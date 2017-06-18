A 24-year-old woman activist who stormed the stage during a controversial New York production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring a Donald Trump-like dictator has been arrested.
Laura Loomer allegedly shouted: "Do you want Trump to be assassinated?" from the stage during the production in Central Park by the city's Public Theatre. She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Loomer was released but asked to appear in court to respond to the charges at a later date.
The conservative activist said on social media that she is not apologetic about interrupting the production.
Though Public's version of William Shakespeare's classic play is unchanged from its 400-year-old original, the production portrays Caesar with a gold bath and a Slavic wife. The business-suit wearing Caesar is later stabbed to death on stage.
