (London, SE18)

Roger Malcolm EVANS For services to the UK Dairy Industry and local community. (Lydbury North, Shropshire)

Lynda, Mrs FAIRHURST Lately Head of Lifelong Learning, Oldham Council. For services to Further Education. (Leigh, Greater Manchester)

Andrew William Mildmay FANE For services to Heritage and charity. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Laura Madeline Alexandra, Mrs FAULKNER, Director, Live Marketing and E-Commerce, Department for International Trade. For services to UK Exports. (West Malling, Kent)

Dr Caro-Lynne Tanya Mary FERRIS Director, Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland. For services to Countryside Recreation in Northern Ireland. (Newcastle, Down)

William Alexander FINLAYSON Founder, MBM Commercial. For services to Entrepreneurship and voluntary service in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Janet Elizabeth, Mrs FISHWICK Chief Executive, Parents and Children Together and Member, Adoption Leadership Boards, London and South East. For services to Adoption. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Sebastien FOUQUET For services to Humanitarian Aid in Africa. (Abroad) William Michael FURNISS For services to Swimming. (Radcliffe on Trent, Nottinghamshire)

Alan Tevor GAY Deputy Chief Executive and Section 151 Officer, Leeds City Council. For services to Local Government. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Julian Keith GETTY For services to Music and Modern Hymn Writing. (Abroad)

Professor Brenda Elizabeth Simpson GIBSON Lead Clinician for Haematology and Oncology Service, Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children. For services to Child Healthcare. (Glasgow)

Michael GOODHAND Head of Logistics, International Division, British Red Cross. For services to Disaster Relief. (Essex)

Dr Deborah Katherine GOODWIN Head, Communication and Applied Behavioural Science Department, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Ministry of Defence. For services to Armed Forces Staff Education. (Odiham, Hampshire)

William GOWDY Director of Engineering Procurement, Northern Ireland Water. For services to Civil Engineering and Education. (Bangor, Down)

Ms Dorothy Anne GRADDEN Head of Programme Delivery, Leagacy Ponds, Sellafield Limited. For services to the Nuclear Industry.

(Beckermet, Cumbria) Ms Carmel Jane GRANT Head, Army Reform Team, Ministry of Defence. For services to Army Reform. (Wiltshire)

Kenneth Thomas GREEN For voluntary political service. (Warminster, Wiltshire)

Professor Laura Elizabeth GREEN Leader, Research Group, School of Life Sciences, University of Warwick. For services to the Health and Welfare of Farmed Livestock. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

John Richard Heaton GREENWOOD For services to National and International Rugby. (Rhos-on-Sea, Clwyd)

Dr Julie Patricia GREEVES Research Scientist, Ministry of Defence. For Mrs Gilvear services to Military Operational Effectiveness. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Linda, Mrs GREGSON Head, Primary Care Transformation Team, Scottish Government. For services to Education and Social Care. (Edinburgh)

Ms Inga Margaret Amy GRIMSEY For services to Heritage and the community. (Aldeburgh, Suffolk)

John GUTHRIE For charitable services. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Professor Erica Victoria HAIMES Emeritus Professor of Sociology and Founding Executive Director, Policy, Ethics and Life Sciences Research Centre, Newcastle University. For services to Social Science. (Tyne and Wear)

Roger Toby Soames HARGREAVES Director, Hybrid Bill Delivery, High Speed 2 Ltd. For services to Transport. (London, SM2)

Asif Abdul HASEEB For services to Racial Equality, Health and Education in Scotland and Pakistan. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Susan Carol, Mrs HAWKS For services to the Conservative Party. (Abroad)

Dr Geoffrey Charles HAWTIN Lately Member, Board of Trustees, Kew Gardens. For services to Global Agrobiodiversity Conservation, Subsistence Livelihood Enhancement and Sustainable Food Production. (Weymouth, Dorset)

Gillian Frances, Mrs HILLIER Lately Deputy Director, Free Schools (North), University Technical Colleges and Studio Schools Capital, Education Funding Agency. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Miss Patricia Ann HODGE Actress. For services to Drama. Mrs Patricia Ann Owen (London)

Elizabeth Lorna HOOD For services to the Church of Scotland and Lorna Hood charity. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Katharine, Mrs HORLER Chief Executive, Adviza and Chair, Careers England. For services to Further Education. (Windsor, Berkshire)

Philip HORROCKS Grade 7, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London)

Dr Kamaljit Kaur HOTHI Head of Colleague Volunteering and Group Kamel Hothi Fundraising, Lloyds Banking Group. For services to Diversity in the Banking Sector. (Slough, Berkshire)

Catherine Anne, Mrs HOWELL Chief Nurse, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Services, NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to Nursing. (Bridgeyate, Gloucestershire)

Geraldine Lesley, Mrs HOWLEY Chief Executive Officer, Incommunities. For services to Housing, Young People and the community in Bradford. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Miss Louise HUBBLE Police Inspector, Hampshire Constabulary. For services to the Rural communities in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Dr Nicholas HUGHES For services to Innovation in Africa. (Hampshire)

Mary Winifred Gloria, Mrs HUNNIFORD For services to Cancer charities through Breast Screening Services and Cancer Support. (Kent)

Professor Nigel Peter HUNT Head of Orthodontic Department, Eastman Dental Institute, University College London. For services to Dentistry and to the Specialty of Orthodontics. (London, N6)

Thomas HURST Chief Investment Officer, Sunderland City Council. For services to Local Government and Economic Prosperity through Inward Investment. (Stockton on Tees, Durham)

Miss Ogheneruona Mercy IGUYOVWE Senior Specialist Prosecutor, International Justice and Organised Crime Division, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Loughton, Essex)

Ms Alison Jane INMAN, JP For services to Social Housing Tenants in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Professor Emily JACKSON, FBA Professor of Law and Vice Chair, Academic Board, London School of Economics. For services to Higher Education. (London, N1)

Ms Glenys JACKSON Director, Merchant Navy Training Board. For services to Recruitment and Training. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Dr Patricia Denise JACKSON For services to Children with Additional Support Mrs Patricia McClure Needs and charity. (Edinburgh)

Gillian Olive May, Mrs JAMES Headteacher, St Mary's CofE(A) Primary School, Staffordshire. For services to Education. (Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire)

Jacqueline, Mrs JENKS Chief Executive, Leapfrog Mountain. For services to Training, Project Management and People Development. (Newquay, Cornwall)

Brendan James JOYCE Chief Executive Officer, Norfolk Wildlife Trust. For services to Wildlife Conservation in Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Ms Natasha KAPLINSKY Broadcaster. For services to Holocaust Commemoration. (East Sussex)

Arvind Michael KAPUR, DL Chairman, National Space Centre and Founder and Director, Signum Corporate Communications Ltd. For services to Science, Technology, Business and Enterprise. (Oadby, Leicestershire)

Chandrakant KATARIA Group Chief Executive, East Midlands Housing Group. For services to Housing in the East Midlands. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Idris KHAN For services to Art. (London, N16)

Philip Andrew KIMBERLEY Lately Chair, England Hockey. For services to Hockey. (Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire)

Keith Charles KNOWLES Chief Executive, Beds and Bars. For services to the community and charity. (Berkshire)

Dr Nikesh KOTECHA Chief Executive Officer, Morningside Pharmaceuticals. For services to Entrepreneurship, Innovation in Pharmaceutical Services and Philanthropy. (Rothley, Leicestershire)

Richard James LAKE Owner and Chief Executive, Eastern Airways and Humberside Airport. For services to Aviation. (Louth, Lincolnshire)

Ms Sarah-Jane Abigail LANCASHIRE For services to Drama. (London)

Joan, Mrs LAWTON Independent Member, TACT Adoption and Permanence Panel and Member, TACT Board of Trustees. For services to Adoption. (London, SE3)

Timothy Patterson LEFROY For services to the Advertising Industry. (London, SW13)

Dr Nigel William LEIGH Principal and Chief Executive, Stephenson College. For services to Further Education and Apprenticeships. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

(Anthony) Rhydian LEWIS Peer to Peer and Financial Inclusion Innovator. For services to Financial Services. (London, SW5)

Dr Robert William LEWIS Director, TotalSim. For services to Science Applied to Sport. (Brackley, Northamptonshire)

Richard LISTER Vice-Chancellor, University of Suffolk. For services to Higher Education. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Martyn LLOYD-EVANS Lately Police Staff, Head of Review Unit, South Wales Police. For services to the Serious Crime Review Group. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Norman Robert LYNAS Chairman, Lynas Foodservice. For services to the Business Sector, to charity and the community in Northern Ireland. (Portstewart, Londonderry)

Miss Morag Dorothy MACKELLAR Allied Health Professionals Children’s Services Mrs Pentland Manager, NHS Forth Valley. For services to Dietetics, the Dietetic Profession and Public Health. (Doune, Perth and Kinross)

Dr Kerry Jean MASHFORD Chief Executive, National Energy Foundation. For services to the Energy Industry. (Buckinghamshire)

Professor Malcolm David MASON For services to the NHS and Cancer Research. (Cardiff)

Margaret, Mrs MASON Founder and Executive Chair, Children 1st Day Nurseries Group. For services to Education. (Risley, Derbyshire)

Miss Maria MCCAFFERY, MBE Lately Chief Executive Officer, RenewableUK. For services to the Renewable Energy Sector. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Catherine Brenda, Mrs MCCALLUM Director, Rural Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Government and the community. (Down)

Gillian Lesley, Mrs MCCARTHY Director, Operational Policy and Performance, Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service. For services to Employers and Employees. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Susan Bridget, Mrs MCDERMOTT National Director and Non-Executive Director, Rainbows Bereavement Support GB. For services to Education. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Ms Francesca Jane MCDONAGH Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC. For services to Banking. (London, SW7)

Ms Nona MCDUFF Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Kingston University. For services to Higher Education. (London, KT2)

Dr Ramesh Dulichandbhai MEHTA President, British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. For services to the NHS. (Renhold, Bedfordshire)

Professor Colin MELLORS For services to Economic Development in Yorkshire. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Ms Heather Patricia MELVILLE Director for Strategic Partnerships, Royal Bank of Scotland. For services to Gender Equality. (London, EN2)

Peter MEREDITH-SMITH Associate Director, Employment Relations, Royal College of Nursing (Wales). For services to Nursing in Wales. (Cardiff)

Ms Linda Jean MILLER Project Manager, Crossrail. For services to Engineering and to Promoting Gender Equality. (Abroad)

Dr Elizabeth MITCHELL Chief Executive, Institute of Public Health in Northern Ireland. For services to Public Health. (Dundonald, Down)

Miss Valerie Theresa MOORE Chief Executive Officer, Rightforsuccess Academy Trust and Executive Head, Eaton Hall Specialist Academy, Norwich. For services to Education. (Mulbarton, Norfolk)

Patricia, Mrs MORAN Headteacher, Lionel Road Primary School, Brentford, London. For services to Education. (London, TW2)

Amanda Rose, Mrs MORDEY Headteacher, Merstone Special School and Forest Oak Special School, Solihull. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disability. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Ms Gwyneth Anne Rhoda MORGAN Founder, Prisoner's Penfriends. For services to the Rehabilitation of Prisoners. (London)

Paul Palmer MULLINS Lately Chairman, Industrial Development Advisory Board and Chairman, Education and Training Foundation. For services to Business and the Economy. (London, NW8)

Alexander MURRAY Chief Superintendent, West Midlands Police. For services to Evidence-based Policing. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Ms Judith Mary MURRAY For services to Tennis, Women in Sport and charity. (Bridge of Allan, Stirling and Falkirk)

David Richard NEWELL For services to the Newspaper and Publishing Industries. (London, N6)

Gillian Collins, Mrs NORTON, DL Lately Chief Executive, London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames. For services to Local Government. (Long Ditton, Surrey)

Ms Chi-chi NWANOKU, MBE Musician. For services to Music. Chinyere Adah Nwanoku (London)

Ms Maureen OKOYE Headteacher, Davies Lane Primary School, Leytonstone, London. For services to Education. (London, IG8)

Dr Kathryn OLDHAM Head of Resilience, Civil Contingencies and Mrs Rogers Resilience Unit, Association of Greater Manchester Authorities. For services to Local Government. (Bramhall, Greater Manchester)

Jonathan Mark O'NEILL Managing Director, Fire Protection Association. For services to Fire Safety. (Evesham, Worcestershire)

Nicholas Ronald ORMEROD For services to Theatre Design. (London, NW3)

Professor Clive Peter PAGE Professor of Pharmacology and Head of Sackler Institute of Pulmonary, King's College London. For services to Pharmacology. (London, SE1)

Angela, Mrs PAGET Lately Headteacher, St Bedes Catholic Junior School, Widnes. For services to Education. (Prescott, Merseyside)

Dr Alison PARKEN For services to Equality and Diversity. (Bristol)

Ms Margaret PARKS Chief Executive, Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Cornwall. For services to Victims of Sexual and Domestic Abuse. (St Austell, Cornwall)

Harinder Singh PATTAR Headteacher, The Heathland School, London. For services to Education. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

Clive Robert PECKOVER Head, Family Policy, Immigration and Border Policy Directorate, Home Office. For services to Policy on Family, Asylum and Sham Marriages. (London)

Ms Helen Ann PHILLIPS Business Change and Delivery Manager, Cymru Wales, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Ms Wendy Joy PHILLIPS For services to International Development. (Stowmarket, Suffolk)

Dr Cheryll Denise PITT Senior Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For services to Aviation Safety. (Hampshire)

Polly Susannah Athenais, Mrs PURVIS Chief Executive, ScotlandIS. For services to the Digital Economy in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Mohammad Shahed QURAISHI Consultant Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon and Director ENT Masterclass, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals. For services to the NHS and Medical Education. (Ravenshead, Nottinghamshire)

Ms Emily RAMSAY For services to Improving Health and Safety in the Forestry and Arboriculture Industries. (Edinburgh)

Marsha Rae, Mrs RATCLIFF For charitable services. (Ware, Hertfordshire)

