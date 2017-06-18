July 5, 1995: “Safe haven” of Srebrenica hit by shelling from Bosnian Serb forces

July 11, 1995: (a) Refugees flee for the Dutch peacekeeper base at Potocari

(b) Srebrenica falls and General Mladic, the military leader of the Bosnian Serbs, enters the town

(c) Around 15,000 men leave the enclave and make the journey towards Tuzla, the nearest Muslim territory

July 13, 1995: (a) The Dutch battalion expels refugees from their base

(b) Over the next 72 hours Bosnian Serb soldiers murder over 8,000 men and boys

November, 1995: The Dayton Agreement is reached and creates two entities in Bosnia – one for Bosnian Muslims and Croats, the other for Serbs

1996: The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia begins its work in the Hague

1999: The United Nations publishes a highly self-critical report stating that ''the tragedy of Srebrenica will haunt our history forever"

August, 2001: Bosnian Serb General Radislav Krstic found guilty of genocide by a war crimes tribunal for his role in the massacre

2003: The Potocari-Srebrenica memorial is opened by Bill Clinton

July, 2008: Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic arrested in Belgrade

May, 2011: Serbian authorities arrest Mladic

March, 2016: UN tribunal finds Karadzic guilty of genocide and war crimes – including genocide over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre