THIS is just lovely. It’s a timeless picture, which exudes peacefulness, and the calming effect of nature. It was taken over 12 years ago by Herald photographer Colin Mearns.

He was driving near Laggan in the Highlands when he stopped to watch this Highland coo snuffling about in the snow for food. He thought the farmers had left out some turnips.As he raised his camera it raised its head with its snow-covered mouth to stare at the stranger who had stopped his car.

Colin still remembers the scene. “It was serendipitous,” he tells me. I was shocked. That’s such a long word for a photographer. No, I’m joking.

And the colour is natural. It has not been added afterwards. The colour of the cow stands out against the almost black and white background of the snowy scene.

They are a hardy breed Highland cattle. Their long hair allows them to winter outside in Scotland, and although they do not produce as much meat as other breeds, their meat is sought after for being low in cholesterol.

Highland Cattle societies have been started in Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland and Norway.

A breeder once told me that there are now more Highland cattle in America than there are in Scotland as many folk who have retired to live on small farms like to have a couple of Highland cattle in their fields to make the view more attractive. You can see why.