Dr Fiona Elizabeth RAYMENT Director for Fuel Cycle Solutions, National Nuclear Laboratory. For services to UK Nuclear Research and Innovation. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Ms Anna Maria RICHARDSON Researcher and Analyst, Crime and Policing Analysis, Home Office. For services to Drugs and Alcohol Evidence-based Policy. (London, SE1)

Peter RICHARDSON Chairman, Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Enterprise and Growth in Nottingham. (Oakham, Rutland)

Karen, Mrs RILEY Lately Headteacher, Frank Barnes School for Deaf Children, Camden, London. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Jillian Rosemary, Lady RITBLAT For services to Arts Philanthropy. (London, NW1)

Ms Beverley Rose ROBINSON Principal and Chief Executive, Blackpool and the Fylde College. For services to Further Education. (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Bernadette, Mrs ROOBOTTOM Lately Headteacher, Shobnall Primary School, Staffordshire. For services to Education. (Burton on Trent, Staffordshire)

Antony David ROSS Director, Bridges Fund Management Limited. For services to Social Enterprise and Investment. (Cambridgeshire)

Margaret Katherine, Mrs ROSS Lately Senior Lecturer for Dental Care Professionals, University of Edinburgh. For services to Dentistry. (Haddington, East Lothian)

Paul John RUSSELL Grade 7. For services to Defence. (Bristol) Ms Sarah Emily RUSTON Author. For services to Adoption. (Crewkerne, Somerset)

David RUTTER Head, Armed Forces and Veterans' Health Policy Team. For services to the Health of Members of the Armed Forces, Reservists, their Families and Veterans. (London, TW2)

Professor David Roy SANDBACH Director, National Innovation Centre for Ageing, Newcastle University. For services to Science, Innovation and Skills. (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Clive Antonio SAUNDERS For services to the community, Education and Equality. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Councillor Mrs Isobel SECCOMBE Leader, Warwickshire County Council. For services to Local Government. (Lower Tysoe, Warwickshire)

Nardeep SHARMA CEO, The Thrive Partnership Academy Trust, Executive Principal, Colne Community College and Philip Morant School and College, Essex. For services to Education. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Rakesh SHARMA Chief Executive, Ultra Electonics. For services to Defence Capability. (Hunningham, Warwickshire)

Hugh SHAW Secretary of State's Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention, Department for Transport. For services to Maritime Safety. (Newport on Tay, Fife)

Ms Caroline Diana Burnell SHEPPARD (MRS TROTTER) Chief Adjudicator, Traffic Penalty Tribunal. For services to Motorists. (London, SW1E)

Graham SHIELDS Lately Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland. For services to Electoral Democracy. (Crumlin, Antrim)

Dr Richard John SIMPSON For services to Scottish Politics and Public Life. (Bridge of Allan, Stirling)

Miss Laura Ann Pender SMITH For services to Disability Sports. (Forfar, Angus)

Paul Frank SOAMES Lately Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Contact a Family, London. For services to Children. (London, SE23)

Ms Wendy Patricia SPINKS Commercial Director, St Pancras International Station. For services to Rail. (Monks Risborough, Buckinghamshire)

Anthony STACEY Chief Executive, South Yorkshire Housing Association and Chair, Placeshapers Group of Housing Associations. For services to Housing. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Miss Heather Mary STANNING, MBE Lately Rower. For services to Rowing. (Wiltshire)

David Rutherford STEWART Business Unit Head, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Promotion of Investment in Northern Ireland. (Lisburn, Antrim)

Alastair Dunbar STOREY For services to the Hospitality Industry. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Peter STOUT For services to Young People and to the community in the North East. (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)

Ms Margaret SUMNER Headteacher, Brook Special Primary School, Tottenham, London. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (London, N2)

Ashley Daniel TABOR Founder and Executive President, Global. For services to the Media Industry. (London, WC2H)

Ms Ann Edith TEMPLETON Assistant Director, State Aid Team, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Government and State Aid. (London, SW19)

Richard THOMASON Grade 7, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London)

Ms Philippa Hilary Jane TODD Senior Fiscal Analyst, Office of Budget Responsibility. For services to Public Finances and Transparency. (London, KT6)

Austin William TREACY Governor, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For services to Reducing Re-offending and to Community Safety. (Newtownards, Down)

Professor Jane Margaret TURNER Pro Vice-Chancellor for Enterprise and Business Engagement, Teesside University. For services to Business Engagement. (Consett, Durham)

Adrian Brian TURPIN Artistic Director, Wigtown Book Festival. For services to Literature and the Economy in Wigtownshire. (London, SE21)

Ms Caroline UNDERWOOD Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Philanthropy Company. For charitable services. (Waterstock, Oxfordshire)

Professor Mahendra Pratap Singh VARMA For services to Cardiology in Northern Ireland. (Bellanaleck, Fermanagh)

Ms Pascale VASSIE Executive Director, National Resource Centre for Supplementary Education. For services to Education. (London, SE15)

Sandeep Singh VIRDEE Founder and Director, Darbar Arts Culture and Heritage Trust. For services to the Promotion of Indian Musical Heritage in the UK. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

David WALLIAMS (WILLIAMS) For services to charity and the Arts. David Edward Williams (London)

Professor Lynda May WARREN Lately Deputy Chair, Committee on Radioactive Waste Management. For services to Environmental Protection in the UK and Abroad. (Machynlieth, Powys)

Melanie Dawn, Mrs WATERS Lately Chief Executive Officer, The Poppy Factory. For services to ex-Service Personnel. (London, SW13)

Robert WATT For services to International Development. (Abroad)

Professor Thomas WELTON Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Imperial College London. For services to Diversity and Education. (London, SW8)

Jacqueline Mary, Mrs WESTWOOD Director, UK Genetic Testing Network, London. For services to Medical Genetics and the community in Kent. (West Mailing, Kent)

Thomas Anthony WHITFIELD Director of Finance, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to the NHS. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Roderick Gregory Coleman WILLIAMS For services to Music. (Kineton, Warwickshire)

Dr Roisin Sharon WILLMOTT For services to Planning in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Adrian WOOTTON Chief Executive, Film London. For services to Film. (London, KT5)

Gerald Edwin YATES President, National Conservative Convention. For voluntary political services. (West Yorkshire)

Dr Edward Max ZIFF Chairman, Town Centre Securities. For services to the Economy and the community in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Order of the British Empire

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Ms Olufunke ABIMBOLA For services to Diversity in the Legal Profession and to Young People. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Miss Michele Angela ADAMS For services to Girls and Womens Football in Wales. (Cardiff)

Paul Matthew ADAMS Lately Grade 7, Assessment, Curriculum and Qualifications Group, Department for Education. For services to the Department for Education and to the community in Basildon. (Basildon, Essex)

Ruth Elizabeth, Mrs AIRDRIE Founder, Rainbow Living. For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities. (Aylesbeare, Devon)

Evelyn Isabel, Mrs AITKEN Owner, Fergushill Riding Stables. For services to Equestrianism and Riding for the Disabled in North Ayrshire. (Kilwinning, North Ayrshire)

Sharon Margaret, Mrs AITKEN Principal Teacher, Special Education Department, Buckie High School. For services to Children with Special Needs and the community in Buckie, Banffshire. (Buckie, Banffshire)

Norma, Mrs ALCOCK Volunteer, NSPCC. For services to Vulnerable Children. (Great Wymondley, Hertfordshire)

Saeeda, Mrs ALI Higher Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London)

William Bruce ALLAN Principal Teacher, Physical Education, Buckhaven High School, Levenmouth. For services to Youth Rugby and charity. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Miss Judith Elizabeth ALLEN For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland. (Down)

Julie Ann, Mrs ALLEN Headteacher, Birkwood Primary School, Barnsley. For services to Education. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

John Bradbury ALLINSON For services to the Tadworth and Walton Overseas Aid Trust. (Tadworth, Surrey)

Dr Kofi Arfu ANIE Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London. For services to People with Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassaemia. (London, HA4)

Ms Amma ASANTE Writer and Director. For services to Film. (London, W1F)

Mohammad ASHFAQ Founder and Managing Director, Kikit Pathways to Recovery, Birmingham. For services to Vulnerable People. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Miss Samera Jabeen ASHRAF For services to Sport and Diversity. (Edinburgh)

Francis Gordon ASKEW Lately Literacy and Phonics Adviser, Gordon Askew Department for Education. For services to Education. (North Ferriby, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Lynne Ann, Mrs ATKIN HR Director, Barclays UK and Global Head of Employee Relations, Barclays Bank. For services to Human Resources in the Banking Sector. (London, SE10)

Shazia, Mrs AZHAR Member, Diverse Leaders Network. For services to Education. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

William Edward Hampshire BAGNALL Governor and Chair, Finance and Strategy Committee, The Sixth Form College Farnborough, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Guildford, Surrey)

Dr John BAKER Chair of Governors, Queen Boudica Primary School, Essex, and National Leader of Governance. For services to Education. (Colchester, Essex)

Andrew Donald BALLANTYNE Managing Director, C-Software Ltd. For services to Defence. (LONDON) Andy BANKS For services to Diving. (Plymouth, Devon)

Benjamin BARKER For services to the community in Greater Bedminster, Bristol. (Southville, Bristol)

Christopher BARMBY For services to Policing and the community. (Tonbridge, Kent)

Jennifer Ann, Mrs BARNES For voluntary service to Disabled People in Jenny Monmouthshire. (Abergavenny, Monmouthshire)

Ralph Gunther BAUER Chair, Franklin Group. For services to Textiles Manufacturing in Northern Ireland. (Banbridge, Down)

Ms Louise BAXTER-SCOTT Scams Team Manager, National Trading Standards. For services to Protecting Vulnerable People from Financial Abuse. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Dr Paul BENNETT For services to Archaeology. (Canterbury, Kent)

John BERESFORD Volunteer, Show Racism the Red Card Campaign. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Jennifer Bridget, Mrs BILLINGTON Deputy Headteacher, Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Preston. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Preston, Lancashire)

Anne Carolyn, Mrs BINNEY For services to Wildlife and the Arts. (Channel Islands)

John BINNS Mental Health Champion, London. For services to Mental Health. (London, N1)

Patricia Kathleen, Mrs BLACK Lately Senior Lecturer, St Mark's Hospital, Harrow, London North West Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Stoma Care Nursing. (London, TW7)

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Henry Lynn BLOMFIELD, TD Chairman, Northamptonshire Reserve Forces and Cadets Association. For services to the Reserves and Cadets. (Church Brampton, Northamptonshire)

Peter Alan BLYTH Higher Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For services to the Reserve Forces and Cadets on Tyneside. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Ms Roberta Margaret BOLT (MRS MORRIS) Lately Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. (Burghill, Herefordshire)

Dean Robert BOLTON Director, Eye Watch Security Ltd. For services to Business and the community in Scunthorpe. (Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire)

Georgina Felicia Tutuaa, Mrs BONDZI-SIMPSON Chair of Governors, Kingsbury High School. For services to Education. (London, NW10)

Janice Mary, Mrs BOSWELL For voluntary service and services to the community in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire. (Belbroughton, Worcestershire)

David John BOUTCHER For services to Children’s Charity and for Advocating Charitable Corporate Involvement. (London, N1)

Ms Heather BOWRY Head of Group Management Support. For services to HM Treasury. (London, SW2)

Jane Annabelle, Mrs BOYES Receiver General and Canon Treasurer, Winchester Cathedral. For services to the Church. (Petersfield, Hampshire)

Anne Campbell, Mrs BRADLEY For charitable services in Warwickshire. (Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire)

Katrina, Mrs BRENNAN Stroke Managed Clinical Network Manager, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Stroke Care in Scotland. (Carnbroe, North Lanarkshire)

Miss Emily Sophie Hastings BROOKE Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Blaze. For services to the Economy and Transport. (Bath, Somerset)

Margaret Ann, Mrs BROOKES For services to Guiding and Young People in Stockport. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Paul Lawrence BROWN Mechanical Instrumentation Workshop Manager, Imperial College London. For services to Higher Education. (London, CR0)

Susan Jean, Mrs BROWN Lately Nurse Consultant, Connective Tissue Diseases, Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases, Bath. For services to Nursing. (Bath, Somerset)

Junier BROWNE Lately Environment and Business Senior Advisor, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment, Diversity and the community in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Ms Karen BRYSON (MRS MCMAHON) Actress. For services to Drama. (London)

Gwyneth Noelle, Mrs BUCHANAN Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Paul BURGESS For services to People with Disabilities and the community in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Carole Lesley, Mrs BURGOYNE Strategic Director for People, Plymouth City Council. For services to Children and Young People. (Plymouth, Devon)

Elizabeth, Mrs BURTON-PHILLIPS Founder, DrugFAM. For services to People who Experience Drug Addiction and their Families. (Twyford, Berkshire)

Pamela Jean, Mrs BUTCHER For services to Table Tennis. (Meopham, Kent) Dr Rachel BUTLER For services to the Development of Genomics in Wales and across the UK. (Coed-y-Paen, Monmouthshire)

Dr John BUTTRICK Lately Director and Honorary President, Hull Children's University. For services to Children in Hull. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Emily Katherine Venetia, Mrs BYRON For services to Children, Young People and the community through the New London Performing Arts Centre. (London, N10)

Dr Jill Marie CAINEY Chief Executive, Electricity Storage Network. For services to Energy Technology and the community in Wiltshire. (Abroad)

Jacqueline, Mrs CAIRNIE Unit Manager, Greendykes Early Years Centre. For services to Vulnerable Children and their Families in East Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Margaret Anne, Mrs CALLAND For services to the community in Thorpe Peggy Hesley, South Yorkshire. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

John Murray CAMERON Trustee, RUCGC Foundation. For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, Down)

William James CAMPBELL For services to Agriculture. (Newtownards, Down)

Ronald Nicholas CANNON Lifeboatman, RNLI Ramsgate. For services to Maritime Safety. (Broadstairs, Kent)

Robert James Kennedy CARDWELL For services to the RNLI and the community in Northern Ireland. (Portrush, Antrim)

Teresa Anne, Mrs CARPENTER Foster Carer, Kent County Council. For services to Children and Families. (Broadstairs, Kent)

