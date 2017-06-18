THE SNP's UK leader at Westminster has vowed to use his post to "shine a light" on the pact between the Tories and the DUP.

Ian Blackford said he would make scrutiny of the deal a key part of the role in the Commons which gives him a high-profile slot at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions.

The Tories and DUP remain in negotiations over a potential 'confidence and supply' deal in the Commons to keep Theresa May's minority government in power.

