Police searching for a missing woman in Argyll have found a body off the coast of Oban.

Janet Butterworth, 37, had not been seen since leaving her home in Duntrune Place, Lochgilphead, on Wednesday.

A large-scale search was launched and police confirmed her body was recovered from the Sound of Kerrera, near to Gallanach Road, Oban, on Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination is to be held to establish the exact cause of her death but it is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.