Miss Patricia CARRINGTON Principal and Head of Service, City College Peterborough. For services to Further Education and to the community in Peterborough. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Diane Christine, Mrs CARROLL Trustee Director, Remploy Ltd Pension and Assurance Scheme. For services to People with Disabilities. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Cheryl June, Mrs CATES Disability Champion, Criminal Casework, Immigration Enforcement, Home Office. For services to Equality and Diversity. (Banstead, Surrey)

Victoria Jean, Mrs CHALMERS Founder and Lead Practitioner, Time 4 Children. For services to Children's Emotional Well-being. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Miss Lynda CHAMBERLAIN Security Manager, Anglian Water. For services to Water Supply Resilience. (Downham Market, Norfolk)

Ms Aqila CHOUDHRY For public and political service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Pushpinder CHOWDHRY For services to the Asian community in the UK. (London, HA5)

Kevin Christopher CLANCY Lately Head of Construction, York College. For services to Further Education. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Mary Teresa, Mrs CLANCY SENCO Co-ordinator, St Gregory’s Catholic Science College, Harrow. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (London, UB10)

Miss Linda Susan CLARK, JP For voluntary service in the West Midlands. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Susan, Mrs CLARK Chair and Fundraiser, Pegasus Playscheme, Dover. For services to Children with Disabilities. (Dover, Kent)

Ms Gillian CLIPSON Lately Deputy Chief Executive, Assocation of Colleges. For services to Further Education. (Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire)

Professor David COATES Director of Life Sciences, Learning and Teaching, University of Dundee. For services to Biology. (Nethergate, Dundee)

Andrew Gordon COCHRANE Founder, Noble Caledonia. For services to Tourism. (Loughton, Essex)

Christopher John COLLIER Business Board Chair, NSPCC Peterborough. For services to Children and Young People. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Sean CONNOLLY Intelligence Analyst, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Innovation and Tackling Organised Crime. (Brentwood, Essex)

John Anthony CONTEH For services to Boxing. (London)

Patrick Joseph CONWAY Works Convenor, AugustaWestland Ltd. For services to Industrial Relations and the community in Yeovil, Somerset. (Yeovil, Somerset)

June, Mrs COOK For services to charity and the community in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire. (Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire)

Dr Philip Anthony COOPER Nurse Consultant in Dual Diagnosis, North West Boroughs Healthcare and NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Stuart Richard COPLEY Manager, International Liaison Officer, Pakistan, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and International Relationships. (Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire)

Elizabeth Iris, Mrs CORRY Volunteer, The Salvation Army. For charitable services to the community. (Belfast)

Alan CORRY-FINN Vice President, Northern Ireland Hospice and Director of Nursing, Primary Care and Older People Western Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare. (Londonderry)

Barrie COTTINGHAM For services to the Boys and Girls Clubs in South Yorkshire. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Anthony CRANE For services to Music, charity and the community in Merseyside. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Michael John CREIGHTON For political and public service. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Professor Thomas CRICK For services to Computer Science and the Promotion of Computer Science Education. (Cardiff)

Ethna Philomena, Mrs CUMMINS Lately Headteacher, Whitefield Infant School and Nursery, Lancashire. For services to Education. (Prestwich, Greater Manchester)

Miss Patricia Mary CUNNINGHAM For voluntary political service. (Glasgow)

Ms Susan Janet DARE Lately Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Northbrook College, Sussex. For services to Education. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Edward DAVENPORT Foster Carer, Trafford Borough Council. For services to Children and Families. (Leigh, Greater Manchester)

Jean, Mrs DAVENPORT Foster Carer, Trafford Borough Council. For services to Children and Families. (Leigh, Greater Manchester)

Christopher DAVIES Higher Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For services to Drugs Awareness in the Armed Forces. (Amesbury, Wiltshire)

Michael John DAVIES For services to Business and Disadvantaged Children in North Yorkshire. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Miss Michelle Rebecca DAVIES Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Strategy Manager, Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence. (Bodmin, Cornwall)

Steven DAVIS Captain, Northern Ireland Football Team. For services to Football. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Ian Charles DEAN For services to Music. (London, N1) John Anthony DELANEY For services to the Teenage Cancer Trust. (Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire)

Vilasgauri Ratilal, Mrs DHANANI For voluntary and charitable services. (London, HA7)

James Andrew DICK Lately Chair of Trustees and Governors, Moor House School and College, Hurst Green, Surrey. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Limpsfield, Surrey)

Gillian Mary, Mrs DINSMORE Lately Vice-Chair, Music in Hospitals UK and Convenor Music in Hospitals Scotland. For services to Music and charity. (Glasgow)

Marina Ann, Mrs DOLMAN, DL JP President, Bristol City Football Club. For services to Football. (Easter Compton, Gloucestershire)

Professor Claire Alice Mary DOMONEY Head of Department, Metabolic Biology, John

Innes Centre. For services to Crop Science and

Improvement of the Pea Crop in the UK.

(Norwich, Norfolk)

John Joseph DONNELLY Chairman, SDC Trailers. For services to

Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

(Magherafelt, Londonderry)

Miss Helen Fleure DOREY Deputy Director, Sir John Soane's Museum. For

services to Heritage.

(London, NW2)

Janet Lorraine, Mrs DOWN Chief Executive, SoLO Life Opportunities. For

services to Children and Young People with

Special Needs in the West Midlands.

(Ansley, Warwickshire)

Darrilyn, Mrs DOWNES Teacher, Forest Oak School, Birmingham. For

services to Special Educational Needs and

Disabilities.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Captain Jeremy Leslie DREWITT Lately Harbour Master, PD Ports Limited. For

services to the welfare of Seafarers on

Teesside.

(Saltburn, North Yorkshire)

Janet, Mrs DULLAGHAN Head of Commissioning for Children’s Health

and Wellbeing, Peterborough Borough Council

and Founder, Dreamdrops. For services to

Children’s Wellbeing.

(Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

John DUNN Marine Scientist. For services to the Promotion

of Marine Science and Education.

(Portlethen, Aberdeenshire)

Richard Harris EAST For services to charity and the community in

Dorchester, Dorset.

(Dorchester, Dorset)

Miss Joanne Idonia ECCLES For services to Equestrian Vaulting.

(Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire)

54

Jean, Mrs EDUSEI For services to Girlguiding and to Young People

in Ghana.

(Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Gabrielle Anne Lynam, Mrs EDWARDS For services to the community in the Isle of

Wight.

(Newport, Isle of Wight)

Ms Ndidi EKUBIA For services to Silversmithing.

(Camberley, Surrey)

David ELLIS Lately Chairman, Falmouth Harbour

Commissioners. For services to the Economy

and the community in Cornwall.

(Truro, Cornwall)

Babak ERFANI Chairman, Archway - the Lesbian, Gay,

Bisexual and Transgender Network. For

services to Network Rail and Diversity in

Transport.

(Reading, Berkshire)

Ms Sonia Mentena EVANS Foster Carer, Royal Borough of Kensington and

Chelsea. For services to Children and Families.

(London, HA9)

Susan, Mrs EVANS For services to Disabled People in Merseyside.

(Little Crosby, Merseyside)

Alderman Allan George EWART For services to Local Government and the

community in Northern Ireland.

(Craigavon, Armagh)

Sheila, Mrs FAIRHURST Co-founder, CarlyFund.co.uk. For services to

People who have Suffered Domestic Abuse.

(Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Trevor FAIRHURST Co-founder, CarlyFund.co.uk. For services to

People who have Suffered Domestic Abuse.

(Wigan, Greater Manchester)

55

David Annunzio Michele FALZANI President, Sainsbury Management Fellows. For

services to Engineering and Enterprise.

(Kent)

Eamon Joseph FANNING Senior Officer, Maritime, Aviation and Military

Intervention Cell, National Crime Agency. For

services to Law Enforcement and charity.

(Gravesend, Kent)

Michael Roger FARRANT For voluntary service to the community in

London.

(London, NW5)

Marion Jean, Mrs FAUST Chair of Governors, Brampton Manor Academy.

For services to Education.

(London, RM11)

Elspeth, Mrs FINCH Entrepreneur, Founder and Chief Executive

Officer, Indigo&. For services to Engineering

and Enterprise.

(London, EC2Y)

Professor Anthony Colin FISHER Consultant Clinical Scientist, Head of

Department and Director, Merseyside, Royal

Liverpool University Hospital. For services to

Medical Physics and Clinical Engineering.

(Chester, Cheshire)

Michael FITZGERALD For services to Homeless People and the

community in Maidstone, Kent.

(Maidstone, Kent)

Terry FLANAGAN For services to Rugby League and to charity in

the North West.

(Grasscroft, Greater Manchester)

Steven John FRANKHAM For services to Business and to charity in South

East England.

(London, BR1)

Miss Elizabeth GAGE Jeweller. For services to Business.

(London, SW1X)

56

Claire Rashleigh, Mrs GARNETT Founder, Peebles Orchestra and Peebles Youth

Orchestra. For services to Music in the

community in the Scottish Borders.

(Peebles, Tweeddale)

Ms Eileen GARVEY For services to Women who have Suffered

Domestic Violence and Abuse in

Buckinghamshire.

(Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Antony Simm GEARING For services to Young People in the UK.

(Newmarket, Suffolk)

Ms Sahana GERO For services to Music and the community in

South London.

(London, SW18)

Charles GETHING LEWIS For services to the Samaritans and the

community in Herefordshire.

(Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire)

Natalie Dawn, Mrs GILMOUR For services to Women's Rugby League.

(Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Dawn Alison, Mrs GOOD Head of Stroke Service and Lead Stroke Nurse,

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. For

services to Nursing.

(Attenborough, Nottinghamshire)

Jeanette Gilchrist, Mrs GORDON Higher Executive Officer, Department for Work

and Pensions. For services to DWP and the

community in East Ayrshire.

(East Ayrshire)

Harriet Anne, Mrs GRANVILLE Lately History Teacher, Tudor Hall School,

Banbury. For services to Education.

(Warwickshire)

Gordon Cuthbert GRIFFIN For services to People with Sight Impairment.

(London, NW6)

57

Ms Elizabeth GRIFFITH Policy Officer, Law Centre NI. For services to

Vulnerable People.

(Belfast)

Romayne Ida Mary, Mrs GRIGOROVA For services to Dance.

(London)

Derek GROVES Physical Education Specialist, HM Prison Hull.

For services to HM Prison Service and to

Paralympic Sport.

(Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Captain (Rtd) Gaubahadur GURUNG Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For

services in Support of Service Personnel.

(Saffron Walden, Essex)

Ms Kimberly Jane HAGER Joint Commissioning Manager (Drugs and

Alcohol), Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community

Safety Service. For services to public safety.

(Liskeard, Cornwall)

Barbara Elizabeth, Mrs HALE Foster Carer, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough

Council. For services to Children and Families.

(Tipton, West Midlands)

Martin Alan HALE Foster Carer, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough

Council. For services to Children and Families.

(Tipton, West Midlands)

Doreen Anne, Mrs HALL Councillor, South Lakeland District Council. For

Anne Hall services to the community in the Lake District.

(Cumbria)

Asif HAMID Chief Executive Officer, The Contact Company

and Chair, Wirral Chamber of Commerce. For

services to Small and Medium Sized Businesses.

(Liverpool, Merseyside)

Scott Denny HANN Gymnastics Coach. For services to Gymnastics.

(Basildon, Essex)

58

Dr Robert William HARDEMAN Deputy Chair, NI Science Industry Panel. For

services to the Advanced Manufacturing,

Materials and Engineering Sector in Northern

Ireland.

(Londonderry)

Bethan Zoe, Mrs HARDING Headteacher, Herbert Thompson Primary

School, Cardiff. For services to Education.

(Morpeth, Northumberland)

Gary Anthony HARDMAN For services to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and

Transgender Community in Greater

Manchester.

(Bury, Greater Manchester)

Paul Edward HARPER Lately Team Leader, Social Work Reform,

Children’s Services, Department for Education.

For services to the Department for Education.

(Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Nigel Patrick HARRIS, JP Director, Camden LGBT Forum. For services to

the LGBT community.

(London, NW1)

Kathleen Isobel, Mrs HARTSHORNE For services to the community in Pontesbury,

Shropshire.

(Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Ms Claire Louise HARVEY Senior Consultant, KPMG, GB Paralympian and

Chair, Anti Homophobia and Transphobia

Steering Group. For services to Diversity,

Inclusion and Sport.

(Kent)

Dorothy, Mrs HAW For services to the community in Sheffield,

South Yorkshire.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Stella Maris, Mrs HAYES For services to the Samaritans, particularly at

HM Prison Preston, Lancashire.

(Preston, Lancashire)

Ms Pamal Jeet HAYRE Lately Private Secretary, Home Office. For

public service.

(London, SE4)

59

Dian Joyce, Mrs HEANEY For voluntary service to the community in

Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

(Craigavon, Armagh)

Columb HENRY, DL JP For services to the community in Northern

Ireland.

(Coleraine, Londonderry)

Margaret Patricia Stuart, Mrs HENTON Lately Non-Executive Director, Coal Authority.

For services to the Environment and

Professional Education.

(Edinburgh)

Gareth HIGGINS Managing Director, KMF Precision Sheet Metal

Ltd. For services to Apprenticeships.

(Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire)

Pauline Anne, Mrs HILL Foster Carer, Cheviots Children's Disability

Service, Enfield. For services to Children and

Families.

(London, EN2)

Roger Anthony HILL Foster Carer, Cheviots Children's Disability

Service, Enfield. For services to Children and

Families.

(London, EN2)

Philip John HIRST For services to charity and the community in

Wigan.

(Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Barbara Anne, Mrs HODKINSON Founder, Butterfly Scheme, Yorkshire. For

services to People with Dementia.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Ms Alyson HOGG Founder and Owner, Vita Liberata. For services

to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

(Ballyclare, Antrim)

Dr John Alan HOLMES For services to charities in Nottinghamshire.

(West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire)

Meryl, Mrs HOMER Pre-School Manager, St Alphege Church of

England Pre-School and Manager, Little

Treasures and 2's Group. For services to Early

Years Education.

(Solihull, West Midlands)

Keith HOPKINS For services to charity and the community in

Kirriemuir, Angus.

