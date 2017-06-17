SPECIALIST police forensic officers are continuing a detailed search of a house in Glenrothes as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a man more than three years ago..

Allan Bryant, 23, had spent the evening at the Styx nightclub in Caskieberran Road in the town on November 3, 2013. He was last seen on CCTV outside the venue at 2am. His family believe he was murdered.

The new search, at a house in Barnton Place, was started on Friday. Uniformed officers are guarding the house.

Bryant's father, Allan Snr, said he hopes the search yields answers. "My family have been waiting for something like this for a long, long time. We just hope there are some answers at the end of it," he said.

"All we want to do is find out what has happened to our son Allan and get the closure we actually need, which we have been fighting for for over three-and-a-half years.

"The only thing that matters to us is actually finding out what has happened to Allan."

In a post on social media he added: "To everyone who knows what has happened to our son Allan let this be a warning to you, the major investigation team and the police are doing everything to find out what has happened to our son."

Bryant's family have said from an early stage in the investigation they believe Allan was killed – and that his killer is still at large.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "Officers executed a search warrant at an address in Barnton Place, Glenrothes, on Friday June 16 in connection with the ongoing investigation into missing man Allan Bryant.

"We remain committed to getting answers for the Bryant family and any information we receive from the community will be assessed and further action taken wherever appropriate.

Wilson urged anyone who had information to get in touch as soon as possible.