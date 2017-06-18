A NEW PLAY made by the Citizens Theatre in collaboration with Scottish prisoners and their families, hopes to highlight the need for better support for the wives, partners and children of offenders doing time.

A Family Sentence, supported by New College Lanarkshire, has been made in two parts, by a group of dads serving time in Barlinnie, as well as a group of women and young people in the east end of Glasgow whose partners, husbands or dads have done – or are doing – time.

From the shock of a wife whose new husband was arrested on their wedding day, to the pain of a child seeing his father arrested at home, the play – which opens this week – sheds light on the suffering of the innocent caught up in the criminal justice system.

The prison service recognises the need to support prisoners to keep in touch with their families, and introduced a new strategy to better support family bonds just last month. But families on the outside say they are still struggling with issues from poverty to lack of childcare, making them unable to manage the logistics of keeping in touch, even where they are willing to forgive. They claim there is also a need for police to be more mindful of children during raids and for schools and other organisations working with young people to deal better with issues facing the children of prisoners.

Women from the Garthamlock community group told the Sunday Herald that they hoped the play would expose the hidden stigma which makes it feel like they and their families are forced to serve the sentence along with their convicted family members.

Tracy, who has personal experience of a loved one serving a sentence, said working with the Citizens theatre had been empowering. "We're not victims. We're strong women and kids. But that doesn't mean we don't need a bit of extra support.

"There is a real need for the type of families that on the surface don't look like they really need help. But when you scratch the surface they are struggling. One of the biggest one is when a parent goes to prison a young person feels grief and its the parent doing the caring that has to help them cope with that grief. When the kids go back to school very often they are not identified, some of them may even have been told not to tell. So on top of the shame and guilt they can't even speak to anyone about what's going on. That has a real impact on their education."

She thinks better awareness in schools would help, plus a community service helping link up families visiting prisoners with community support on the outside and is hoping the play will help drive change.

Julie, whose husband was arrested a week after she was married, said: "It was a long time ago for me but I still remember the struggle. I had a lot of family support but there are lots who don't. It's not just the man that gets the sentence, the families have to serve it too.

"Lassies have told me that they've had to walk to visits, or if they have young kids maybe not been able to afford to go at all. Then there's the stigma of it all, even just going to the jail."

She also said that while under fives now have special family visits, supported by charity Early Years Scotland, during which dads can play with and hug their children in a special play room, older children – especially teenagers – found visits difficult and sometimes distressing. "Older kids need family visits too," she added. Research shows that children of offenders are about 60 percent more likely to offend and experts believe that early intervention through family bonding is key to breaking the cycle.

The calls was backed by Scottish charity Families Outside. Chief executive Nancy Loucks said: "The experience of the justice system can be very confusing for families and it can be very hard to get any information about what's happening. When someone goes into prison that can mean the loss of one income, or even lead to eviction from the family home.

"Especially when the person convicted is a woman or a young person families may not be able to travel to visit them with can lead to a lot of stress and anxiety. Families sometimes withdraw socially because of the stigma. The impact is incredible but it is very hidden."

It is estimated that tens of thousands of people are affected, however Loucks said that that a lack of information or monitoring meant even the extent of the issue was not known. "Often families don't speak out," she said. "So it's fantastic to see them involved in this production."

Citizens co-director Elly Goodman added: "The play has helped lift the lid on this important topic and on some unheard voices. Theatre can do that in a really accessible way and it is all the more poignant and powerful because those telling these stories have lived experience of the issue."

Tom Fox, of the Scottish Prison Service said that prisons, supported by the Scottish Government, took the need to maintain family bonds seriously as a way of helping reduce future offending. A low family centre is due to open in Low Moss next month. "We are very conscious that it is important to encourage family bonds," he said. "We would be happy to play a role, along with others, in supporting families. This is a big picture fix."