(Kirriemuir, Angus)

Kevin Thomas HORKIN For services to charity and to the community in

Clitheroe, Lancashire.

(Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Lee HOUGH Advanced Nurse Practitioner, The White Rose

Surgery, West Yorkshire. For services to

Nursing.

(Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Raymond Charles HOWARD Councillor, Essex County Council. For services

to Local Government and the community in

Canvey Island.

(Canvey Island, Essex)

John Wallace HOWIE For services to Business and the Economy.

(Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and Arran)

Barry HUDSON For voluntary service to the community and

Rowing.

(High Shincliffe, Durham)

Dr Sean Terence HUDSON Co-founder, Expedition and Wilderness

Medicine and Medical Lead, UKMed, Cumbria.

For services to Providing Medical Aid and

Education.

(Cumbria)

Ms Suzanne Leigh HUDSON Chief Executive, Bipolar UK. For services to

People Affected by Bipolar Illness.

(London, SW20)

Louise, Mrs HUNTER Director of Corporate Affairs, Northumbrian

Water Group. For services to Business Practice

and Corporate Responsibility.

(Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Imam Monawar HUSSAIN Tutor and Imam. For services to Interfaith

Relations and the community in Oxfordshire.

(Cowley, Oxfordshire)

61

Ms Sally Jane HYMAN Chair of Trustees, RSPCA Llys Nini Branch. For

services to Animal Welfare and the Environment.

(Baglan, Neath Port Talbot)

Ian William Edward IMLAY For services to Music in Leicester.

(Oadby, Leicestershire)

Razia, Mrs ISMAIL Chair and Founder, Aaghee. For services to

Women in the Asian community in Birmingham.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Mohamed Amin ISSA Senior Lecturer, Ministry of Defence. For

services to the Defence Centre for Languages

and Culture.

(High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Abdul JABBAR For political and public service.

(Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Glynis Sylvia, Mrs JAMES Headteacher, Heronsbridge School, Bridgend.

For services to Special Educational Needs.

(Pontypridd, Rhondda, Cynon, Taff)

Surinder Singh JANDU For services to Community Cohesion.

(London, E12)

Thomas Glyn JENKINS For services to the community in Greater

Glyn Manchester.

(Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Sylvia Jean, Mrs JENKINSON For services to the community in Bosley,

Cheshire.

(Macclesfield, Cheshire)

Julie, Mrs JENNINGS Lately Manager, Children, Young People and

Families, Royal National Institute of Blind

People. For services to Children with Special

Educational Needs and Disabilities.

(London, E3)

62

Gideon JEWEL Global President, Lear Corporation, For services

to the Automotive Industry and charity.

(Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Peter John Sverre JOHANSEN Lately Chief Executive Officer and President,

London Taxi Company. For services to the

Automotive Industry and charity.

(Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Squadron Leader (Retd) George Leonard JOHNSON, DFM For services to World War II Remembrance and

Johnny the community in Bristol.

(Westbury on Trym, Bristol)

Ms Mary Elizabeth (Moya) JOHNSTON Group Vice President, OEM Businesses, Survitec

Group Ltd. For services to Economic

Development in Northern Ireland.

(Belfast)

Ms Rosemary JOHNSTON For services to Music.

(London, SW15)

Veryan Steele, Mrs JOHNSTON Lately Executive Director, Human Resources,

Newcastle University. For services to Higher

Education.

(Consett, Durham)

Brian JONES For services to Glassblowing.

(Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Clara Audrey, Mrs JONES For services to the Women's Institute and to

the community.

(Llangefni, Anglesey)

Professor Fiona JONES Professor of Rehabilitation Research, Kingston

University and St George's University, London.

For services to Stroke Rehabilitation.

(London, SM6)

Ms Jennifer JONES Founder and Manager, Inspired Foundations.

For services to Adoption.

(Dudley, West Midlands)

63

Dr Nikita KANANI (MRS FERDINAND) General Practitioner and Chief Clinical Officer,

NHS Bexley Clinical Commissioning Group. For

services to Primary Care.

(London, SE27)

Dr Serbjit KAUR Dentist, Leicestershire. For services to

Dentistry.

(Leicester, Leicestershire)

Stephen James KEELER Operations Manager, Employment Agency

Standards, Department for Business, Energy

and Industrial Strategy. For services to

Employment Rights.

(Watford, Hertfordshire)

Dr Kenna KENNEDY (a.k.a. Kenna Campbell) For services to Promotion of the Gaelic

Language, Music and Gaelic Medium Education.

(Pollokshields, Glasgow)

Marion Helen, Mrs KERLEY For services to the community in Andover,

Hampshire.

(Andover, Hampshire)

Daniel Stuart KERRY For services to Women's Hockey.

(Shabbington, Buckinghamshire)

Asif Amir KHAN For services to Architecture.

(London, E9)

Dr Shah Noor KHAN For services to the Muslim community and

Community Cohesion.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Christopher Richard KILROY, DL For services to charity and the community in

Bedfordshire.

(Oakley, Bedfordshire)

Christopher Peter KIRK Deputy District Commissioner, Perth and Kinross

District. For services to the Scouting Movement.

(Perth, Perth and Kinross)

64

Daniel Rayne KRUGER Chariman, Only Connect and the West London

Zone for Children and Young People. For

services to charity.

(London, W12)

Vikas KUMAR For services to the Arts and Culture.

(Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)

Ms Adetola KUNLE-HASSAN Founder, Nubian Skin. For services to Fashion.

(London, NW4)

Michael Eric LAMBELL, JP For services to the Magistracy and to St John

Ambulance.

(Dartford, Kent)

Patricia Yvonne Angela, Mrs LAMOUR For services to Diversity.

(London, SM2)

Diane, Mrs LAMPARD For services to Equestrianism.

(Oakham, Rutland)

Elisabetta, Mrs LAPENNA-HUDA Entrepreneur, Founder and Chair, MyBnk. For

Lily services to Financial Services and Young People.

(Abroad)

Ms Fiona Margaret LARG Chief Operating Officer and Secretary,

University of the Highlands and Islands. For

services to Education in Scotland.

(Nairn)

Maurice William LEE For services to Scouting in County Fermanagh,

Northern Ireland.

(Kesh, Fermanagh)

Professor (Christopher) Terence LEWIS For services to Marine Science and Promoting

Terence Lewis Scientific Collaboration in the South West.

(Lifton, Devon)

Miss Patricia LIDDIARD For services to Young People in the UK and

Pat Abroad and to the community in Woodford

Wells.

(London, IG8)

65

Ernest Ian LINDLEY Foster Carer, Doncaster. For services to

Children and Families.

(Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Richard Howard Charles LINDLEY For voluntary and charitable services.

(London, NW5)

Christine, Mrs LINNITT Lately Head, Holywell Primary School,

Loughborough. Elected Member of the

Headteacher Board for the East Midlands and

Humber. For services to Education.

(Northamptonshire)

David John LIPMAN For services to Liberal Judaism and the Jewish

community in Nottingham.

(Caythorpe, Nottinghamshire)

Ms Sue LISTER For services to Equality, Diversity and the Arts

in Yorkshire.

(York, North Yorkshire)

Carolyn, Mrs LITTLE Chair, Support in Mind Scotland. For services

to Mental Healthcare.

(Dumfries)

Miss Denise Katherine LLEWELLYN Lately Executive Nurse Director, Aneurin Bevan

University Health Board. For services to

Nursing in Wales.

(Tumble, Carmarthenshire)

Ms June Martha Marshall LOGAN For services to Disability Sport.

(Craigavon, Armagh)

David Eric LONG For services to UK charities.

(London, SW12)

Dr Michael Paul LOOSEMORE For services to Sports Medicine.

(Wendover, Buckinghamshire)

66

Anne Irene, Mrs LOVE Volunteer Manager, Western Health Social Care

Trust. For services to the community in

Northern Ireland.

(Limavady, Londonderry)

Derek Charles LOWDEN Administrative Officer, Working Age Benefits,

Department for Work and Pensions. For

services to DWP and the community in

Teddington, Middlesex.

(London, KT6)

Ms Alison Jayne LOWE For services to the Fashion Industry.

(London, E1)

Professor Rebecca Jane LUNN Professor, University of Strathclyde. For

services to Science, Technology, Engineering

and Mathematics.

(Renfrewshire)

Professor Richard Mark LYON Consultant in Emergency Medicine, The Royal

Infirmary of Edinburgh. For services to

Emergency Healthcare.

(Edinburgh)

William John Mcleod Reid MACKIE Lately Convenor, Peterhead Port Authority.

For services to the Fishing Industry.

(Peterhead, Aberdeen)

The Reverend Roderick MACLEOD For services to the Gaelic Language and

voluntary service in Argyll.

(Inveraray, Argyll and Bute)

Chris MACMEIKAN For services to the Music Festival and Live

Events Industry.

(London, N17)

Angus Stuart MACPHERSON For services to the community in Wiltshire.

(Swindon, Wiltshire)

Isabella Macgregor, Mrs MACRAE Community Councillor, Dores and Essich. For

services to the community in Inverness and the

Highlands.

(Dores, Inverness-shire)

Alun David MADDOX For services to charity and Education.

(Aberdare, Rhondda, Cynon, Taff)

67

Sandra Elizabeth, Mrs MAJOR Lately Senior Caseworker to Jo Cox MP. For

parliamentary services and service to the

community in Batley and Spen, West Yorkshire.

(West Yorkshire)

Ms Angela Patricia MALONE For services to Wheelchair Curling.

(Glasgow)

Tarek Fouad MALOUF Founder, Hummingbird Bakery. For services to

Baking and Confectionery.

(London, W1K)

Jennifer Ann, Mrs MARSHALL Principal, Belmont Nursery School,

Londonderry. For services to Education.

(Eglinton, Londonderry)

Professor Leo MARTIN Chairman, St Margaret of Scotland Hospice,

Clydebank. For services to Healthcare and

Education.

(Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Isabel Jane Alexandra, Mrs MARTINSON Executive Chairman, Considerate Constructors

Scheme. For services to Business.

(Stratford on Avon, Warwickshire)

Marjorie, Mrs MASKREY For services to the community in Birkenhead,

Peggy Merseyside.

(Birkenhead, Merseyside)

Dr Mark MASON Lately Chief Executive Officer, Mubaloo. For

services to the Digital Economy.

(Bristol)

Mary Elizabeth, Mrs MATTHEWS For services to the Girl Guides and the Duke of

Edinburgh Award Scheme.

(Alloa, Clackmannanshire)

Neil Peter MAY Senior Research Fellow, UCL and Director,

Sustainable Traditional Buildings Alliance. For

services to Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

in Buildings and Communities.

(High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

68

Thomas William MAYBERRY For services to Heritage.

(Taunton, Somerset)

Miss Gugulethu Sophia MBATHA-RAW Actress. For services to Drama.

(Oxfordshire)

David MCALLISTER Chairman, Lanarkshire Branch, SSAFA. For

voluntary service to Service Personnel.

(Strathaven, South Lanarkshire)

Dawn, Mrs MCCARTHY-SIMPSON Director, Producers Alliance for Cinema and TV.

For services to Exports.

(Brough, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Laura, Mrs MCCARTNEY Assistant Director, Employment Services,

Disability Action. For services to Disabled

People and their Families in Northern Ireland.

(Rosetta, Belfast)

Dr John Pender MCCLURE Chairman, the Scottish Cot Death Trust. For

services to Paediatric Healthcare.

(Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Miss Linda Ann MCCONNELL Founder, The Symphony of Dreams Charitable

Trust. For services to charity.

(Scotstoun, Glasgow)

Eric James MCGRAW Founder and lately Managing Editor, Inside

Time. For services to the Rehabilitation of

Prisoners in England and Wales.

(Taunton, Somerset)

Ms Catrina Ann MCHUGH For services to Disadvantaged Women through

Theatre.

(Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Pastor John MCKEE Pastor, New Life City Church and Director, City

Life Centre. For services to the community in

Shankill and Falls, Belfast.

(Belfast)

69

Philippa Jane, Mrs MCKERROW For services to Guiding in London and the South

East.

(London, SW18)

James Crawford MCLAREN Chair, Quality Meat Scotland. For services to

the Farming Industry in Scotland.

(Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Valerie Jean, Mrs MCLEA For services to the community and Assisting

Policing in Royal Wootton Bassett.

(Swindon, Wiltshire)

Dr Sharon Elizabeth Anne MCMURRAY For services to Children with Literacy Difficulties

and to those with Special Educational Needs.

(Hillsborough, Down)

Mary Elizabeth, Mrs MCNULTY Headteacher, St Roch’s Primary and Hearing

Impaired School. For services to Education and

the Deaf community in Glasgow.

(Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Christine Mary, Mrs MEADOWS Foster Carer, Islington Council. For services to

Children and Families.

(London, N5)

Councillor Paul Stewart METCALFE For voluntary service to RNLI in Eastbourne.

(Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Mohammad Ajman (Tommy) MIAH Chef and Restauranteur. For services to the

Hospitality Industry and charity.

(Edinburgh)

Loraine, Mrs MIDDA Head of Member Services (Lords),

Olie Lewis Midda Parliamentary Digital Service. For parliamentary

service and charitable service to Haven House

Children's Hospice, Woodford Green, Essex.

(London, IG8)

Frederick MILLES Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For

services to Defence.

(London)

Irene, Mrs MILNE Higher Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence.

For services in Support of Military Operations.

(Watford, Hertfordshire)

Katherine Ann McKenzie, Mrs MILNE For voluntary service Abroad.

(Elgin, Moray)

Robert John MITCHELL Emeritus Curator, St Andrews Botanic Garden.

For services to Horticulture and Horticultural

Education in Scotland.

(Elie, Fife)

Vera May, Mrs MITCHELL Volunteer, Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust. For

services to NHS Patients.

(Plymouth, Devon)

Andrew MOFFAT Assistant Headteacher, Parkfield Community

School, Birmingham. For services to Equality

and Diversity in Education.

(Solihull, West Midlands)

Rosamond Mary MONCKTON For voluntary and charitable services to People

with Learning Disabilities and their Families in

the UK and Abroad.

(Dallington, East Sussex)

Beryl Eileen, Mrs MOPPETT For services to the community in Solihull, West

Midlands.

