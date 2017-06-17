The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has said the pensioner who tried to help his wife and the two police officers who arrested her attacker "represent the best of our country" after they were given bravery honours.

Speaking a day after the anniversary of his wife's killing, Brendan Cox said this is moment to focus on the "heroism, the kindness, the bravery" of all those who were honoured by the Queen rather than "evil, deranged individuals who commit heinous acts of evil and cowardice".

Bernard Kenny, 78, who was stabbed in the abdomen as he tried to stop neo-Nazi Thomas Mair attacking Mrs Cox in his home village of Birstall, West Yorkshire, will receive the George Medal while Pc Craig Nicholls and Pc Jonathan Wright will get the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

The late politician's senior caseworker, Sandra Major, who was with Mrs Cox when she was murdered, receives an MBE for parliamentary services and service to the community in Batley and Spen.

Speaking at a Great Get Together event in Heckmondwike, Brendan Cox said: "It's a great gesture, I think, from the Queen to honour these people who have been incredibly brave in different ways.

"Sandra, who worked with Jo for a long time before, the two policemen who put their lives on the line and Bernard Kenny who was obviously injured.

"These people - and not just those people, actually, but the people who were remembered in those honours lists - they represent who our country is. They represent the best of our country.

"We spend a lot of time focusing on those evil, deranged individuals who commit heinous acts of evil and cowardice.

"And I think a moment like this, not just around the Queen's birthday honours - but moments when we fixate on the heroism, the kindness, the bravery, I think is, again, what the country needs."

Mother-of-two Mrs Cox was shot and stabbed as she arrived for a constituency surgery in Birstall on June 16, last year. She had been elected as Labour MP for the Batley and Spen constituency just 13 months earlier.

Right-wing loner Mair was given a whole life term after being convicted of her murder at the Old Bailey in November.

In a brief statement issued through West Yorkshire Police, Mr Kenny said: "I am honoured to receive such an award."

There were numerous calls after Mrs Cox's murder for the former miner to be honoured by the nation, including a petition aimed at securing him the George Cross - the highest possible civilian honour.

Mr Kenny, who shared a birthday with Mrs Cox, worked as a miner for 40 years and is a former member of the Gomersal Mines Rescue team which tried to save victims of the Lofthouse mine disaster in 1973.

Pc Nicholls said: "I am honoured, surprised and humbled - I wasn't expecting this. Our thoughts remain with Jo's family and friends. We have met members of her family who are incredible and extremely positive.

"On the day this happened, we were not due on patrol but our training was cancelled.

"When we heard what was happening we went straight to the area - we knew who we were looking for and what we were going towards but we knew that if he wasn't stopped he could hurt someone else."

Pc Wright said: "I didn't expect this - it's taken me completely by surprise. I am really humbled and honoured to receive it."