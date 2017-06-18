THE SNP's new Westminster leader claims that "independence is not off the table" despite the SNP's losing 21 seats in the General Election.

Ian Blackford, who succeeded Angus Robertson who lost his Moray seat, insisted the SNP still had a mandate for a second referendum despite the losses.

He said: "I think we've got a fantastic opportunity to deliver for the people of Scotland. There's a hung parliament with no majority for a hard Tory Brexit.

"The Scottish Parliament election took place in 2016 [May] when the SNP manifesto had a very specific commitment that there could be a new referendum if Scotland was dragged out of the EU against its will.

"The UK Government is being completely intransigent over issues like access to the Single Market and the right of EU citizens to remain. It's well recognised that if we can't protect Scotland from a hard Brexit that the mandate exists to give the people of Scotland a say over their future."

He added: "Do I believe Scotland will be independent? Yes it will. While we're focussing on opposing the Tory government, independence is not off the table."

Blackford, a former investment banker, became the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber after defeating the late Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy at the 2015 General Election.

In a separate intervention, Blackford said the Theresa May must abandon her plans for a hard Brexit that would see the UK leave the Single Market.

His remarks came as the UK Government is due to begin Brexit talks with the EU tomorrow.

He said: “With Brexit negotiations set to begin, the election has made it crystal clear that the Tory position of a hard Brexit does not carry the support of the public, and any attempt to plough on regardless will have damaging consequences for Scotland and the UK.

“Theresa May asked the electorate to strengthen her hand, but instead they have cut the Tories down to size – voters gave a clear instruction that the Conservatives cannot govern alone and must now reach out to others.

“The Prime Minister must ensure that the Brexit negotiations are representative of all of the UK nations – something which is backed by Scottish business leaders – and that will aim for an outcome which protects Scotland’s interests, particularly our continued place in the Single Market."