(Solihull, West Midlands)

David Frederick MORLIDGE For services to the Arts and the community in

Bolton.

(Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Majid MUKADAM Transplant Surgeon, Queen Elizabeth Hospital,

Birmingham. For services to Transplantation

Patients.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Ms Johann Cathy MULDOON For services to Business and Architecture.

(Ballymoney, Antrim)

Miss Nicola Ann MURDOCH Chief Executive, Defence Medical Welfare

Service. For services to Armed Forces

Personnel and their Families.

(Farnham, Surrey)

71

Colin George MUSTOE Chairman, Senator International. For services

to Manufacturing and charity in North West

England.

(Ribchester, Lancashire)

Ms Helen Elizabeth MYERS Assistant Headteacher, The Ashcombe School,

Mrs Blow Dorking and Chair, London Branch, Association

for Language Learning. For services to

Education.

(Leatherhead, Surrey)

Pritpal Singh NAGI, DL For services to Business and charity in

Staffordshire.

(Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire)

Stuart Martin NAGLER, DL For voluntary service in Hertfordshire.

(Radlett, Hertfordshire)

Philip NEAME Trustee and Deputy Chairman, The Ulysses

Trust. For voluntary service to Reserve Forces

and Cadets.

(Malmesbury, Wiltshire)

Stephen Edward NEWBOUND For services to the Cabinet Office and No 10

Downing Street.

(London, BR1)

Michael NICHOLAS For services to the Fire and Rescue Service and

BAME community in London.

(London, E11)

Peter Arthur NICOL For services to the Highland Games, the

Economy and voluntary service in the North of

Scotland.

(Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Professor Jane Elizabeth NIXON Deputy Director, Clinical Trials Research Unit,

University of Leeds. For services to Health

Research

(Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Brian Noble NOBLE For services to Rugby League and charity.

(Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Joanne, Mrs NOBLE Prison Officer Specialist (Health Care), HM

Prison Manchester. For services to Prisoners'

Health.

(Bury, Greater Manchester)

72

Ms Pranee NOU For services to Humanitarian Aid and

International Development.

(Gravesend, Kent)

Leonard John NYE For services to Charitable Fundraising.

John

(London, RM7)

Caroline Anne, Mrs OAKLEY Lately Director of Nursing (Quality and Patient

Experience), Hywel Dda University Health

Board. For services to the Nursing Profession

and NHS Wales.

(Tenby, Pembrokeshire)

Fergal Joseph O'BRIEN For services to Social Work Practice.

(Mullaghbawn, Armagh)

John O'BRIEN For services to Youth Initiatives in the UK and

Abroad.

(Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Ms Erin O'CONNOR For services to Fashion and charity.

(London, W10)

Dr Simon O'DONOVAN Clinical Lead, Young Onset Dementia Service,

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For

services to the Development of Mental Health

Services for Older People.

(Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan)

Miss Eunice OLUMIDE For services to Broadcasting, the Arts and

charity.

(Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Anne, Mrs O'REILLY Chair of Governors, Greenway Primary and

Nursery School, Hertfordshire. For services to

Education.

(Berkhamstead, Hertfordshire)

Angela Gwen, Mrs O'SULLIVAN County Commissioner for Mid Glamorgan, St

John Ambulance. For voluntary service to First

Aid.

(Aberdare, Mid Glamorgan)

73

Stephen Peter OXLADE Executive Principal, Reigate and Coulsdon

College. For services to Education.

(Epsom, Surrey)

Nitin PALAN For services to Interfaith Relations.

(London, NW6)

June Heather, Mrs PARKINSON For political and public service.

(Breaston, Derbyshire)

Miss Anjna Morarji PATEL Principal Officer, Road Safety and Parking,

Sandwell Council. For services to the Parking

Profession.

(Perton, Staffordshire)

Sazeda, Mrs PATEL For services to the community in Blackburn.

(Blackburn, Lancashire)

Gerald John PECK For services to Policing and local communities.

(Burton on Trent, Staffordshire)

James Ernest PERRY For services to the community in Ballymena,

Northern Ireland.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

Susan Carolyn, Mrs PHELPS Operations Director Wales, Alzheimer's Society.

For services to People with Dementia in Wales.

(Pontyclun, Mid Glamorgan)

Jonathan Harry PHIPPS Chairman, D-Day Revisited. For services to DDay

Veterans.

(Parkgate, Cheshire)

Amanda Jane, Mrs PIPER Foster Carer, Suffolk County Council. For

services to Children and Families.

(Barnby, Suffolk)

John Andrew PLANT, JP For services to Business and the community in

the North of England.

(Marsh Lane, Derbyshire)

74

John Raymond Cochrane POLLOCK For charitable services to the community.

(Coleraine, Londonderry)

Alison, Mrs PORTER Higher Executive Officer, Department for Work

and Pensions. For services to DWP and the

community in Taunton.

(Taunton, Somerset)

Richard Archer PORTER For services to the community in Glasgow.

(Glasgow)

Pamela Mary, Mrs POSNETT Leader, Melton Borough Council and Member,

Leicestershire County Council. For services to

Local Government.

(Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire)

Ms Lisa Joanne PURSEHOUSE For services to Sport, Charity Engagement and

Community Development.

(West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire)

Jean Hamilton, Mrs PURVES For services to Girlguiding and the community in

Moffat, Dumfriesshire.

(Largs, Ayrshire and Arran)

Sean RAFFERTY For services to Broadcasting.

(London, SW8)

Dr Bharti RAJPUT Director, Sole Body Soul. For services to

Podiatry and the Economy in Dundee.

(Dundee)

Dr Khalid RASHED Consultant in Stroke Services, Yeovil Hospital.

For services to Stroke Care in Somerset.

(Tintinhull, Somerset)

Jonathan REA For services to Motorcycle Racing.

(Castletown, Isle of Man)

Dr John Rooney RICHARDS Director, Kilbryde Hospice. For services to

Palliative Care in South Lanarkshire.

(Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

75

Amanda Jane, Mrs RICHARDSON Chief Executive, The PACE Centre, Aylesbury

and Founder-Chairman, Action Cerebral Palsy.

For services to Special Educational Needs.

(Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire)

Ms Margot ROBERTS Lately Administrative Director, Northern Ireland

Margaret Huddleston Medical and Dental Training Agency. For

services to Medical and Dental Education.

(Greenisland, Antrim)

Ms Penny ROBERTS Founder and Chair of Governors, St Luke's CofE

School, Hampstead, London. For services to

Education.

(London, NW3)

Mark ROSCROW Director (Procurement Services), NHS Wales.

For services to Public Healthcare Procurement

in Wales.

(Nantgarw, Cardiff)

Susan Helen, Mrs ROSS Vice President, British Exporters Association.

For voluntary service to UK Exports.

(London, TW10)

Jacqueline, Mrs ROWBOTTOM Foster Carer, Cheshire West and Chester

Council. For services to Children and Families.

(Chester, Cheshire)

Dr Kevin ROWLAND Facilitator in Systems and Services, Sandwell

Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to

Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

(West Bromwich, West Midlands)

Robin Bernard RUSH For services to charity.

(Aylsham, Norfolk)

Jonathan Charles RUSHTON For services to Mountain and Cave Rescue in

North Yorkshire.

(Bedale, North Yorkshire)

Sylvia, Mrs RUSSELL Chair, Lanark Community Development Trust.

For services to the community and Heritage in

Lanarkshire.

(Lanark, Lanarkshire)

76

John Robert RYAN For services to Art.

Jack

(London, W1G)

Stephen John RYDER For services to the Highland Games, the

Economy and voluntary service in Perthshire.

(Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Asif SADIQ For services to Policing and the community in

London.

(London)

Ms Wendy Jane SADLER For services to Science, Engineering

Communication and Engagement.

(Llandaff North, Cardiff)

Nicholas Mark SALES Chief Engineer, Valent Applications Ltd. For

services to Defence.

(London)

Richard SALMON Senior Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence.

For services to Defence.

(London)

Ms Adele Emily SANDE For services to Music.

EMELI SANDE

(London)

Trevor Martin SAPEY For services to The Mary Rose Museum and

Disabled and Disadvantaged People in

Portsmouth and the South East.

(Southsea, Hampshire)

Miss Ruth Joan SARA For services to Young People in the South West

of England.

(Bath, Somerset)

David Sherrard SAWYER For services to charity and the community in

Brighton.

(Brighton, East Sussex)

Timothy SAYER For services to Art and Philanthropy.

(London, N5)

77

Ms Dorina Isabella SCOTT Headteacher, Beavers Community Primary

School, Hounslow. For services to Education.

(London, TW7)

Jacqueline Catherine, Mrs SCOTT For services to Children and the community in

Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Cherith SEMPLE Macmillan Head and Neck Clinical Nurse

Specialist, South Eastern Health and Social Care

Trust. For services to Nursing.

(Newtownards, Down)

Ishbel, Mrs SEWELL For services to the community in Aldbourne,

Wiltshire.

(Aldbourne, Wiltshire)

Tejinder Kumar SHARMA For services to Hindi Literature and to

Community Cohesion in London.

(London, HA3)

Denise, Mrs SHAW Lately Chair of Governors, Outwoods Primary

School. For services to Special Educational

Needs and Disabilities.

(Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Ms Sandie SHAW Singer. For services to Music.

Sandra Ann Powell

(Oxfordshire)

Edward Christopher SHEERAN For services to Music and charity.

(London)

Ms Emma SHELDON For services to Exports.

(Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Deborah, Mrs SHELLEY Centre Manager, Bootle Church of England

Team Ministry. For services to the Church and

the community in South Sefton.

(Waterloo, Merseyside)

The Reverend Canon Anthony Michael SHEPHERD For services to the Church and the community

in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

(Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Grahame SHEPHERD Chairman, Service Children in State Schools.

For voluntary service to the Children of Military

Personnel.

(Bedale, North Yorkshire)

Ms Peggy SHERWOOD Lately President, Jewish Gay and Lesbian

Group. For services to the Jewish community.

(London, NW7)

Michele, Mrs SHIRLOW (MRS KEIGHTLEY) Chief Executive, Food Northern Ireland. For

services to the Food and Drink Sector in

Northern Ireland.

(Newtownards, Down)

Christopher Kevin SHURETY For services to Music.

(London, E3)

Keith David SIMONS For services to Jewish Prisoners and the Jewish

community in Pinner, Middlesex.

(London)

Douglas Ian Mowat SIMPSON Pharmaceutical Journalist, Kent. For services to

Pharmaceutical Journalism.

(London, BR3)

Elizabeth Rosemary, Mrs SKELCHER Lately Assistant Director of Economic

Development, City of London Corporation. For

services to Business Relations and Development

in London.

(London, KT3)

Miss Ruby SMITH For services to Charitable Fundraising and

Young and Elderly Vulnerable People in

Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Amanda Jane, Mrs SOUTHWICK Principal, Marchbank Free School, Darlington,

County Durham. For services to Education.

(Darlington, Durham)

79

Brian Allen SPENCER For services to Mountain Rescue in Cumbria.

(Keswick, Cumbria)

Dr Shobba SRIVASTAVA For voluntary service to Community Cohesion in

North East England.

(South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Dr Alan Campbell STANFIELD For services to Curling.

(Nairn)

Alan Neil Russell STANNAH Joint Chairman, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd. For

services to British Manufacturing.

(Chichester, West Sussex)

Brian Leslie Russell STANNAH Joint Chairman, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd. For

services to British Manufacturing.

(Wimborne, Dorset)

Margaret Carol, Mrs STANNARD Volunteer, Oak Field School and Specialist

Sports College, Nottingham. For services to

Special Educational Needs.

(Nuthall, Nottinghamshire)

Malcolm STANTON Acting Head, Protective Equipment Group,

London Fire Brigade. For services to the Safety

of Firefighters and the Protection of the Public.

(Gillingham, Kent)

Gwyn STARKEY For services to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and

Transgender Community in Greater

Manchester.

(Bury, Greater Manchester)

Richard David STEVENS For services to the community in Hastings, East

Sussex.

(Hastings, East Sussex)

Barry STICKINGS Lately Chair, Micro and Anophthalmic Children’s

Society. For services to Children with Visual

Impairments.

(Broadstairs, Kent)

80

James STRETTON Lately Chairman, Lammermuir Festival. For

services to the Arts, Finance and charity in

Scotland.

(Haddington, East Lothian)

Alison, Mrs SYKES For services to Troubled Families in Dearne,

South Yorkshire.

(Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Graham TAYLOR For services to Forestry.

(Hereford, Herefordshire)

Jonathan Francis James TAYLOR Lately Headmaster, Bootham School, York. For

services to the York Independent State School

Partnership.

(Truro, Cornwall)

Professor Richard Hamilton TAYLOR Visting Professor in Civil Engineering, University

of Bristol. For services to Engineering.

(Portishead, Bristol)

Patricia Lorraine, Mrs THOMAS HR and Redeployment Adviser, Transport for

London. For services to Transport in London

and the community.

(London, DA7)

Captain Winston THOMAS Owner, Pembrey Airport. For services to

Aviation in Wales.

(Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Dr Elizabeth Claire THOMPSON Lately Senior Policy Adviser, Wellcome Trust.

For services to Science.

(Royston, Hertfordshire)

Bernard Oliver TICKNER For services to Horticulture and to Wildlife

Conservation in Suffolk.

(Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Hugh Robert James TOTTEN For services to the community in Northern

Ireland.

(Lisburn, Antrim)

David Brian TREADWELL For voluntary service to the community in

Acocks Green, Birmingham.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

81

Richard TREBLE Chief Scientific Adviser, LGC. For services to

the Advancement of Drug Forensics.

(London, W5)

Duncan TREE Head of Policy and Performance, Volunteering

Matters. For services to Health and Social Care.

(Brighton, East Sussex)

Richard Michael TWEMLOW For services to Scouting in Wirral.

(West Kirby, Merseyside)

Ms Yvette Nyantah TWUMASI-ANKRAH Director, Ankrah Associates. For services to

Women in Business.

(Essex)

Vernon Chandrasiri UDUGAMPOLA For services to Humanitarian Aid, particularly in

Sri Lanka and the UK.

