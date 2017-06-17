It is clear that Jackie Wylie, even two months into her tenure as artistic director of the National Theatre of Scotland, will be a different kind of leader for the company.

Unlike her predecessors, founding artistic director Vicky Featherstone and her successor, Laurie Sansom, Ms Wylie is not a rehearsal room director.

She will not direct her own plays: she is a 'creative producer'. Instead, she says, her job is steering the course for the company, bringing creative teams together with an idea, play, or project in mind, and, it seems, pushing at the boundaries of what the NTS does and means.

