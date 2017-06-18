POLICE in Edinburgh are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a flat in the north of the city.

The emergency services were called to Oxcars Court in Muirhouse Grove at about 18:30 on Friday. The bodies of two men, aged 48 and 54, were found inside a property there.

Officers said the deaths were being treated as unexplained. A a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.