(London, HA6)

Tariq Zamir USMANI Founding Chair, Better Community Business

Network. For services to Community Cohesion.

(Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire)

Robert David UTTLEY For services to the community in Calder Valley

and Todmorden, West Yorkshire.

(Todmorden, West Yorkshire)

The Reverend June VAUGHAN For services to the community in Aberfan,

Young People and the Red Cross.

(Merthyr Tydfil)

Norman VEITCH For services to Glassblowing.

(Dartington, Devon)

Deepak VERMA For services to the Arts.

(London, IG1)

Ms Jean Margery VIDLER Secretary, Kingston Environment Centre and

Director, Green Futures Festivals. For services

to the community in Kingston upon Thames.

(London, KT2)

82

Willem Patrick VISSCHER For services to the Craft of Parchment and

Vellum Making.

(Ivybridge, Devon)

Councillor Alberta Margaret Mallard WADDINGTON For services to the community in the West

Midlands.

(Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Brian Wilfred WALKER Headteacher, West Park School, Derby. For

services to Education.

(Derbyshire)

Carol, Mrs WALKER Director, Somme Association. For services to

Commemoration and Reconciliation.

(Belfast)

Catherine, Mrs WALKER War Poets Collection Curator, Edinburgh Napier

University. For services to Education, Heritage

and Public Engagement.

(Edinburgh)

Dawn, Mrs WALKER Senior Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence.

For services to Defence.

(London)

Ms Helen Mary WALKER For services to Heritage and the community in

Ealing.

(London, TW8)

Louise Ann, Mrs WALKIDEN Foster Carer, Hertfordshire County Council. For

services to Children and Families.

(Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire)

Timothy John WALKIDEN Foster Carer, Hertfordshire County Council. For

services to Children and Families.

(Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire)

Alan Robert WALTHAM Leader, North Lincolnshire Council. For services

to Local Government.

(Brigg, Lincolnshire)

Colonel Michael Robert Lorne WARD Honorary Treasurer, Combat Stress. For

voluntary service to Veterans.

(London, SW11)

Simon Christian Iliffe WATKIN Office for Security and CounterTerrorism,

Home Office. For services to Border

Security.

(Maidstone, Kent)

Janet, Mrs WATSON Deputy Headteacher, Queen Elizabeth's School,

Wimborne, Dorset. For services to Education.

(Wimborne, Dorset)

Andrews Dennis WEBB School Secretary, London School of Economics.

For services to Higher Education and to the

community in East Anglia.

(Cambridgeshire)

Gail Eileen, Mrs WEBB Education Consultant and lately Head of

Learning Improvement, Leeds Local Education

Authority. For services to Education.

(Wirral, Merseyside)

Janet Elizabeth, Mrs WHEATLEY, DL For services to Voluntary Action Rotherham and

the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

(Eckington, Derbyshire)

Ms Fiona Deborah Joyce WHIMSTER Headteacher, The Lincoln St Giles Nursery

School. For services to Education and

Community Cohesion in Lincolnshire.

(Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Richard Henry WHITEHOUSE For services to Cave and Mountain Rescue

Bill Organisations.

(Tideswell, Derbyshire)

Kathleen Mary, Mrs WHITMORE-PAYNE Foster Carer, Cornwall Council. For services to

Children and Families.

(Newquay, Cornwall)

Una Maria, Mrs WIATREK Senior Executive Officer, Scotland Lead,

Devolution Strategy, Advice and Legislation

Team, DWP. For services to DWP.

(Falkland, Fife)

Miss Kate WICKHAM Managing Director, GATE7 Ltd. For services to

Exports and Outward Investments.

(Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

84

Etheleen Mildred, Mrs WIGLEY Founder, Children First Derby Charity. For

services to Vulnerable Children in Derby.

(Littleover, Derbyshire)

Dr John Alasdair WILSON Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fife Health

Board. For services to Healthcare.

(Cupar, Fife)

Ms Jennifer WOODS Associate Director (Widening Participation),

Kingston University. For services to Widening

Access to Higher Education.

(London, TW13)

Iona Margaret, Mrs WORTHINGTON For voluntary political service.

(Bury, Greater Manchester)

Oladele WOYE Executive Officer, Department for Work and

Pensions. For services to DWP and the

community in East London.

(London, E9)

Mary Hunter, Mrs YAPP For services to Art through the Albany Art

Gallery, Cardiff and charitable services in Wales.

(Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

John Melville YOUNG Lately President, Homeless World Cup. For

services to Sport and Social Entrepreneurship.

(Edinburgh)

Robert James Barton YOUNG Chair, Board of Governors, Foyle College and

Robin Governor, Ebrington Primary School. For

services to Education in Northern Ireland.

(Londonderry)

85

Order of the British Empire

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire

Ajaz AHMED Mentor, Mosaic Network and Council Member /

Advisory Board Member, Huddersfield

University. For services to Young People.

(Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Patricia Obiageli, Mrs AIYENURO For services to Sport in the London Borough of

Camden.

(London, NW3)

Anthony Francis Edwin Lister ALDRIDGE For services to the community in Ealing, London.

(London, W13)

Julie Ann, Mrs ALFORD For services to Young People in Holt, Norfolk.

(Holt, Norfolk)

Noor Jahan, Mrs ALI Senior Buying Manager - World Foods, WM

Morrison Supermarkets Plc. For services to

Diversity in the Retail Industry.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Ronald William ALLISON For services to Athletics.

(London, SE7)

James Campbell ANDERSON Honorary President, 1st Stonehouse Company.

For services to the Boys' Brigade and the

community in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire.

(Larkhall, Lanarkshire)

Marjorie, Mrs ATKINSON For services to the community in Great Hale,

Lincolnshire.

(Sleaford, Lincolnshire)

Henry Stephen AUSTIN For services to the Boys' Brigade in Tonbridge

and North West Kent.

(Tonbridge, Kent)

86

Ms Catherine Rachel BACHE Founder, Secret Garden Outdoor Nursery. For

services to Early Years Play and Education in

Fife.

(Cupar, Fife)

Olayinka Idris BADA Designated Detention Officer, Metropolitan

Police. For services to Policing.

(London)

Reginald John BAILES For services to Sport and the community in Old

Trafford, Manchester.

(Old Trafford, Greater Manchester)

Felicity Alice, Mrs BAILEY Teaching Assistant, Sir Harry Smith Community

College, Peterborough. For services to

Education.

(Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire)

Bryan Logan BAIN Volunteer, Nairn Citizens' Advice Bureau. For

services to the community in Nairn.

(Auldearn, Nairn)

Dr Michael BANDAR Entrepreneur. For services to Young

Entrepreneurs in the West Midlands.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Christopher Luke BANNISTER For services to the community in Newton and

Clifton, Lancashire.

(Preston, Lancashire)

Miss Beryl May BARCROFT For services to Young People and the

community in Forsbrook, Staffordshire.

(Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire)

Fergus Allan BARKLIE For services to Tennis.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

Richard Frank BARUGH For services to the community in Easingwold,

Frank North Yorkshire.

(Easingwold, North Yorkshire)

Leonard Arthur BATES For services to the community in Acton Trussell,

Bednall and Teddesley Hay, Staffordshire.

(Acton Trussell, Staffordshire)

87

Valerie Jean, Mrs BELL For services to the community in Huddersfield

and Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

(Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Joan, Mrs BELLIS For services to charity and to the community.

(Holt, Wrexham)

Pamela Irene, Mrs BERRY For services to the community in Delph, Greater

Manchester.

(Saddleworth, Greater Manchester)

Miss Valerie BLACK For services to the community in Cookstown,

County Tyrone.

(Cookstown, Tyrone)

Graham Charles BLAND For services to The Fire Fighters' Charity and

the community in Nottinghamshire.

(Mapperley, Nottinghamshire)

Carol Margaret, Mrs BRATTY President, Hardwicke and District Branch, Royal

British Legion. For voluntary service to exService

Personnel.

(Quedgeley, Gloucestershire)

Paul James BREEN For charitable services to the Aberdeen Royal

Infirmary Therapeutic Roof Garden.

(Bridge of Don, Aberdeen)

Pamela Joan, Mrs BRITTON Caretaker, Stifford Clays Medical Practice,

Essex. For services to Healthcare.

(Grays, Essex)

Glenda Margaret, Mrs BROCKLEHURST Manager, Early Years Projects, Stockport

Metropolitan Council. For services to Children

and Families.

(Knutsford, Cheshire)

Susan, Mrs BROOK For services to the community in Llanfrynach

and Cantref.

(Brecon, Powys)

Florence Elizabeth, Mrs BROUGHTON For services to Disabled People in Abingdon,

Oxfordshire.

(Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

88

Miss Grace BROWN For voluntary service to the community in

Langholm, Ewes and Westerkirk.

(Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway)

Ian Elliott BROWN For services to Badminton.

(Scone, Perth and Kinross)

Margaret Elizabeth Mary, Mrs BROWN For services to Music in Northern Ireland.

(Ballycastle, Antrim)

Mary Young, Mrs BROWNLIE For services to the community in Broughton and

Upper Tweeddale.

(Broughton, Tweeddale)

Dr Melanie BRUCE Clinical Psychologist, Starfish Plus. For services

to Children and Families in Norfolk.

(Fakenham, Norfolk)

Brenda Margaret, Mrs BRYDEN For voluntary service to Wrexham Maelor

Hospital and the community in Wrexham.

(Rhosnesni, Wrexham)

Eileen Fiona, Mrs BUCHAN Management Team Chair, Peterhead Unit, Sea

Cadet Corps. For voluntary service to Young

People.

(Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Joan, Mrs BUNN For services to Citizens' Advice Bureau and the

community in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

(Nuneaton, Warwickshire)

Denise, Mrs BURGIN Sessional Supervisor, ParentLine Scotland. For

services to the Welfare of Children and their

Families.

(Earlsferry, Fife)

Roger John BURNETT For services to the community in Scarborough.

(Malton, North Yorkshire)

Clifford Keith BURNS For services to the community in Newtownards,

County Down.

(Belfast)

Graham Edward BUSHILL For services to Young People in Crewe.

(Crewe, Cheshire)

James Anthony Fowell BUXTON For services to the community in Yeovil,

Somerset.

(Yeovil, Somerset)

Elizabeth Marilyn, Mrs CAMPBELL For services to the Girlguiding in Northern

Ireland.

(Belfast)

Miss Henrietta Millicient CAMPBELL Vice President, Royal British Nursing

Association. For services to Disabled

Registered Nurses.

(London, KT4)

Ms Evelyn Rebecca CANAVAN For services to Mental Health.

(London, NW4)

Alistair CASSIE For services to the community in Ballater,

Aberdeenshire.

(Ballater, Aberdeenshire)

Allan CASWELL For services to the community in Bayston Hill,

Shropshire.

(Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Bula, Mrs CHAKRAVARTY-AGBO For services to the Arts within the community in

South London.

(London, SE27)

Chrystine Sarah Claire, Mrs CHALK For voluntary service to Save the Children.

(London, SW19)

William CHAMBERS For services to Football and the community.

(St Anns, Nottinghamshire)

Carol Margaret, Mrs CHAPMAN Member, St John Fellowship Cheshire. For

voluntary service to St John Ambulance.

(Warrington, Cheshire)

90

Ms Helen CHAPMAN Grade 7, Ministry of Defence. For services to

Defence.

(London)

Alan Alexander CLARKE For services to the community in Northern

Ireland through Dance Education.

(Belfast)

Jean, Mrs CLARKE For services to Riding for the Disabled

Association, Northern Ireland.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

Morag Allan, Mrs COATES For services to Young People in Darlington.

(Darlington, Durham)

Connal Murray COCHRANE Director, The Cochrane Foundation. For

services to the community in Alva,

Clackmannanshire.

(Clackmannanshire)

John James COCHRANE For services to Sport and the community in

Northern Ireland.

(Craigavon, Armagh)

Lillian, Mrs COOK Co-Owner, Perth and Dundee Tuition Centres.

For services to Education.

(Doune, Perth and Kinross)

Richard Neville Kenneth COPAS For services to Young People in Holt, Norfolk.

(Holt, Norfolk)

Jean Roberta, Mrs CORLISS Treasurer and Operations Manager, Soar Valley

Bus. For services to Rural Community

Transport.

(Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire)

Avril, Mrs COTTERILL For services to the community in Haughton,

Staffordshire.

(Haughton, Staffordshire)

Lee Grant CRACKNELL For services to Disability Sport in Essex.

(Bicknacre, Essex)

91

Andrew Frederick CRAIG For services to the Armed Services and the

community in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

(Fleetwood, Lancashire)

Miss Rosalind CRAMP For services to Disability Sport in Hertfordshire.

(Letchworth, Hertfordshire)

Miss Mandy CUNNINGHAM For services to Bowling.

(Belfast)

Joseph Henry CURRY For services to Charitable Fundraising in County

Tyrone.

(Cookstown, Tyrone)

Ms Natasha DALTON Tutor, City College Peterborough. For services

to Further Education.

(Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Ellen Marie, Mrs DELANEY For services to the community in Fordbridge,

Solihull.

(Solihull, West Midlands)

Mary, Mrs DIAMOND For services to Cancer Support.

(Londonderry)

Ms Marianne Rose DILLER For services to the community in Halesowen,

West Midlands.

(Halesowen, West Midlands)

Ruby Eva, Mrs DITCHER For services to the community in Tavistock,

Devon and Callington, Cornwall.

(Callington, Cornwall)

Mervyn John DOUGAN For services to Older People in Northern Ireland.

(Collone, Armagh)

Margaret McCall, Mrs DRISCOLL For services to the community in Burnmouth,

Berwickshire.

(Eyemouth, Berwickshire)

92

Pamela Joyce, Mrs DRUMMOND For voluntary service.

(Lisburn, Antrim)

William Thomas DUPEROUZEL For sevices to charity and the community in

Bedfordshire.

(Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Rachel, Mrs EHRENTREU For services to the Vulnerable and Elderly

Ruchie members of the Jewish community in North

West London.

(London, NW4)

Barbara Ann, Mrs ELLIOTT For services to Young People, charity and the

community in Llangattock and Crickhowell.

