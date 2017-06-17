The family of Syrian refugee Mohammad Alhajali, the first Grenfell Tower victim to be identified, have described him as a "a very amazing and kind person".

The 23-year old's family said he had come to the UK with hopes for the future, and they will miss him dearly.

In a statement Mr Alhajali's family said: "Mohammad was a very amazing and kind person. He gave love to everyone. He came to the UK because he had ambitions and aims for his life and for his family.

"Our whole family will miss Mohammad dearly and he will never be forgotten.

"To God we belong and to him we return."