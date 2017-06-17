PARENTS denied the chance to set up their own school under wider reforms have received an apology over perceived discourtesy in the way they were told.
Campaigners from St Joseph’s Primary, in Milngavie, received a phone call from a civil servant telling them their bid for a self-governing school had been rejected.
The call was made as John Swinney, the Education Secretary, unveiled a radical shake-up of state schools in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.
Loading article content
St Joseph’s parents first submitted their plans to the Scottish Government in February 2015 and it has taken more than two years to get a decision.
Helen Williams, chair of the school’s parent council, said: “After sitting on our proposals for more than two years, it would have been nice to get a phone call from John Swinney himself instead of an anonymous civil servant.
“All we were asking for was a pilot to prove that a community-led school could work successfully. Time is now running out.”
Mr Swinney said: “I didn’t think I could determine their case outwith the governance review which has taken longer given elections and other circumstances.
“I have a duty to explain to parliament what my proposals are first, but I wanted St Joseph’s to be advised in advance which is why officials on my behalf spoke to them.
“There is absolutely no discourtesy involved and if they feel any discourtesy then I apologise because none was intended.”
Campaigners have now met newly-elected local MP Jo Swinson to discuss future options.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.