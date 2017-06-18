A FORMER SNP cabinet minister has called for the launch of a “all-Scotland Brexit commission” to ensure the nation's voice is not ignored during talks on the UK leaving the EU.

The SNP's Alex Neil made the call as Nicola Sturgeon continues to press for a place for the Scottish Government on the UK’s Brexit negotiating team.

Theresa May has refused Sturgeon's request ahead of the start of the talks tomorrow between the UK and the other 27 EU nations.

However, Neil said a cross-party Brexit commission for Scotland would ensure the country could still intervene in the negotiations. The SNP MSP said senior politicians from all parties, business leaders, trade unions and voluntary sector representatives could sit on the body.

He said it should make demands over issues such as Single Market access, the right of EU citizens to remain in the UK, transfer of powers from Brussels to Holyrood and trade deals.

Neil said the commission could make direct representations to Brussels if the UK government refuses to consider them.

He said: "There should be immediate moves to set up a cross-party commission on Brexit – an all-Scotland Brexit commission. It could be led by the Scottish Government and opposition parties, groups from civic Scotland as well as representatives from the business community and trade unions.

"The commission could agree a list of demands over issues like the transfer of powers from Brussels to Edinburgh."

However, Neil, a former Health Secretary, said the launch of the commission should not be delayed now that the Brexit talks are opening

He said: "We need to get it up and running fairly quickly now that that the negotiations are about to start."

In response to Neil's call a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland and the other devolved administrations should have a seat at the negotiating table and it is encouraging that a four-nation approach has now been backed by industry leaders, in the form of the CBI."