(Crickhowell, Powys)

Christopher ELWELL For services to Theatre.

(London, SE22)

Brian Wynn EVANS For voluntary service in the Scottish Borders.

(St Boswells, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Ms Andree FALLA For services to the Girl Guides and other

charities.

(Stotfold, Bedfordshire)

Dean FAULKNER Bandmaster, Isle of Sheppey St John

Ambulance Band. For voluntary service to St

John Ambulance.

(Sheerness, Kent)

Uma Nalayini, Mrs FERNANDES For voluntary service to Community Healthcare

in Middlesex.

(London, HA9)

Timothy FOGDEN For services to charity and the community in

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

(Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk)

Barbara Evelyn, Mrs FORRAI For services to charity in the UK and Russia.

(London, CR0)

93

Zoe, Mrs FRAIS For services to Young People and the

community in Alnwick, Northumberland.

(Alnwick, Northumberland)

Mary Alison, Mrs FREEMANTLE For services to the community in Bishop's

Waltham, Hampshire.

(Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire)

Beatrice Evelyn, Mrs FROST For services to UK National Heritage.

(Hailsham, East Sussex)

Lilian Elsie, Mrs FULLER For services to Elderly People in Ash, Surrey.

(Aldershot, Hampshire)

Barry Anthony FURNESS Chairman, Fareham Branch, RAF Association.

For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel.

(Fareham, Hampshire)

Margaret Elizabeth, Mrs GALBRAITH For services to Foster Care in Northern Ireland.

(Strabane, Tyrone)

Shirley, Mrs GALSWORTHY For services to Elderly People and the

community in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

(St. Albans, Hertfordshire)

Priscilla Lyons, Mrs GAMBLE For voluntary service to the community in

County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

(Lisbellaw, Fermanagh)

Eileen Anne, Mrs GARDNER Art Tutor. For services to Adult Education and

the Arts in Fife.

(Newport-on-Tay, Fife)

Richard Adrian GILES For services to the community in Pewsey,

Wiltshire.

(Pewsey, Wiltshire)

Phillip Robert GILLESPIE For charitable services in Northern Ireland.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

94

Alastair GILMORE For services to Higher Education and to the

community in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

(Carrickfergus, Antrim)

Robert Edward GLASGOW Secretary, Cockenzie and Port Seton Amateur

Radio Club. For services to Amateur Radio, the

community and charity in South East Scotland.

(Port Seton, East Lothian)

Sheena Mhairi, Mrs GLOVER For services to Music and charity in Angus.

(Arbroath, Angus)

Doreen, Mrs GOLDING For services to charity and the Pearly Kings and

Queens Society.

(London, E11)

Richard Jeremy GOLLAND For services to Business and charity.

(Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire)

Hilary Nan, Mrs GOODALL For services to the community in Blackburn with

Nan Darwen, Lancashire.

(Blackburn, Lancashire)

David GORDON Ranger, Peak District National Park. For

Bill services to Wildlife, particularly the Protection

of the Ring Ouzel.

(Hope Valley, Derbyshire)

Samuel Johnston GRAY Organist and Choirmaster, Ballyholme

Presbyterian Church, Bangor, Northern Ireland.

For charitable services.

(Holywood, Down)

Joan Thelma, Mrs GREEN Chair, Homestart Craigavon. For services to

Children and Families in Northern Ireland.

(Waringstown, Armagh)

Dr Linda Helene GREENWALL Dentist, Hampstead Healthcare Ltd. For

services to the Dental Profession in the UK and

Abroad.

(London, NW3)

95

Steven Barry GREENWOOD Special Chief Inspector, British Transport Police.

For voluntary service to Policing.

(London)

Raymond GRIFFITHS Secretary, Birmingham Branch, SSAFA. For

voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Urszula Krystina, Mrs GUDIENS For services to Charitable Fundraising.

(Moor Park (Northwood), Hertfordshire)

Ms Mary Ishbel HAGGARTY Secretary, Arrochar and Tarbert Community

Council. For services to the community in

Arrochar, Tarbet and Ardlui, Argyll.

(Arrochar, Dunbartonshire)

Ms Patricia HALL For services to the community.

(Workington, Cumbria)

Eileen Alicia, Mrs HAMILTON For services to the community in Northern

Ireland.

(Dromore, Down)

Martyn Charles HAMLIN Disability Employment Adviser, Devon Cornwall

and Somerset, Department for Work and

Pensions. For services to the community in

Norton Sub Hamdon, Somerset.

(Norton Sub Hamdon, Somerset)

Frank Leslie HANCOCK For services to Golf and the community.

(Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire)

Louisa Esther, Mrs HARBOTTLE Prison Visitor HM Prison Frankland. For services

to Prisoners.

(Blaydon, Tyne and Wear)

Franklyn HARRIS Learning Ambassador, Learning and Work

Institute. For services to Adult Learning and

Skills.

(London, E9)

96

Josephine, Mrs HARRIS For services to charity and the community in

Lincoln.

(Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Marian Jean, Mrs HARRIS Musical Director, Milford Haven Amateur

Operatic Society. For services to Music and

Amateur Community Theatre in Pembrokeshire.

(Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire)

Noel HARRIS For services to charity and the community in

Lincoln.

(Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Kenneth HARVEY Head of Service, Children with Disabilities,

Central Bedfordshire Council. For services to

Children and Young People.

(Biggleswade, Bedfordshire)

Anthony John HAWKINS For voluntary service to Disabled People in

Ceredigion.

(Ceredigion)

Marie, Mrs HAWTHORNE Escort for Lord-Lieutenant Cadets, Northern

Ireland Reserve Forces and Cadets

Association. For voluntary service to the Army

Cadet Force.

(Belfast)

Miss Rachel HAYES Head of Membership and Events, Regen SW.

For services to Women in the Energy Sector.

(South Molton, Devon)

Erika Roswitha, Mrs HAYWARD Founder, Timbertown, Maidenhead. For

services to Education.

(Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Dr Samantha Georgina HEALY Campaign Director, the 5% Club, QinetiQ. For

services to Apprenticeships and Graduate

Programmes in the Defence Industry.

(Winchester, Hampshire)

Elizabeth McRae, Mrs HENDRY For services to Clydebank Golden Jubilee

Hospital.

(Glasgow)

97

Miss Melanie HIPWOOD Security Operations Manager, Department for

International Development. For services to

Public Administration.

(Sittingborne, Kent)

David Hugh HODGE For services to the community in Cockfield,

Suffolk.

(Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

David Allen HOGARTH For services to Elderly People in Westminster,

London.

(London, NW8)

Mary, Mrs HOLMAN For servces to the community in Ditchling, East

Sussex.

(Ditchling, East Sussex)

Ms Deborah Ann HOLME For services to Dance and Young People in

Essex.

(Chelmsford, Essex)

Christopher John HOULGATE Volunteer. For services to Southrepps

Commons.

(Southrepps, Norfolk)

Elizabeth, Mrs HUESTON Writer. For services to the community in

Portglenone, County Antrim.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

Mary, Mrs HUGO For services to the community in Manaton,

Devon.

(Newton Abbot, Devon)

Neil Andrew Christopher HULME Conservation Adviser, Sussex Branch, Butterfly

Conservation. For services to Wildlife

Conservation.

(West Sussex)

Muriel Anna, Mrs HUNT For charitable services in Oxford.

(Oxfordshire)

98

Hugh Arthur HUTCHINSON Captain, 1st Vale of Leven Boys’ Brigade. For

services to the Boys’ Brigade and the

community in Vale of Leven.

(Clydebank, Dunbartonshire)

Miss Felicity Jane IRONS For services to Rush and Heritage Crafts.

(Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Ashley Norman JACKSON Landscape Watercolourist. For services to Art.

(Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Valerie, Mrs JAMES For services to Older People and to the

community.

(Seven Sisters, Neath Port Talbot)

Edward JENKINS For services to the community in Dinas Powys.

(Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan)

Jennifer Carol, Mrs JOHNS For voluntary service in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

(Southsea, Hampshire)

Colin JOHNSON Operations Assistant, the Conservative Party.

For political service.

(London, SW9)

Gloria Elizabeth, Mrs JOHNSON For services to the community in Measham,

Leicestershire.

(Wem, Shropshire)

Ian JOHNSON For services to the community in Skelton, North

Yorkshire.

(Saltburn, North Yorkshire)

Frank JONAS For services to the community in Portsmouth.

(Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Captain David Cledlyn JONES For services to Anglo-German relations and

World War II Education.

(Pennard, Swansea)

99

Ronald William Godfrey JONES Chairman, Bassaleg and Rhiwderin Branch,

Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to

ex-Service Personnel and their Families.

(Newport, Gwent)

Mary, Mrs KASEY For voluntary service to Save the Children.

(Epsom, Surrey)

Janet Margaret, Mrs KEMPSON Manager, Centre Place Family Centre,

Southend on Sea, Essex. For services to

Children and Families.

(Rayleigh, Essex)

Miss Janet Dawn KERRIDGE For services to the community in Walsham le

Willows, Suffolk.

(Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Jane, Mrs KETT For services to the Girl Guides in Grimsby.

(Grimsby, Lincolnshire)

Miss Lorna Elizabeth KEY For services to the community in Little Totham,

Essex.

(Little Totham, Essex)

Suraj Bhan KHANDELWAL Chairman and Managing Director, S&A Drapers

Ltd and SDL Secure Deposit Ltd. For services

to Business and the community in Leicester.

(Birstall, Leicestershire)

Ann Georgina, Mrs KHOSHBIN For services to Education.

(Blackpill, Swansea)

Ibolya Violet, Mrs KNILL For services to Holocaust Education and

Interfaith Cohesion.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Vinod Mathuradas KOTECHA For services to the Asian community in North

London.

(Watford, Hertfordshire)

100

Gavin Richard LAMBERT Head of Information Department, National

Crime Agency and Chairman of Trustees,

Different Strokes. For services to Law

Enforcement and Young People.

(Horley, Surrey)

Alan James Wilson LANGTON For services to the community in Mapperley and

Arnold, Nottinghamshire.

(Mapperley, Nottinghamshire)

Ronald Peter LAVERS For services to the community in the Rame

Peninsula, Cornwall.

(Torpoint, Cornwall)

Miss Celia Jane LEATT For services to the community in Bristol.

Jane

(Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol)

Dr Rudolf Oscar LEAVOR For services to the Jewish community and

Interfaith Relations in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

(Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Norman LEE For services to Football and Young People in

Tameside.

(Hyde, Greater Manchester)

The Reverend Jane Mary LEGH For voluntary service in Derbyshire.

(Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

James George Francis William LESLIE For voluntary service to Police Welfare in

Northern Ireland.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

Gaynor Ann, Mrs LEWIS For services to charity and the community in

Rowsley, Derbyshire.

(Matlock, Derbyshire)

Linda, Mrs LEWIS Volunteer, West Durrington Phoenix Youth

Group. For services to Young People.

(Lancing, West Sussex)

101

Noreen Mary, Mrs LEWIS Lead Nurse, Cardiff and Vale University Hospital

Board. For services to Haematology Nursing in

South Wales.

(Newport)

Edwin Horace LINTOTT For services to the community in Stedham,

Eddie West Sussex.

(Midhurst, West Sussex)

Harvey Arthur Lawrence LLOYD For services to the community, Mountain

Rescue, Mountaineering and Heritage in Wales.

(Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Harry LODGE President and Chairman, Wakefield Angling Club

and Executive Committee Member,

Newmillerdam Country Park. For services to

Angling.

(Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Jacqueline LONGDEN Lately Manager, The BLESMA Elizabeth

Frankland Moore Home, Blackpool. For services

to Veterans.

(Blackpool, Lancashire)

John William LORD For services to Flintknapping.

(King's Lynn, Norfolk)

Geoffrey Philip LYNCH For services to Disabled People and the

community in Waterlooville and Havant,

Hampshire.

(Waterlooville, Hampshire)

Ian Bradley MACDONALD For services to Citizens' Advice Bureau and the

community in Lisburn.

(Lisburn, Antrim)

Joe MAHON For services to charity and Cross Community

Relations in Fermanagh.

(Irvinestown, Fermanagh)

Janice, Mrs MAIN Volunteer and lately Governor, Stag Lane

Junior School, Edgware. For services to

Education.

(London, HA8)

Mohammed Tauqeer MALIK Councillor, Aberdeen City Council. For services

to the community in Aberdeen.

(Aberdeen)

102

Edward MARCUS Chairman, Maysfield Support Group. For

services to the Cancer Fund for Children.

(Belfast)

Ms Dorothy Mary MARKHAM Director, Cairn Mhor Childcare Partnership. For

services to Children, Young People and their

Families in Fife.

(Falkland, Fife)

John Bernard George MARSDEN For services to the community in Tickhill, South

Yorkshire.

(Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Anne Isabel, Mrs MASINO For voluntary service to Young People through

the UK Scout Association.

(Argyll and Bute)

Ms Margaret Anne MASON For services to the Friends of Thetford Forest

Anne and heritage in Suffolk.

(Kings Lynn, Norfolk)

Margaret, Mrs MATHER Secretary, Inveraray Highland Games. For

services to the community in Inveraray.

(Inveraray, Argyll and Bute)

Samuel James MAWHINNEY Director, Denholm Fish Selling Company Ltd. For

services to the Fishing Industry and community

in County Down.

(Newtownards, Down)

Elizabeth, Mrs MCCANN For services to Criminal Justice.

Beth

(Ballyclare, Antrim)

Mary, Mrs MCCARTHY For voluntary service.

(Portaferry, Down)

Ian MCDONNELL For services to the community in the Ards

Peninsula, Northern Ireland.

(Newtownards, Down)

Mary, Mrs MCGOWAN First Aid Volunteer, British Red Cross. For

Mari voluntary service to First Aid in Aberdeen.

(Bridge of Don, Aberdeenshire)

103

Miss Elaine MCHAFFIE Volunteer, North East Sensory Service,

Aberdeen Branch. For services to People with

Disabilities and Charity.

(Aberdeen)

Frank MCHUGH Group Scout Leader, 33rd Ayrshire Scout

Group. For services to the Scouting Movement

and the community in East Ayrshire.

