POLICE searching for a missing woman in Argyll have found her body off the coast of Oban.
Janet Butterworth, 37, had not been seen since leaving her home in Duntrune Place, Lochgilphead, on Wednesday. She left in her car, a black Nissan Micra, and travelled to Oban where she visited a friend.
She was last seen at a filling station outside the town at 10pm on Wednesday evening. Her car was subsequently located near to the Clachan Bridge, Isle of Seil
At the time Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘Janet has recently been dealing with some personal problems.'
A large-scale search was launched and police confirmed her body was recovered from the Sound of Kerrera, near to Gallanach Road, Oban, yesterday morning.
A post-mortem examination is to be held to establish the exact cause of her death but it is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
