RANGERS are close to finalising moves for Carlos Pena, Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos as Pedro Caixinha continues his Ibrox rebuilding job.
The Light Blues have agreed deals for Mexican pair Pena and Herrera, who are poised to sign from Chivas and Pumas respectively, and HJK Helsinki forward Morelos, subject to work permits.
That process is progressing positively as the trio look to become the latest three players to put pen-to-paper at Ibrox.
Boss Caixinha has already added Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio and Daniel Candeias to his squad in recent weeks as he prepares for the Gers’ European return later this month.
Rangers will find out who they will face in their opening Europa League qualifiers on Monday afternoon and have until midnight to register their 25-man squad for the first round tie.
But one change can be made to the player list right up until midnight on June 28, just hours before Caixinha’s side will look to get off to a winning start on the continent this term.
Moves for Hearts winger Jamie Walker and Graham Dorrans of Norwich are still on the cards as Caixinha attempts to take his signing spree into double figures ahead of the new Premiership campaign.
The Jambos have turned down a bid in the region of £600,000 for Walker and are determined to hold out for around £1million for their most prized asset.
The 23-year-old is a free agent next summer and has already told the Tynecastle board that he wishes to leave the club after rejecting a fresh contract offer.