(Dalmellington, Ayrshire and Arran)

Ms June MCINTOSH Deputy Charge Nurse, Edinburgh Cancer

Centre. For services to Young People with

Cancer and to Charity in Edinburgh.

(Edinburgh)

Iris Ann Hume King, Mrs MCNAB Secretary, Friends of Victoria and Whyteman’s

Brae Hospitals. For services to charity in

Kirkcaldy, Fife.

(Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Jacqueline Fraser, Mrs MCNAIRN For services to Young People and the

community in Pathhead, Midlothian.

(Pathhead, Midlothian)

James Duncan McKay MCNEILL For services to the community in Broughshane

and the Glens, Northern Ireland.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

Brian MEDHURST For services to the community in Yelverton,

Devon.

(Yelverton, Devon)

David MELDRUM For services to Rothesay Brandanes Amateur

Football Club, Argyll and Bute.

(Rothesay, Argyll and Bute)

Iffet Anwar, Mrs MIAN Founding Member, All Pakistan Women's

Association Birmingham Branch. For services to

the community

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Andrew Johnston MICHIE For services to the Safety of Outdoor

Adventure Activities.

(Clackmannan, Clackmannanshire)

104

Sabina, Mrs MILLER For services to Holocaust Education and

Interfaith Cohesion.

(London, NW6)

Roger Graham MILLNS For services to the community in Audlem,

Cheshire.

(Crewe, Cheshire)

Arthur Alexander MITCHELL For voluntary service to the Ex-Service

community in Lisburn.

(Lisburn, Antrim)

David Henry MONTGOMERY Member, Ballymena Combat Cancer Group. For

services to Cancer Sufferers in Northern

Ireland.

(Ballymena, Antrim)

Dr Roger Philip MORGAN For voluntary service to the Arts in

Herefordshire.

(Ross on Wye, Herefordshire)

Sally Elizabeth, Mrs MORRIS For services to the community in Islip,

Northamptonshire.

(Kettering, Northamptonshire)

Barbara Liddle, Mrs MORTIMER Lately Secretary, Gateshead Division, SSAFA.

For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel.

(Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

William John MULROE For services to charity and the community in

Featherstone, West Yorkshire.

(Pontefract, West Yorkshire)

Dr Sohail MUNSHI General Practitioner, Five Oaks Family Practice,

North Manchester. For services to Primary Care.

(Greater Manchester)

Brian Edward MURPHY Special Constable, Cumbria Constabulary. For

services to Policing.

(Brampton, Cumbria)

Anthony Cecil NELSON For services to the community in Sheringham,

Norfolk.

(Sheringham, Norfolk)

105

Stephen NEWMAN Shepperton Lock and Weir Keeper, Environment

Agency. For services to Inland Waterways.

(Shepperton, Surrey)

Andrew NORTON For services to the community in Hinton St

George, Somerset.

(Hinton St George, Somerset)

Dennis Cyril NORTON Founder, Norton Collection. For services to

Community Heritage in Bromsgrove,

Worcestershire.

(Worcestershire)

Miss Cara O'DONNELL Co-Founder, SAMS. For services to charity in

Glasgow.

(Glasgow)

Cornelius Peter O'HARE Caretaker, Southern Regional College, Newry

West Campus. For services to Further

Education in Northern Ireland.

(Newry, Down)

Eileen, Mrs O'SULLIVAN Volunteer, Age Exchange, Blackheath. For

services to Education.

(London, SE1)

Dr Ruth PADDAY General Practitioner, Hedge End Medical

Centre. For services to Healthcare and Young

People in Hampshire.

(Botley, Hampshire)

Catherine Helena Mary, Mrs PALMER For charitable services to The Fire Fighters'

Charity in the North West.

(Pendlebury, Greater Manchester)

Roy William PALMER For services to charity and the community.

(Llandrindod Wells, Powys)

Janet, Mrs PARRY For services to the community and Local

Government.

(Vale of Glamorgan)

Margaret Ann, Mrs PARRY For services to the community in Chobham,

Surrey.

(Chobham, Surrey)

106

John Henry PATERSON For services to Charitable Fundraising and the

Johnny Pat community in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire.

(Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Michael John PATTIE For services to charity in Dumfries and Galloway.

(Dumfries)

Mary Ellen, Mrs PHILLIPS Director, Motherwell and Wishaw Citizens'

Advice Bureau. For services to the community

in Lanarkshire.

(Wishaw, Lanarkshire)

Margaret, Mrs PICK For voluntary service to Save the Children.

(Oxshott, Surrey)

Judith Elizabeth, Mrs POWELL For services to Operation Christmas Child,

Meltham, West Yorkshire.

(Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Clifford John POWIS Paramedic, Welsh Ambulance Service NHS

Trust. For services to Emergency Care.

(Abertillery, Gwent)

Raymond John RADMALL For services to the community in Pagham, West

Sussex.

(Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Marie, Mrs RAFFERTY For services to the community in Newry and

Mourne.

(Newry, Down)

Alice Victoria, Mrs RANKIN Owner, Baker’s Oven Café. For services to the

community in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire.

(Bellshill, Lanarkshire)

George Alan RANYARD For services to charity.

(Skegness, Lincolnshire)

Glenys Diane, Mrs RAYBOULD Founder, Rhondda Breast Friends. For

voluntary service to People with Breast Cancer.

(Porthcawl, Bridgend)

107

Margaret, Mrs REES-HUGHES Community Non-Officer (Independent Member),

Hywel Dda University Hospital Board. For

services to the NHS in Wales.

(Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Andrew Howard RILEY For services to the community in Northwood

Hills, Middlesex.

(London, HA6)

Miss Agnes (Margaret) RINGLAND Lately Post Mistress, Crossgar Post Office. For

services to the community in Crossgar, County

Down.

(Crossgar, Down)

Gordon ROACH For services to the community in Winstone,

Gloucestershire.

(Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Jeremy ROBERTS Lately Deputy Headteacher, Rhyl High School.

For services to Education and the community in

Rhyl.

(Rhyl, Denbighshire)

Philip James RUSK For services to charitable and voluntary work in

the local community.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Fiona Florence, Mrs RUSSELL Shop Volunteer, Capability Scotland. For

services to charity in Edinburgh.

(Edinburgh)

Alexander Douglas RUTHVEN Trustee, Therapet. For voluntary service to

the community in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

(Edinburgh)

June Beryl, Mrs SADLER For services to the community in Sutton

Coldfield, West Midlands.

(Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Mohinder Singh SANGHA Member, Board of Jathadars, Sikh Council. For

services to the community in Leicester.

(Rushey Mead, Leicestershire)

Daniel Joseph SAVAGE Chairman, Brookvale Care Home for the

Disabled. For services to Disabled People.

(Greater Manchester)

108

David John SAYERS For services to the community in Henfield, West

Sussex.

(Henfield, West Sussex)

Amanda Jane, Mrs SCALES Learning Ambassador, Learning and Work

Institute. For services to Adult Learning and

Skills.

(Brighton, East Sussex)

Robert Philip SCOTT For services to Young People through the Scout

Association.

(Randalstown, Antrim)

Elaine, Mrs SCRIVEN For services to the community in Bradford,

West Yorkshire.

(Lancashire)

Prudence Bridget, Mrs SCURFIELD For services to Fundraising for Save the

Children.

(Petersfield, Hampshire)

Graham SCUTT For services to Rugby.

(Solihull, West Midlands)

Allan Henry SEARLE For services to the community in Stogursey,

Somerset.

(Bridgwater, Somerset)

Maureen Pearl, Mrs SELLEY For services to Local History.

(Yelverton, Devon)

Trudi, Mrs SHAW Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For

voluntary service.

(London)

Sandra Irene, Mrs SHOWELL Teacher, Peter Symonds College, Winchester.

For services to Education.

(Winchester, Hampshire)

Kandiah SIVAYOGAISWARAN For services to the Midlands Tamil Cultural

Association and to Young People in Birmingham.

(Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

109

Alan David SKEWS For services to the community in Callington,

Cornwall.

(Callington, Cornwall)

Gillian Kathleen, Mrs SMITH Founder and Manager, Gooseberry Bush Day

Nursery, Camborne, Cornwall. For services to

Children and Families.

(Penzance, Cornwall)

Teresa Maria, Mrs SMITH Chair and Trustee, Sheffield Unit. For

voluntary service to the Sea Cadet Corps.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Ann Miriam, Mrs SQUIRRELL Founder, Mid-Suffolk Axis. For services to

People with Physical and Sensory Disabilities in

Mid-Suffolk.

(Stowmarket, Suffolk)

Gary George STACK Constable, West Midlands Police. For services

to Policing and the community.

(Birmingham, West Midlands)

Roy STEPHEN For services to the Malayalee Association, UK

Knanaya Catholic Association and to the

community in Swindon, Wiltshire.

(Swindon, Wiltshire)

Miss Ann STEWART For voluntary service to the Arts, Healthcare

and Steam Railway Preservation in London,

Edinburgh and Derby.

(Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Margaret, Mrs STEWART Guide Leader and Volunteer. For services to the

community in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone.

(Aughnacloy, Tyrone)

Priscilla Carol, Mrs STIRLING For services to Youth Sport in Carrickfergus.

(Ballyclare, Antrim)

Mark Richard STOCKDALE Volunteer, Hull Children's University. For

services to Education.

(Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

110

Helen, Mrs STOODLEY Lately Sergeant, Metropolitan Police. For

services to Policing and Youth Engagement in

South West London.

(West Byfleet, Surrey)

Duncan STRUTHERS For services to the community in Hillingdon,

London.

(Stapleton, Bristol)

Alan Frederick STURGEON For services to Rugby.

(Lisburn, Antrim)

Christine Helen, Mrs SUTHERLAND For services to the community in Banff and

Buchan.

(Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire)

Pauline Anne, Mrs SYKES For services to the community in Rawcliffe, East

Riding of Yorkshire.

(Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Christopher SYRUS Founder, SYRUS Consultancy C.I.C. For

services to Further Education.

(London, CR0)

Dennis TAYLOR Higher Executive Officer, Programme

Management Officer, Data Science,

Department for Work and Pensions. For

services to the DWP Digital Group and

Charitable Fundraising.

(Fellgate, Tyne and Wear)

Miss Marie TAYLOR Area Standard Bearer, Royal Naval Association.

For services to Veterans and the community in

York.

(York, North Yorkshire)

Mary Olivia, Mrs TEBBLE For voluntary service to Wildlife Conservation

and the community in East Lothian.

(North Berwick, East Lothian)

Hilary Gwyneth, Mrs TERRY Youth Leader, Olney Holiday Bible Club. For

services to the community in Olney,

Buckinghamshire.

(Olney, Buckinghamshire)

111

David Paul THOMAS For services to charity in Africa and Pastoral

Care in the Fire Service in Wales.

(Llandysul, Ceredigion)

Margaret Yvonne, Mrs THOMPSON, For services to the community in Shareshill,

Staffordshire.

(Shareshill, Staffordshire)

Samuel James THOMPSON For voluntary service to the community and exService

Personnel in Portadown.

(Portadown, Armagh)

Linda Ann, Mrs THORNTON For services to Young People in Dorset through

the Creation of the John Thornton Young

Achievers Foundation.

(Bournemouth, Dorset)

Richard Derek TILNEY For services to the community in Malmesbury,

Derek Wiltshire.

(Malmesbury, Wiltshire)

John TIVNAN Councillor, Torpoint Town Council. For services

to Local Government and the community.

(Torpoint, Cornwall)

David Noel TOD Vice Chairman, Scottish Fisheries Museum. For

services to Preserving the Heritage of the

Scottish Fishing Industry.

(Cellardyke, Fife)

Ruth, Mrs TOMKINS Fundraiser, Dementia UK. For charitable

services to People with Dementia and their

Carers.

(Burwash, East Sussex)

Nigel James TRAVIS For services to Boxing and the community.

(Worsley, Greater Manchester)

Miss Ruth Marie TRUELOVE Reading Assistant and Governor, Stepney

Primary School, Hull and Volunteer, National

Literacy Trust. For services to Education.

(Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Hugh TULIP For services to Cricket and the community.

(Alnwick, Northumberland)

112

Michael TUOHY Volunteer, Crisis at Christmas. For services to

Homeless People in London.

(Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire)

Neville Brian TURNER For voluntary service to Young People in

Leicester.

(Leicestershire)

Bessie, Mrs UNDERWOOD For services to Elderly People in Castleton,

North Yorkshire.

(Whitby, North Yorkshire)

Gillian Christine, Mrs VINE Chair, Buckinghamshire Association for the Care

of Offenders. For voluntary service in

Buckinghamshire.

(Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire)

Effie, Mrs WALKER School Crossing Patrol Warden, Colgrain

Primary School. For services to Education and

the community in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.

(Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute)

Miss Nicola WALLIS For services to Youth Music.

(London, SW19)

Maureen Violet, Mrs WALLWORK For services to the community in Washington,

Tyne and Wear.

(Washington, Tyne and Wear)

Caroline Mary, Mrs WARD For services to the community in Winchester,

Hampshire.

(Winchester, Hampshire)

Catherine Brigid, Mrs WATERS Lately Matron, Central Criminal Court. For

services to the Welfare of Court Users.

(London, SM1)

Jean Mary, Mrs WATKINS For services to Elderly People in Frimley and

Camberley, Surrey and Farnborough,

Hampshire.

(Frimley, Surrey)

Sister Annie Grace WATT For services to Peace and Reconciliation in

Larne.

(Belfast)

113

Carol June, Mrs WHEELER For voluntary service to County Hospital,

Pontypool.

(Cwmbran, Torfaen)

Peter WILKINSON For services to Music.

(Stoke Bishop, Bristol)

Graham WILSON For services to Forestry.

(Brockenshurst, Hampshire)

Susan Margaret, Mrs WILSON, JP For services to the community in Chellaston,

Derbyshire.

(Oakwood, Derbyshire)

Martin Charles WINDLE For services to Football and the community.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Eileen Mary, Mrs WRIGHT Volunteer, Bournemouth Hospital Charity, Royal

Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS

Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare

and charity.

(Bournemouth, Dorset)